IPOs are the past

The casting couch... Outer borough pit traders with a feeling about how to price some options... A baseball player’s rugged jawline: Every industry had their pre-Moneyball ways of making choices based on favors, hunches, and biases. People did things that way because they didn’t know any better, it was easy, lucrative, otherwise attractive to insiders, and because less competition invariably results in lethargic incumbents. And then one by one arbitrariness was replaced by analytical rigor. The initial public offering / IPO process is pre-Moneyball with all of the medieval vernacular that entails – whisper numbers, banker’s bluffing to get mandates, hot issues, and mystical allocation formulas that amount to payola for trading commissions.

SPACs are the future

The special purpose acquisition company / SPAC process is its post-Moneyball successor based on transparent price discovery. Sponsors go to the market to raise their fund based on their potential. They go back to the market to secure a vote based on their deal. At every step of the way, there is real time feedback from the marketplace as prices assign value and communicate who is winning and who is losing. It is fairer, more rational, and more efficient. Additionally, the SPACs can quickly react to market interest because regulators love SPACs as a tool to help counterbalance the steep long-term decline in the number of US public company listings.

Today’s winners

The market has spoken. It continues with updates every day, but it is clear that it has said yes to SHLL, GRAF, FMCI, LCA, CCH, INSU, OPES, and HCCH. They will successfully close their deals. That is because the market has blessed their deals, driving their market prices to significant premiums to their current cash in trust. No one who is sober, clean, and free from involuntary commitment to a mental institution would redeem shares or vote against their deals instead of simply selling any shares that they don't want at their big premiums to redemption value. So their share prices should be an indication of market demand for owning their announced deal targets. Their de-SPACing is a cinch. And unlike in an IPO, there’s no whispering – only supply and demand.

These SPACs all have targets that they are in the process of acquiring. Tortoise is buying Hyliion. Graf is buying Velodyne Lidar. Forum Merger II is buying Tattooed Chef. Landcadia II is buying Golden Nugget Online Gaming best described on Twitter (TWTR):

Collier Creek is buying Utz, maker of my favorite potato chip from my childhood, Grandma Utz. Alas they aren’t keto so I can’t eat them anymore, but this is a good example of the kind of brand that works well in a SPAC. Insurance Acquisition is buying Shift Technologies. Opes is buying BurgerFi. HL is undersized but they are buying Fusion Welcome-Fuel. These are mostly large SPACs with credible backers; several have successfully completed SPACs before.

Today’s losers

Today’s losers include PACQ, LACQ, LGC, FPAC, JFKKU, CRSAU, ORSNU, and LHC. As a group, they're worth more dead than alive. Pure announced plans to buy HighPeak Energy but the market is unconvinced but the deal’s merits. They could try to re-cut or abandon the deal. Leisure wants to buy Gateway Casinos but its success is not looking good. Legacy is struggling with its deal to acquire Blue Valor. Far Point is trying to get out of their deal with Global Blue. 8i is a subscale SPAC unsuccessfully trying to buy Diginex. Crescent announced a deal to buy F45. While it could benefit from the many CrossFit affiliates looking for a new program, this is too risky a deal during a pandemic. It won’t work. Orisun is another floundering SPAC; they are trying to buy Ucommune. Leo is trying to buy Digital Media Solutions. What’s going so wrong with these eight deals when the eight winners are going so well? The losers are less focused on hot tech sectors and they are more impacted by the global pandemic. But there is no mystery; the market is telling them to re-cut or abandon their deals.

Listen to the SPAC market

Be wary of the eight announced deals that the market is rejecting and be especially wary of their warrants which could become worthless. Neither investors nor sponsors should try to slip these deals past their remaining steps without first restructuring their economics to better favor shareholders. Expect the eight deals the market has endorsed to sail through their remaining processes and decide if you want to stay involved in situations that are becoming less like an earlier SPAC investment and more like a regular equity bet. Any residual discount due to deal risk should evaporate in the days ahead.

SPAC Size Matters Big is better

I love researching small, obscure, ignored corners of the investment universe for quirky opportunities but that is the wrong approach for SPACs. Having founded a SPAC-focused fund, I came to realize that this is not a corner of the investing world where it pays to dig deep. As a rule, the bigger the better.

Buy the big

Own SPAC warrants such as CCXX’s and SPAQ’s. There are currently ten SPACs with over half a billion dollars in their trust accounts, eight of which are hunting for deals (CCXX.U) (WPF.U) (IPOC.U) (GSAH.U) (CCX.U) (FEAC.U) (JWS.U) (TREB.U). One (FPAC.U) has an announced merger target and another (SPAQ.U) announced their deal today. Focusing on the eight in search of deals, this is a very prestigious group; you’ve probably made some high-quality life choices to make it onto that list of SPAC sponsors. Four of them have already had successful SPACs – (CCXX.U) (IPOC.U) (GSAH.U) (NYSE:CCX.U); this is one of the best indicators that a SPAC will succeed; those four are worth oversizing.

Their institutional connections are all quite strong. For example, CCXX.U, the largest current SPAC and largest one in my basket of SPAC warrant ideas, is connected with Credit Suisse (CS). Their sponsors kicked in $23 million of their own money, a record among current SPACs. GSAH.U has Goldman (GS.PK) connections that will help it at every step of its process. A basket of warrants of the eight of the top ten SPAC still seeking deals is likely to result in an 8-0 record of closing deals. If you want to focus on a smaller group, a basket of warrants of the four with experienced sponors -- (CCXX.U) (IPOC.U) (GSAH.U) (CCX.U) -- will probably be 4-0. You get a peek at what they find and can participate or not (with the alternatives of redeeming or selling shares and selling warrants). The optimal time to buy these units is in their IPO. While it is too late to do that for these eight, you can still buy their warrants in the open market or wait for the next big SPACs to IPO.

Short the small

Things look very different at the other end of the spectrum. The smallest ten – (BRPAU) (KBLMU) (LACQU) (LOACU) (ALACU) (MFAC.U) (TZACU) (ORSNU) (BRLIU) (AGBAU) – are in a situation utterly unlike the largest SPACs. These tiny ones have already failed the first market test of raising capital; if they could raise more, they certainly would have especially when egged on by their advisors who are compensated in large part for the money that they can raise. Many will not find deals. Even the ones that do will simply be sponsoring a un undersized deal. The smallest of these has only about six million in its trust account. But regulatory compliance costs for being public run at least $1.5 million per year. Any resulting company will be subscale with an illiquid stock. Half of the that have yet to find deals are focused on Asia; such a geographical focus has not fared that well in the past. Only one of these SPACs seeking a deal, LACQU, has a forward purchase agreement to backstop the de-SPACing process. Only one, KBLMU, has experienced sponsors. None have particularly strong institutional backing. They have less connected bankers from smaller firms. I would skip these SPACs for now but track them. If they are able to close deals, the stocks could become great short opportunities.

Follow the incentives

Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives.

- Charlie Munger

I have spent most of my career studying and investing in corporate transactions. The net result of all of the deals I’ve tracked and been involved in has been lucrative for the deal targets but has not made any money for the buyers (in fact it has lost them money and only has any durable accretion associated with cost savings; revenue synergies is something that exists only in slide decks). So why are there so many deals if they don’t seem to predictably work? Incentives. If you are a CEO of a company interested in extending your corporate empire, you will be surrounded by high priced helpers who are compensated by getting deals done. Your bankers, lawyers, lobbyists, and PR flacks, get paid to do stuff, not to have the stuff they do work out well in the end. Not to mention that your board’s comp committee and their high-priced consultants will end up paying you more for running a bigger company. Human nature has no history. Greed is not something that happens to people or something that comes with an era or political system; it is who we are.

With SPACs, the people compensated for getting deals done don’t just surround the CEO, they include the CEO. So the largest, best connected SPAC sponsors, invariably top rainmakers from banks, PE shops, and hedge funds, will act according to their incentives. They will be shameless about getting deals done that will excite the investors that they need to close they deals and perform well in the public markets. They will disregard their nominally intended sector to chase something hotter. They will set aside qualms about long-term valuation. They will get their jobs done. That’s why you can buy a basket of warrants of the eight top SPACs seeking deals – CCXX/W, WPF/W, IPOC/W, GSAH/W, CCX/W, FEAC/W, JWS/W, and TREB/W – with the confidence that these deals will close; your confidence can grow with the half of those with prior SPAC success, including CCXX/W, IPOC/W, GSAH/W, and CCX/W.

Cynically, it is also why you can track the smallest SPACs for short opportunities. These SPAC sponsors scraped together tiny deals without the support of well-connected institutional backers or advisors; the market didn’t care about them when they IPOed and it won’t care about them when they cobble together tiny deals. They are just doing whatever they can to do something, anything, to get through this. And while it might work out okay for the sponsors, these ten on average will be debacles for outside passive minority investors. They are looking to you to be their patsies. Decline the invitation. Instead, steer clear, wait and watch and then short their stocks after they de-SPAC. They have every incentive to get to that point and they and their underwriters will tell investors anything to get them to vote for their deals and hang onto their shares. Some people will believe them but their belief will be a passing moment.

Waitr (WTRH) was one of my favorite deSPACed short opportunities of all time, especially when the stock initially roared. But it could be the chart of any number of SPACs. The tiny SPACs from BRPAU to AGBAU could suffer a similar fate. On average, their expected values if they reach deals are less than 75% of their cost. Take the shares then deduct the cost of their promotes, deferred underwriting commissions, and public costs and you are left with somewhere around six or seven dollars per share of value. Then study the kind of undersized, desperate deals they toss together and you’ll see that many of them actually destroy a lot of that remaining value. And you will have the chance to short them, often for well over ten dollars per share. If the cliché about value investing is that it is buying dollars for fifty cents, small deSPACed company stocks are almost literally buying fifty cents for a dollar (or buying $5 bills for $10). Leave the little ones and take the big ones’ warrants.

Latest developments

SPACs are in the news, with three of their stocks (CCXX) (SPAQ) and (FEAC) among today’s top gainers as of this writing.

What’s happening? CCXX is buying MultiPlan in the largest SPAC deal ever.

From investor presentation

SPAQ was the SPAC I discussed in one of my most recent articles. It has done well so far.

It is buying Fisker.

HYAC signed a letter of intent to buy ARKO and GPM.

Conclusion

SPACs are only going to get bigger and more popular in the future. You can build a portfolio of the SPACs discussed above, follow the market’s reaction, and focus on the largest funds with the best sponsors. Today, CCXX, SPAQ, and HYAC deal announcements hit. Similar opportunities are available for you in the days ahead.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger



Disclosure: I am/we are long CCXX, HYACU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.