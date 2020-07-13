The firm's packaging business will benefit from the trend towards paper packaging and from the growth in online retail.

WestRock Company (WRK) may not seem like a value pick at the present time, given that it reduced its dividend in May to preserve cash, but the company is poised to benefit from the growing preference in paper packaging and from the shift to online shopping. As such, it merits consideration as a value investment.

Some investors may dismiss such considerations in light of the dividend cut. The dividend had been reliably raised annually since the merger of MeadWestvaco (MWV) and Rock-Tenn (RKT) in 2015. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has forced WestRock's hand, leading to adopt a cash preservation policy which entailed not only a 75% cut to the dividend (from $0.80 per share to $0.20 per share) but a reduction in planned capital investments for the coming financial year. As per WestRock's CEO Steve Voorhees:

We are adapting quickly to the uncertain economic and market demand conditions and taking steps that we expect will provide an additional $1 billion in cash available for debt reduction through fiscal 2021. We are confident in our differentiated strategy and value proposition, and believe these steps will ensure that WestRock remains well positioned for long-term success.

Even before COVID-19, a cash preservation strategy would have been advised to shore up the firm's balance sheet. The $16 billion merger in 2015, which was the largest in the paper sector since 2005, created the third-largest paper producing company in the world by tons produced and the third-largest in the U.S. by market share. In 2020, WestRock retains a strong position among the top twenty global packaging firms, though it has been costly to retain that ranking, as WestRock has went the M&A route to maintain its competitive edge.

The same year of the merger, WestRock acquired SP Fiber Holdings, a producer of kraft and bag paper and of recycled containerboard for $288.5 million. In January 2017 it acquired Multi Packaging Solutions (MPSX) in a deal estimated to have cost $2.28 billion, and in May 2017 it also acquired five facilities from U.S. Corrugated for approximately $192 million. Furthermore, in August of the same year WestRock picked up Australian firm Hanna Group for AUD$75 million ($52.12 million) and closed 2017 by announcing it had bought the assets of Plymouth Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

WestRock's largest M&A deal to date was the $4.8 billion merger with KapStone Paper & Packaging in November 2018. Image provided by TDN.

The August 2018 announcement that WestRock had acquired German booklet publisher Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging was overshadowed by the $4.8 billion merger with KapStone Paper & Packaging (KS) in November that year, their largest deal to date. Overall, however, the essential point is clear: WestRock has been engaged in M&A over the past few years, and the costs of that have affected the bottom line - as can be seen from the net income figures over the past five years (the rising revenue figures for the same period provide some encouragement, though).

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 11.13 billion 497.9 million 2016 14.17 billion 152.7 million 2017 14.86 billion 708.1 million 2018 16.29 billion 1.91 billion 2019 18.29 billion 862.8 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on WestRock Company's investor relations page.

As WestRock continues to integrate the many moving parts, it has seen its profitability continue in the current financial year, as is evident from the 8.60% operating margin and the quarterly revenue and net income figures.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 4.42 billion 138.5 million Q2 4.45 billion 148 million Total 8.87 billion 286.5 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on WestRock Company's investor relations page.

Such profitability will help WestRock in its cash preservation strategy to shore up its balance sheet. Long-term debt of $10.99 billion is just edged out by a net worth of $11.5 billion, and total current liabilities of $3.14 billion are offset by total current assets of $5.49 billion, cash-on-hand worth $640.2 million, and total accounts receivable of $2.42 billion. In seeking to improve the balance sheet, it's hard to fault WestRock's decision to cut the dividend, especially with reported free cash flow of -$73.8 million, though income investors will be understandably miffed at the cut.

However, there are two factors that need to be taken account of. As customers become more conscious of sustainable packaging, the trend towards paper packaging over plastic has grown, which can only benefit the paper producing sector overall. Indeed, the sector was valued at $69.91 billion in 2019, and is projected to grow to $88.73 billion by 2025. That's a CAGR OF 4.1% for 2020-2025 in the sector. A prominent player like WestRock can only benefit from such growth.

In addition, the growth of online retail at the expense of brick-and-mortar stores can only help WestRock. The products offered by brick-and-mortar stores can often be acquired online from retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) from the comfort of your own home, and that makes paper packaging more necessary going forward. The trend has been towards online retail for several years now, and the pandemic seems to have accelerated that trend. WestRock's M&A activity will provide it with the scale to serve online retailers with the packaging they require, which should enable it to thrive in the years ahead.

Competitive pressures do exist for WestRock, of course - International Paper (IP), Amcor (AMCR), and Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) (OTCPK:MONDY) are among the rivals that WestRock has to contend with. And a rise in interest rates would be a burden for the firm in shoring up its balance sheet. Overall, though, WestRock does appear to be a solid firm that will be able to meet these challenges going forward. Its M&A activity will give it the scale and diversity to maintain a dominant position in the paper producing sector, and its commitment to cash preservation will give it the fiscal flexibility that it requires in the current environment.

The question now is this: is WestRock a buy at present?

At close of market on 07/10/2020, WestRock Company traded at $27.75 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 07/10/2020, WestRock traded at a share price of $27.75 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 based on earnings-per-share of $3.29, and a forward P/E of 13.11 based on projected earnings-per-share of $2.12. Both metrics are considerably lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 29.31, though the current dividend yield of 2.88% is also lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.59%.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.56 (8.44 / 15 = 0.56) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $49.55 (27.75 / 0.56 = 49.55). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.29 (8.44 / 29.31 = 0.29) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $95.69 (27.75 / 0.29 = 95.69).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.87 (13.11 / 15 = 0.87) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $31.90 (27.75 / 0.87 = 31.90). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.45 (13.11 / 29.31 = 0.45) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $61.67 (27.75 / 0.45 = 61.67).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.25 (3.59 / 2.88 = 1.25) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $22.20 (27.75 / 1.25 = 22.20). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $52.20 (49.55 + 95.69 + 31.90 + 61.67 + 22.20 / 5 = 52.20). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 47% at this time.

In summary, WestRock Company will be a beneficiary of the move towards sustainable paper packaging and the move towards online shopping. Its commitment to cash preservation will enable it to shore up its balance sheet, and the scale that its M&A activity has provided it with ensures it will have a strong position in the paper producing sector going forward. At a 47% discount to fair value, this looks like a buy at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.