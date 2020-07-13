The company’s insiders have bought and sold shares, and their activity provides important clues to investors.

Lower cash flows, construction delays, depressed rental market, etc., are a few factors that will impact its earnings going forward.

Though Boston Properties is a quality office property REIT, it faces many headwinds in 2020–21.

A funny thing happens in real estate. When it comes back, it comes back up like gangbusters. - Barbara Corcoran

Boston Properties (BXP) is an efficiently managed, high-quality office REIT that is getting roughed up by the COVID-19 disruption. The company will have to pass through many uncertainties in 2020–21 that have the potential to impact its revenue, profits, and market price.

Though BXP’s management team has risen up to the COVID-19 challenge and moved smartly to help tenants and protect its income, there’s no doubt that its rental income will fall in 2020–21.

There’s both good news and bad news that will impact the company going forward. However, buying this stock depends on the clues that the company’s insiders have left in their disclosures. Here’s my analysis.

BXP: Good News

1. BXP’s tenant profile is such that many of them are hardly impacted by COVID-19. Financial services companies constitute 25% of its tenant profile, tech and life sciences companies 24%, legal firms 22.5%, media and telecommunication companies 2.5%, and government companies represent 2.5% of its tenants. This implies that 76.5% of BXP’s revenue comes from companies that are not impacted much by the virus disruption.

Its tenants from the following sectors have been adversely impacted:

Accounting and consulting services (8.5% of revenues)

Manufacturing and retail (4.6% of revenues)

Real estate and insurance (4.2% of revenues)

Thus, a major part of BXP’s revenues is not at high risk. Another positive is that almost all of BXP’s commercial spaces are more or less fully leased out (p. 19–22).

2. For June 2020, BXP collected 94% of its total rents receivable – a bullish signal. Also in June 2020, it announced the sale of 455,000 square feet of Capital Gallery in Washington, DC, to Smithsonian Institute for $254 million. BXP also sold a business park and a couple of land parcels in Maryland for a net consideration of $14 million (after repaying mortgage debt). These sales will boost its already-robust cash reserves.

3. BXP easily outperforms its peers, which include SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), from the profitability point of view. And profitability and operational efficiency are what matters to shareholders.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Armed with a handsome EBITDA margin of 58.50%, a 13.24% return on equity, 3.26% return on total capital, and a net income of $1.21 million per employee, BXP outclasses the rest when it comes to operational efficiencies.

As of Q1 2020, BXP has $661 million in cash and $151 million in an escrow account. Plus, it has access to $1.25 billion of funding. Add to this the $268 million cash it generated from the property sales in June 2020.

Its unsecured debt matures in May 2021, and that’s a long way off. On a side note, if any emergency arises, the company can tap into the unsecured debt market by issuing paper at low coupon rates.

BXP: Bad News

1. The company expects that renewal of expiring leases and finding new tenants for vacant spaces will be affected negatively. Construction delays will impact revenues that relate to clients building out space. The company expects a hit of $25 to $35 million on its revenues in 2020.

The hit does not take into account a recent development that involves the city of San Jose planning to retroactively raise development fees. This will severely raise construction costs for BXP’s Platform 16, a 1.1 million square feet tech campus.

The uncertainty going ahead has prompted BXP’s management team to withdraw its 2020 guidance.

2. BXP’s management team believes that things will take a turn for the worse if the recession digs its heels in. We are already witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and states have begun rethinking about businesses that reopened.

The virus resurgence and the absence of an effective vaccine are major headwinds that could drag the economy down faster than economists can estimate. BXP will be adversely impacted if things worsen from here on.

3. BXP is helping its financially stressed retail customers by deferring several months of 2020 rent to 2021, or decreasing rent in exchange for a lease extension. Also, social distancing until an effective vaccine is discovered will reduce office density and many tenants are likely to renegotiate rents. Though BXP will take advantage of low-interest rates to reduce obligations on its floating debt, its future property cash flows will be below investor expectations.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Clues from Insider Deals

Check the following insider deals of BXP in 2020 – there’s a story here:

Image Source: Guru Focus

Way back in February 2020, when COVID-19 was being talked about, BXP’s management team members sold about 124,000 shares at prices between $135 and $146. Perhaps they found the stock overvalued or perhaps they needed the cash – we don’t know.

What’s more interesting is that some insiders started picking up shares in May 2020 when the stock was between $78 and $89. When insiders buy at lower levels it suggests that the stock may be underpriced.

The stock is priced at $88 as of July 7, 2020, and investors need to watch insider deals going forward for more such encouraging (or discouraging) signals.

Summing Up

BXP is a quality company that can be considered as an investment by REIT investors. However, this may not be the right time or price to buy it, unless it is bought in a SIP.

Lower rents and cash flows, construction delays and hassles, finding new tenants in a depressed market, potential rent renegotiations, and increased maintenance costs because of less-dense offices are negatives that will dent the company’s revenue and net income in 2020 and 2021.

I would track the insider deals for clues and buy the stock when I come across significant insider buys. Else, I would consider buying the stock when there’s some clarity on the development of an effective vaccine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.