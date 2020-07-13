U.S. Unemployment Still Dropping Swiftly

The speed is, I think, being understated, as the figures are being revised almost as quickly as they are being released.

U.S. unemployment is still dropping swiftly on a week by week basis - the recovery is looking pretty fast to me.

As I've been saying

The big question for us at present is how quickly does the economy roar back? Another way of asking much the same thing is when do we get back to where we were before the coronavirus? If that's sometime in 2025, then we've a problem with our investments. If it's November this year, then we've not got a problem. We're thus rather interested.

Of course, I don't think it's going to be either date, but you get the basic picture of the question there. There's no doubt that we're in a bad recession, no doubt that it's deep. We've seen the largest rise in unemployment in a short period of time ever. We've seen the PMIs plummet to levels entirely unknown. We entirely expect this to be the worst quarter for GDP we've ever scribbled down in real time (1920 might have been worse, for a month or two, but our data from then is backcasting, not accurately recorded at the time).

The thing we want to know though is, how long is it all going to take to bounce back? If it doesn't bounce back at all, if this is the new normal, then we've some problems and some thinking to do. That's not what the numbers are telling us, though. We can see that the recovery is already underway. The question is how fast, not whether.

Unemployment claims

So, we get the weekly initial unemployment claims, and they're looking pretty good:

(Unemployment claims from Department of Labor)

Well, OK, they're not looking good. That performance in March and April is entirely lousy in fact. But then, when we deliberately close down the economy, things are going to look like that.

What we're interested in is how fast are those jobs coming back? And that is faster than anyone has ever seen employment grow or the near inverse, unemployment decline. So, we can say that the recovery is faster than anything else we've seen.

Ah, but...

Revisions

This is the part that I don't think the market is fully grasping. Even most of the professional observers don't delve into the details of the statistics this much. It's the headline numbers that get looked at:

In the week ending July 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,314,000, a decrease of 99,000 from the previous week's revised level....(...).... The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending June 27, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.

That's what gets looked at, and that's what gets absorbed into the market understanding. By and large, that is. But this is the bit that's actually interesting for my purposes here:

The previous week's level was revised down by 14,000 from 1,427,000 to 1,413,000....(...)... The previous week's rate was revised down by 0.3 from 13.2 to 12.9 percent.

We have in this same report both the initial measurement of unemployment and also the revision to the last one. And that headline rate that everyone pays attention to is not the combination of the two, it's the advance - or fallback, of course - of today's rate from the last revised one.

We actually have that last one here.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 13.2 percent for the week ending June 20

Sure, that's what this week's report says, but it isn't, I insist, what people are reading.

What people are reading is that the rate went down from 12.9% to 12.4%. But that's not really what is being said. Instead, the rate went down from the initial reading of 13.2% to the initial reading of 12.4%. That's a substantially larger change than most people are reading it as.

Sure, all the information is there, but I don't think it's really sinking in. The unemployment rate fell by an entire 0.8% of the workforce in only one week. That's immense. Sure, it's largely, if not entirely, the economy opening up again, but then, that's what we're hoping to measure. How long is it going to take to get back to where we were?

No, I do not think this rate will be maintained. I think we'll see it move asymptotically to where we were, not in anything like a straight line. But I do think we'll get there faster than many are assuming. We don't, after all, need that many weeks of near 1% falls in the unemployment rate now, do we?

My view

Yes, I know, I've been saying this for some time. I think the US economy is going to bounce back pretty quickly from the lockdown. Partly because of the policy that was followed - household incomes actually went up as a result of Congressional generosity. Mostly, though, because the US economy is hugely flexible by comparison with most others out there. This being where flexibility matters, the ability to respond to change.

The investor view

A couple of months back, the markets were obviously undervalued, given the likely speed of the recovery. I think they're around and about correctly valued for that speed now. The message of this faster reduction in unemployment isn't that they should soar higher, those indices, rather, that they're not overvalued at present.

At which point, macroeconomics stops being a guide to where we should invest really. We've mined the information it can give us. We're back to the macroeconomic stuff of specific situations and companies. You know, the difficult, detailed, stuff.

