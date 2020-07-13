Conyers Park II

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA) (CPAAU) (CPAAW) is among the best special purpose acquisition companies / SPACs available today. At $454 million, it is the eleventh biggest among the currently active SPACs, just outside of the top ten I discussed in SPAC Size Matters. As I wrote in that post, size is a virtue in SPACs. It gives the sponsor more flexibility to pursue bigger, better targets that will be better fits for the public markets. They have until July 22, 2021 to find a deal. However, recent SPACs have been announcing deals in about a year. If the pattern holds, Conyers could announce their deal within the coming weeks.

James Kilts

Chairman James Kilts is a giant in the consumer industry. He was CEO of Gillette until he sold it to P&G (PG) for a 22% premium to the average stock price prior to the deal announcement. In all, he was responsible for the company at a time that it made its shareholders, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), over $30 billion for a total gain of 110% while the S&P 500 (SPY) was down 3%. Before that he was Nabisco’s CEO until he sold it to Philip Morris. He sits on the boards of Simply Good Foods (SMPL), Unifi (UFI), Pfizer (PFE), and MetLife (MET). He has also served as chairman of Nielsen (NLSN) and on the boards of the New York Times (NYT), Whirlpool (WHR), and Delta (DAL). He got his MBA from the University of Chicago. In terms of SPAC sponsors, he is at the high end of the spectrum on an ability to close big deals. The SPAC is named after his neighborhood (if you want to buy his house, it is on the market; if you like polo, it is in a nice location right next to the polo club, but the taxes are a nightmare. You can read about the history of the Conyers Park neighborhood in The Gilded Age on Connecticut's Gold Coast). He and his fellow sponsors have $11 million of their own money at risk in this SPAC. They have a lot at stake and know that now is the best time to announce a deal with the Spac Research Warrant Index hitting an all-time high on Friday July 10, 2020.

Target

Unsurprisingly, Kilts is going to buy a consumer company. It is what he knows best, where he has succeeded as a deal maker and manager, and one of the areas that is the best fits for SPACs. One of the reasons why large SPACs are best is that known brands tend to do well with SPAC investors.

Conyers Park

The best comparable situation was Conyers Park, where Kilts made himself and his investors a lot of money. He took 357 days to close the deal. His current SPAC is on its 360th day, so if precedent stands, he could announce something soon. He bought Simply Good Foods (SMPL) which is famous for Atkins.

Insiders bought more at prices above what SPAC investors paid. In early 2018, the company raised about $113 million at $12.75 per share. The CFO bought shares over $13 and the COO and four directors bought shares over $12. Then earlier this year, Kilts increased his position by 12% by buying an additional $2 million of shares at over $22.50 per share.

The SPAC IPO investors’ shares tripled at the peak and warrant holders did even better. With the outstanding success of that deal, his underwriters, Deutsche (DB) and Goldman (GS.PK) were easily able to raise another SPAC for the sponsors. Kilts is turning to the same team that succeeded the last time around. When he announces his deal, I expect that he will be able to say many of the same things that he said about the SMPL deal:

Simply Good Foods

Conyers Park was formed to create an attractive, scale player in the CPG space.

[The target] is a leading developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products.

[It] is a well-positioned, growing… brand

Strong business performance and financial metrics

Well positioned to take advantage of consumer mega trends

Platform for future M&A

Strong management team that we’ve worked with in the past

CPAA will find a deal with the same investment attributes that they described in their first deal announcement presentation:

They will pick a known brand that they can build:

It is after all the same people doing the same thing that they just succeeded in doing:

One of the ways that they made their deal work has been for Kilts to chair the target’s board and to have in place one of the best boards and management teams in the food industry. For example, vice chairman Dave West was the former CEO of Hershey (HSY), currently a $27 billion company. Today SMPL is a $2 billion company run by a board and management with the experience and expertise comparable to Mondelez (MDLZ) which has a market cap of over $73 billion. Kilts’ Centerview Capital has a consumer unit with the motto “think bigger”; he is clearly thinking bigger with SMPL. It is reasonable to expect him to use it as a platform to roll up major independent nutritional snacking companies. Here are the consumer mega trends that they will align with:

According to the company,

The Simply Good Foods Company, or “Simply Good Foods”, is the company created by the business combination of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. Simply Good Foods will look to expand its platform through investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Over time, Simply Good Foods will look to become a portfolio of brands that bring simple goodness, happiness and positive experiences to consumers and their families.

There a number of interesting things about that description. Unlike many SPACs that close their deal then have the sponsors bow out, Conyers Park still keeps itself front and center with this SPAC target, tying their strong reputations to the long-term outcome. Clearly, they are looking to be acquirers so Kilts was already looking at deal targets before CPAA launched. Armed with the foreknowledge of what was available, it is possible that the same Conyers Park team will do another deal in nutritional snacking.

Promote

Here is the brutally high standard for a SPAC – can sponsors take a 20% promote then add so much value that they can still make money for their investors through some combination of a brilliant deal and adding value to the resulting combination? Most SPAC sponsors just gamble on the first half of the equation – they take your $10, dilute you to $7-8, then find something that they think will excite you or someone else enough to get the $8 back over $10. But that is not what Kilts is doing. He’ll find a good deal then make it more valuable. He will justify the promote. I could actually be better off owning 80% of something with him as a partner than I would if I owned 100% without him. I can’t get shelf space, I don’t know senior people at Walmart (WMT) or know how to negotiate big deals with them, I can’t roll up a consumer packaged goods company. He can. Almost half of SMPL sales are to Walmart; that Walmart relationship could be one of the connections that Kilts leverages to build whatever brand he buys next.

Conclusion

SPACs have big economies of scale and so do consumer brands. With CPAA, the sponsors will take advantages of both to use their big SPAC to buy a big brand with shelf space and potential to build. Their warrants, CPAAW, currently cost $2.07. But their last deal’s warrants were redeemed in a transaction that were worth over $11 at their peak and are currently worth over $8. This team succeeded before and they can succeed again. They are uniquely situated to succeed in this industry, but there was nothing particularly unique about their first target. They can do it again (and again… I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Conyers Park III. The underwriters will certainly encourage it – they’re getting $16 million in a deferred underwriting commission for doing not too much work after getting $14 million the last time around; those fees start to add up for people not putting up risk capital and working with a management that is close to a sure thing). The current SPAC’s CPAAW warrants will probably do as well as their last ones. If they do, the CPAAW warrants will make their holders 4-5x their money.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger



Disclosure: I am/we are long CPAAU, CPAA, CPAAW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

