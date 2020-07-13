Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Nuveen Real Asset Income And Growth Fund (JRI) hasn't performed as I would have expected. While the fund isn't the worst-performing fund I hold, it certainly didn't act in a manner consistent with the label "defensive," that I had felt the fund was. I put too much emphasis on the hybrid allocation of having equities, bonds and preferred stock in its portfolio focused on real estate and infrastructure plays. These are positions that typically do draw reliable cash flows, and thus, can pass that income onto investors. This did not play out as anticipated when the 'rubber hit the road.'

JRI specifically seeks "to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by invest in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt." They define real asset-related companies as "those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs."

Further, they invest "up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets."

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, the fund is held in our Income Generator Portfolio. This portfolio is primarily reserved for the most quality funds that have a consistent track record. In this case, I firmly believed that this fund did fit that description. The fund hit on diversification through asset classes and holds positions across sector lines as well. That is generally consistent with the funds reserved for that portfolio.

The fund isn't the worst-performing fund I held in my portfolio either. The funds that did worse were my positions in the Kayne Anderson funds, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) and Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) both performed worse than JRI. Those are sector-specific funds though. Additionally, the only other two funds at further losses than JRI are OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT). These two funds hold varying amounts of CLOs, which most investors know the risks. For those that might need a refresher, take a look at this piece from Alpha Male that dives into some details of them in general. All four of these funds (KYN, KMF, OCCI and XFLT) are showing further losses for me personally at the moment.

The problem is, I never put the word 'defensive' to those positions. Those were expected to get whipsawed around during times of turbulence. It comes with the nature of those holdings.

This fund took me back to the school of hard knocks for another lesson. Of course, this isn't the only time in my investing career to be given a lesson. These are particularly experienced during times of distress. The years of 2015, 2011, and 2008 (especially 2008) were particularly formative. I digress.

COVID-19

The primary culprit, for those that may have just awakened from a coma, is caused by a global pandemic. We are still in that said pandemic as well, even as we have clawed back a significant amount of losses. JRI has not actually joined in that recovery as we saw with many other infrastructure funds or real estate funds as well. So, while COVID-19 has certainly taken its toll across the board, we have to dig in even deeper on what is miring this fund.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the fund's price chart over the past year, we see that the fund has formed the perfect representation of a cliff. While many funds are showing much more of a 'V'-shape recovery, we have more of a moderate recovery in the price for JRI in comparison.

Hindering the fund's recovery is a reduction in leverage. When we last covered the fund, they had about $281 million in leverage. Now, they have approximately $129 million. Essentially, they had to sell-off assets at rock bottom prices during the crash. While this might have seemed wise to prevent further damage, other funds invested similarly did not delever.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is looking at total NAV return from the most recent low of March 23rd, to June 17th, 2020 close. In particular, we can focus on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) that can give us a barometer for a quality infrastructure fund. Both JRI and UTF have global positions making UTF a good fit. For the REIT space, we can look at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). Again here, we see the fund is significantly lagging. Though do note that RQI holds U.S. positions.

This next chart gives us a look at the fund's performances from January 1st, 2020 to that March 23rd, 2020 low.

Data by YCharts

What we can infer from this chart, is the fact that even though the fund held significantly more bonds and preferred stock than either of the two other funds it had fallen even further. It wasn't something egregiously lower, but concerning their asset class allocation, it could be construed as such. Again, these funds aren't specifically the same - JRI is like a blended mixture of UTF and RQI if they were one fund. Therefore, one should assume performance to end up somewhere in the center as JRI shares some of the same positions as both of these funds. Albeit, with that greater exposure to fixed income.

That fixed income discussion does lead us deeper down the rabbit hole of JRI's follies.

Fixed Income Hurt The Portfolio

The fixed income portion of the portfolio was supposed to be support for shareholders. Those fixed income positions that are cash-flow generating positions, after all, that are supported by the par value. Well, these were a source of selling to raise cash. Thanks to that specific feature of stability - it brought us instability as margin calls began to hit. For preferred stocks, they don't generally offer a lot of liquidity anyway. Due to their smaller size, average volumes are relatively low. This can put further selling pressure on these investments since there would be a lack of buyers to offset the sellers raising cash.

(Source - JRI Website)

REITs And Energy Sectors Hurt The Portfolio Further

Even further hindering this fund, it holds REITs. REIT equity makes up 19.7%, REIT preferred 12.2% and REIT debt makes up 5.4%, which can be seen above. REITs, in particular, were a drag in performance as the pandemic completely shut down many of these businesses. With these businesses shut down, we saw many tenants struggle to pay rents throughout March and April. Even still, we are not back to 100% in opening the economy. Of course, this is for good reason as the pandemic is persisting without a cure or vaccine readily available today.

Not all REITs are created equal either, some can thrive just fine in the current environment. JRI just happens to hold some of the hard-hit ones, like the healthcare REITs. These have struggled as assisted living and senior housing has been a source of criticism during the pandemic. Additionally, elective procedures had also been shut down during lockdowns. These elective procedures generate huge amounts of revenues for hospitals.

To further kick a person when they are already down during a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia started a brief oil war. As cuts in barrels produced a day have now been put into place, this has supported a rapid recovery. In fact, briefly, we experienced negative pricing in oil. However, it wasn't without its damage either. The demand for oil was already curtailed by the significant decrease expected in demand. This put further pressure on JRI's positions.

(Source)

As we can see, the price of WTI crude has still not returned to prices witnessed at the start of the year. JRI holds pipeline companies that should, in theory, be relatively sheltered from the prices of crude. This is primarily due to the contracts that operate with a fixed fee for moving oil and natural gas. Though, if those companies that pay those fixed fees collapse and no longer exist - well, then, it would certainly be difficult for pipeline companies to collect on those fees. Those would be losses that wouldn't be recouped if/as energy prices remain low and no new upstream companies move in if it is not profitable.

(Source - JRI Website)

Pipelines do only makeup just over 10% of the fund. Additionally, UTF also holds some pipelines too. TC Energy Corp. (TRP) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), to name a couple from UTF's top ten. TRP is also included in JRI's portfolio, at a much lower allocation. They also have similar pipeline/midstream exposure at about 10% of their portfolios. For UTF though, they had expanded their positions in their top ten in a manner of holding more defensive positions in a pandemic, like the tower REITs, Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT). In this case, it just came down to a better selection of companies to invest in. That is, at least for now, UTF managers just seemed to have steered their ship in a better direction than JRI.

Conclusion

JRI wasn't as 'defensive' as I had originally presumed. It wasn't my worst investment ever but certainly wasn't a call I've been proud of during this pandemic. The fixed-income portion that I believed was defensive, was exactly what ended up hurting the fund during peak margin selling. Additionally, the infrastructure and REITs that I also believed would provide steady cash flow to the fund were even hurt particularly negatively. This is due specifically to the health crisis we are going through with COVID-19. JRI also just didn't select companies that were going to perform as well, simple as that. We see other REIT and infrastructure funds just perform better throughout this experience.

What does that leave us with now? A fund that had to trim its distribution (just after raising it heading into 2020, too!) We are also left with a fund at a massive discount of 15.37%. Presumably, this would be due to investors losing faith, I can't blame them. That significant discount does translate into investors being able to pick up an enticing 9.88% distribution. At a time while the fund's NAV rate sits at a more manageable 8.39%. Compare that to something like UTF's shallow discount of 0.98% at the moment and it would seem like a home run. UTF's distribution comes to 8.03%, so one would be able to pick up quite a bit higher yield with JRI.

With that being said, I would have no intention of selling a fund like UTF to pick up shares of JRI, personally. I could see averaging down a bit if we reach fresh lows on JRI. The fund actually hit a 20%+ discount in March (although I saw more attractive names to invest in at similarly ridiculous discounts.) So, I definitely don't plan on selling my JRI either at the moment. Putting this fund at more of a 'Hold' for me. However, if an investor is lacking a hybrid infrastructure/real estate fund, then this fund does fit that category as a 'Buy.'

After all, I do believe this fund will still continue to pay out a distribution. I don't fear an all-out stop to payments at all - even if we head back to the lows and another distribution cut is needed. That will allow me to possibly claw back some of my losses holding on. Additionally, I don't feel like there is any rush to sell this fund at such a large discount. The discount is giving us a z-score of -1.23. Even better, the 5-year average discount of the fund is at 11.23% indicating over that longer time frame it is attractively priced.

I put a label on this fund as 'defensive,' I was so very wrong in my original analysis. JRI just didn't meet expectations when the rubber hit the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRI, UTF, RQI, KMF, KYN, OCCI, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 18th, 2020.