Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) stock is down over 50% year-to-date and down almost 60% over the past 12 months; yet, we believe the stock is still overvalued. The stock being down this much while the broader market has rebounded from the March sell-off is what attracted us to look into the company.

In order to determine if FARM is an attractive investment, historical company financials and the green coffee market (main raw input for FARM) were analyzed. The company has not generated a high rate of sales growth, while costs have been increasing. The analysis of the green coffee market suggests prices will continue to increase in the future, creating a headwind for the company and stock price.

This report estimated price targets using three discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) scenarios and a recent transaction of a comparable company. The final target price is a weighted average of these four estimates. Our conclusion is that FARM is overvalued at current levels, and have a price target of $4.47, about 27% below the 7/10/20 closing of $6.09.

In addition to this analysis, the stock price technicals were also analyzed. If stock technicals contradict the valuation, the estimates receive additional scrutiny. The stock technicals suggest that the stock is in bearish territory, which confirms the valuation analysis.

Those looking to express this view can short the stock. (Unfortunately, there are no options traded on this stock.) We recommend closing a short position if the stock rises to the 50-day moving average, which is currently at $7.98. As a word of caution, this stock is thinly traded and usually has high bid-ask spreads. Before shorting the stock, please understand the risks associated with shorting and your broker’s margin requirements.

For those not interested in shorting, this stock is still good to watch. The company has many initiatives aimed at cutting costs, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. If the company can execute and improve on expenses, the stock could change from overvalued to undervalued.

Company Overview

FARM is an old company and in a very tough business – coffee. It was founded in 1912 and incorporated in 1923. The main company headquarters is currently in Northlake, Texas. FARM operates production facilities in Texas and Oregon, with distribution facilities in Texas, Oregon, Illinois, New Jersey, and Arizona.

FARM distributes products through national retail and institutional customers and uses Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) using Regional-Sales-Reps ((RSRs)). Some of the national foodservice brands include Farmer Brothers, The Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, and Island Medley Iced Tea. Regional foodservice and brands include Cain's, Ireland, and McGarvey.

From the website:

Farmer Bros. Co. is a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of a variety of high quality coffee products and a distributor of tea and culinary products to food service establishments and retailers nationwide. Our customers include restaurants, hotels, casinos, offices, quick service restaurants (("QSR's")), convenience stores, healthcare facilities and other foodservice providers, as well as private brand retailers in the QSR, grocery, drugstore, restaurant, convenience store, and independent coffee house channels.

They differentiate themselves through great customer service by building RSR relationships, developing private labels, and providing commercial brewing equipment. Included with providing the brewing equipment is care and maintenance of the equipment.

Their competitors include well-known brands such as The J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers Coffee) and The Kraft Heinz Company (Maxwell House Coffee); lesser-known private coffee roasters such as S&D Coffee & Tea and Distant Lands Coffee; and well-known brick-and-motor companies such as Starbucks Corporation and Peet’s Coffee & Tea.

COVID-19 Response

Looking at some of their customers – restaurants, hotels, casinos – it’s not surprising that the COVID-19 crisis is going to have a large negative effect on business.

In the recent 10-Q for the period ended 3/31/2020, FARM stated they have projected to break some of the covenants in their credit revolver. This would allow the lender to immediately demand all the outstanding amount due, which was $122 million as of 5/7/20. The company does not expect to have enough cash to cover this amount, which would jeopardize the ability to continue as a going concern.

In response, the company laid out several measures that are aimed at reducing costs and raising cash. This is the list of measures taken directly from the 3/31 10-Q:

• reduced headcount and furloughed a significant percentage of the remaining employees • eliminated fiscal third quarter 2020 cash compensation for its Board of Directors • temporarily decreased executive leadership, corporate team members’ and all exempt employees’ (except route sales representatives) base salaries by 15% • reduced discretionary spending, including a moratorium on all travel • reduced fiscal year ending 2020 management incentive bonus program • reduced plant production costs in two of its plants • suspended 401-k cash matching for all eligible employees • reduced capital expenditures while also closely managing inventory and other spending • implemented cost controls throughout its coffee brewing equipment (“CBE”) program service network • instituted cost savings to reduce its selling, general and administrative expenses • reduced its DSD supply chain network costs by reducing freight, and fleet, and consolidating routes • commenced negotiations with certain landlords on rent, operating expenses and leases

Given these measures and the immense impact of the COVID crisis on the economy, I believe that the lender will not demand immediate payment of all outstanding balances, and the company will be able to continue as a going concern. With this assumption, let’s breakdown the business.

Sales

The company groups sales into six categories:

Coffee (Roasted) Coffee (Frozen Liquid) Tea (Iced and Hot) Culinary, which includes gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers Spices Other

Here is the sales breakdown from the last three fiscal years and first three months of calendar year 2020. (FARM’s fiscal year ends on 6/30)

As we can see, coffee products account for about 70% of sales. (Note: The large increase in sales from FY2017-FY2018 is attributed to an acquisition.) Their main raw input is green coffee. As the proceeding section will demonstrate, green coffee prices have been rising, presenting a headwind to the business.

Green Coffee Overview

Green coffee is a commodity that is exchange-traded on the futures "C" market. In addition to the futures market, FARM also purchases through coffee brokers, exporters, and growers, such as Direct Trade and Fair Trade Certified. These contracts are negotiated directly, rather than on the futures market.

In order to minimize earnings volatility from fluctuations in coffee prices, FARM utilizes forwards and options contracts to lock-in prices. The majority of these contracts are designated as cash flow hedges. (On 3/31, 87% of their coffee derivative instruments were designated as cash flow hedges.) The changes in fair value of cash flow hedges are recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) and subsequently realized into cost of goods sold (COGS) when the hedged transaction affects earnings. The changes in fair value of non-cash flow hedges are marked-to-market and are realized in P/L immediately.

This process helps to smooth out earnings, but ultimately, coffee prices are what drives COGS. Here is a chart of coffee prices over the last fiscal year. (These prices are found here.)

(Data from MacroTrends.net)

This chart shows that coffee prices were higher in FY2020 than FY2019, so we can expect COGS to be comparatively higher in the first couple quarters of this fiscal year. In order to get a gauge of what prices may be a little farther out in the future we need to take a look at coffee futures. Below is a chart of coffee futures, as of 7/2/20 close. (These prices are found here.)

(Data from BarChart.com)

What we can conclude from these two charts is that coffee prices have been higher for the fiscal year that just ended, and the market is betting that prices will be higher in the future. This is a headwind for the company. We will revisit these conclusions when discussing the COGS assumption for the discounted cash flow model.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

This section lays out the analysis used to determine a final valuation, which shows that the current stock price is overvalued. These estimates were determined by analyzing the financial statements for the last six fiscal years and first three quarters of this fiscal year. FARM’s fiscal year ends on 6/30, so FY2020 just ended. With the COVID-19 crisis still affecting the U.S., very conservative estimates were used for this past quarter and next fiscal year. Historically, the company does not release annual earnings until mid-September, so we’ll have to wait a couple months to judge the accuracy of these forecasts. As you will see, FARM’s financials have been volatile over the last six years, which is another reason to be conservative in estimates.

The estimates needed for the valuation:

Revenue Cost of Goods Sold Operating expenses Other items needed for Net Income Net Income Activity Ratios Other assets and liabilities Capital expenditures Unlevered free cash flow Weighted average cost of capital Terminal growth rate Discounted cash flow analysis Comparable transaction analysis Final Valuation

The assumptions laid out below include forecasts for the current quarter that just ended on 6/30/20, as well as assumptions for the next four fiscal years. There are assumptions laid out for three DCF estimates – base, optimistic, and worst estimates.

Revenue

We forecast sales to decrease by 50% quarter-over-quarter for the period that just ended on 6/30. That would result in a year-over-year (YOY) sales decrease of about 19% between FY2019 and FY2020. This assumption was driven by statements the company made in the 3/31 10-Q. The company stated that “sales from the Company’s DSD (Direct-Store-Delivery) customers have declined between 65% to 70% from pre COVID-19 average sales.” The company also stated that the “Direct Ship sales channel, which includes our retail business and key grocery stores under their private labels, as well as third party e-commerce platforms, have seen significant increases in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For the remainder of the forecast period, there are two other components to forecast. The first is forecasting when sales will get back to the FY2019 level. The second is the period after that point. For forecasting how long it will take sales to get back to the FY2019 level, we will turn to the Federal Reserve (FED). After the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 10, 2020, the Fed released its GDP forecast. The median forecast for the change in GDP in 2020 is -6.5%. The forecasts for 2021 and 2022 are 5% and 3.5%. Using these numbers, the Fed is forecasting that GDP will reach the 2019 level during calendar year 2022. Using this as a guide for the optimistic estimate, we will forecast that FARM’s sales for FY2022 will equal the FY2019 level. The base estimate will be more conservative and have sales reaching the FY2019 level in FY2023, and the worst estimate will not have sales return until FY2024.

For the sales estimate after reaching the FY2019 level, we can look at historical rates. Over the last six years, sales increases have averaged about 2.6% per year, with a CAGR of 2.4%. This time period, however, includes a 12% increase in FY2018, which was a result of an acquisition – Boyd Coffee. This acquisition added $67.4 million in net sales in FY2018. If this amount is removed from FY2018 and FY2019, sales were flat over the historical period. Using this as a guide, we will forecast that base estimate sales will increase by 2% per year. Sales will be forecasted to increase by 3% per year in the optimistic estimate and 1% per year in the worst estimate.

Given that we do not know the future effects from the COVID pandemic, and FARM’s weak historical sales growth, we are comfortable with the level of conservatism built into the sales forecast.

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

After analyzing the green coffee market, our assumption is that COGS will be at the top end of the historical range for the foreseeable future. High costs are also consistent with what FARM has experienced over the previous couple years. FY2018 had a COGS margin of about 66% (i.e. COGS were about 66% of sales), fiscal year 2019 had a COGS margin of about 70%, and the first three quarters of this fiscal year saw a COGS margin of about 71%; therefore, the COGS margin assumption for the quarter that just ended will be 71%.

The 71% COGS margin will also be used for the base estimate forecast. The optimistic and worst estimates will be a decrease or increase of 2% of the base estimate.

Operating Expenses (Op ex.)

For the quarter that just ended, it is assumed that the op ex. margin was about 18.5%, which is significantly lower than the historical average. This is consistent with the cost-cutting measures and similar to the margin for the first three quarters of the fiscal year that just ended.

The more important assumption is what to use for rest of the forecast. It could be fine to use a low margin because, in theory, the company could keep that level of operations for the immediate future. However, as we will see in the historical EBIT margins, the company has not demonstrated the operating efficiency or discipline in the past. As such, it is prudent to look at historical margins for the remainder of the forecast.

In the last couple years, FARM has moved headquarters from Torrance, California to Northlake, Texas and sold off many assets (mainly buildings). In order to get a historical average for op ex. margin, operating expenses need to be normalized for these nonrecurring transactions. After normalizing the op ex. amounts, the historical average is about 28%.

Since the company should maintain cost-cutting measures for the immediate future, the 28% average will be used for the worst estimate. The base estimate will be 2.5% better than the 28% average, and the optimistic estimate will be 5% better than the average.

(One note: On the income statement, FARM includes depreciation and amortization (D&A) in operating expenses. In order to get D&A amounts for unlevered free cash flow estimates, the D&A amount on the statement of cash flows was backed out of the operating expenses on the income statement. The adjusted operating expense amounts were used for the assumption.)

Other items for Net Income

The other items needed for net income are D&A, interest expense, extraordinary items, and taxes. These items were generally set equal to historical averages. D&A was forecast as a percentage of revenue. This percentage is equal to the historical average.

Interest expense is a small portion of expenses, so this amount was set constant over the forecast period, which resulted in the interest expense margin over the forecast period being consistent with the historical average.

The FY2020 forecast for extraordinary items is set equal to the amount that was realized in the first three quarters of FY2020. For the remainder of the forecast period, this amount is set to zero, under the assumption that these items will zero-out over the forecast period.

Similarly, the reported taxes for FY2020 represents the reported taxes for the first three quarters of the year, which gives a negative tax rate. It is not prudent to forecast a negative tax rate, so the forecasted taxes are zero.

Net Income (NYSE:NI)

After comparing historical margins, we are comfortable with the assumptions. The base estimate has negative NI for the forecast period, which is consistent with the company’s $50 million valuation allowance they took in FY2019 to write their deferred tax asset down to zero. The forecasted negative profit margins are also consistent with the negative profit margins seen in the previous two fiscal years.

One item to point out is that the gross profit margins in all estimates are below the historical average. We believe this is consistent with our analysis of the green coffee market, which shows that prices will be rising in the future. Some may argue that FARM can pass the higher costs on to customers. In the section below where we determine a terminal growth rate, it will be apparent that FARM has not been able to pass higher costs onto customers with much success.

(Base estimate)

(Base estimate)

(Optimistic estimate)

(Optimistic estimate)

(Worst estimate)

(Worst estimate)

Activity Ratios

The next items to forecast are those needed for working capital, namely: accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable. These forecasts will be driven by historical activity ratios. The activity ratios are days of sales outstanding (DSO), days of inventory outstanding (DIO), and days payable outstanding (DPO). These three ratios make up what is known as the cash conversion cycle. From a high level, the cash conversion cycle is the amount of time needed for a company to turn inventory into cash. It is calculated as (DSO + DIO – DPO). A more thorough explanation of the cash conversion cycle and these ratios can be found here.

As seen in the table below, the cash conversion cycle for FARM has been trending in the wrong direction – it has been taking FARM longer and longer to turn inventory into cash. It is assumed this will not improve for FY2020, but then improve for the rest of the forecast period. After FY2020, the DSO and DPO assumptions will revert to what they were in FY2019. The forecast for DIO is a little more optimistic. The assumption is based on the average of FY2017, FY2018, and FY2019. This is a large improvement from FY2020, but the assumption is that the company will improve inventory management due to the COVID crisis.

Other assets and liabilities

These items that contribute to operating cash flows, so they are included in the unlevered free cash flow calculation. These forecasts will be driven by historical ratios. Other assets includes the balance sheet items prepaid expenses and other assets. Other liabilities includes the balance sheet items accrued payroll expenses and other liabilities. Given the measures taken for the COVID crisis, it is assumed that these items will change very little between the periods ending 3/31/20 and 6/30/20. For the remainder of the forecast period, these items will be set as a percentage of revenue. This percentage was determined using the average over the historical period.

(Base estimate)

(Optimistic estimate)

(Worst estimate)

Capital Expenditures (MUTF:CAPEX)

Capital expenditures is the last item needed for the unlevered free cash flow forecast. There are two drivers of the CAPEX forecast: property, plant, and equipment (PPE) and depreciation and amortization (D&A). CAPEX is forecast using the change in PPE plus any D&A. The D&A assumption was covered in the net income forecast. The PPE forecast for FY2020 was determined using the same logic as other assets and liabilities, where the forecast is set equal to the amount on the 3/31 10-Q. The remainder of the forecast period will use the average PPE margin for fiscal years FY2017-FY2019.

(Base estimate)

(Optimistic estimate)

(Worst estimate)

Unlevered Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF)

The table below lays out the FCF forecast for the base estimate. FY2017, FY2018, and FY2019 all had negative unlevered FCF. This make us comfortable with the base estimate having negative FCF in all years expect FY2021. This is reasonable because FY2021 will be the year where FARM is most focused on retaining cash.

(Base estimate)

The optimistic estimate makes sense to us. As the working capital efficiency is run off in FY2022, unlevered FCF will turn negative, but then increase for the remainder of the forecast.

(Optimistic estimate)

Given the assumptions in the worst estimate, it makes sense that there would be a small, positive FCF only in FY2021.

(Worst estimate)

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC)

For discounting unlevered FCFs, the rate to use is the WACC. There are four parts that go into the WACC for FARM: cost of equity, cost of debt (two forms), and cost of preferred shares. For the cost of equity and overall WACC, I relied on data from NYU professor Aswath Damodaran (Homepage). (Any misuse use of his numbers is the responsibility of this report’s author.)

The calculated WACC for FARM came out to 5.56%. Damodaran has FARM in the food processing category. The WACC he gives for this category is 5.38%, so 5.56% is a reasonable WACC to use for the DCF.

Cost of Debt

FARM’s only long-term financial borrowing is under a credit revolver. FARM pays a variable interest rate under the revolver, so the company entered into a receive floating/pay fixed interest rate swap (NYSE:IRS) to offset some of the variable rate. The fixed rate on the IRS is 2.1975%, and the market value as of 3/31 was about $3.85 million. These will be used in the WACC calculation

The company disclosed in the 3/31 10-Q that borrowings under the credit facility were $122 million as of 5/7. The notional on the IRS is $65 million, leaving $57 million subject to the variable rate under the revolver. The weighted average variable rate was 4.45% as of 3/31. Only the variable portion of debt under the credit revolver will be adjusted for the company’s tax rate of 21%.

Cost of Preferred Shares

When FARM acquired Boyd Coffee Company in 2017, part of the purchase price was paid using preferred shares. The dividend on the preferred stock is 3.5%. The disclosed carrying value in the 3/31 10-Q was about $16 million.

Cost of Equity

The cost of equity was calculated using the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). This calculation began by using the equity premium and risk-free rate from Professor Damodaran. His equity premium is 5.2% and risk-free is 1.9%. Both numbers were calculated using 2019 data. Since both markets and rates have decreased from when he made those estimates, we are comfortable using his numbers as is.

The weight of equity is calculated using the shares outstanding as reported in the 3/31 10-Q – 17.4 million – and the 6/30/20 closing share price – $7.34. Using this weight for equity and the weights calculated for cost of debt and cost of preferred shares, the final equity weighting is about 70% and the final debt weighting is about 30%. These levels will be used for the beta calculation.

Damodaran’s calculated “unlevered beta corrected for cash” for the food processing beta is about 0.69. This beta was relevered to arrive at a beta of about 0.92. After applying Blume’s adjustment, the final beta is about 0.95.

Using an equity premium of 5.2%, a risk-free rate of 1.9%, and a beta of 0.95, the CAPM formula arrives at a final cost of equity of about 6.8%.

Final WACC

Using the numbers outlined above, the final WACC is 5.56%.

Terminal Growth Rate

The last estimate needed for a DCF analysis is the terminal growth rate. Based on analyzing the pricing power of FARM, we decided to use a rate of 0.5%. To get a gauge for pricing power, we looked at the three largest sales groups – coffee (roasted), culinary, and other. (See the Sales section above for a description of these groups)

In the tables below, unit price is on the x-axis and units sold is on the y-axis. What is evident is that units sold decreases at higher price points. This implies that FARM is not able to pass along costs to customers.

This analysis leads us to believe we need to be very conservative in the terminal growth rate estimate, so we are comfortable with a 0.5% rate.

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Analysis

Three scenarios were used for the DCF analysis – base, optimistic, and worst. The financial liabilities in the DCF analysis will include the $54 million in retirement obligations on the 3/31 balance sheet and the $122 million outstanding credit revolver amount as of 5/7.

Base Estimate

With the base assumptions, the forecasted present value of invested capital and cash are not enough to cover the company’s outstanding credit revolver and retirement obligations. This suggests the stock is worthless under the base assumptions. This estimate will be given a weight of 50% for the final valuation.

Optimistic Estimate

The optimistic assumptions arrive at a price target of $9.32. Compared to the base estimate, this estimate has slightly improved sales and expense assumptions. In our view, these numbers are achievable, but the company has not demonstrated operating efficiency in the past. This estimate will be given a weighting of 15%.

Worst Estimate

Like the base estimate, the worst estimate suggests the stock is worthless. This estimate will be given a weighting of 10% in the final valuation.

Comparable Transaction

Most companies similar to FARM are private – such as Distant Lands Coffee and Ronnoco Coffee, LLC, which is why looking at recent transactions is a good approach for FARM. The public companies in the coffee business are either part of a conglomerate, like Keurig Dr. Pepper (NYSE:KDP), or are too large for comparison, like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), so these are not comparable.

For a comparable analysis, we will use a recent acquisition of a private company. Westrock Coffee Company purchased S&D Coffee & Tea earlier this year. (Link) S&D is a reasonable comparison to FARM. They both roast and sell coffee, while also selling tea and other items. The business models are similar, with sales teams, direct store delivery, and national distribution. They both supply equipment and have similar customer bases, such as convenience stores, national chains, offices.

The debt and cash-free price for S&D was $405 million. Using this acquisition price with FARM’s financials arrives at a price target of $12.30. This estimate will have a weighting of 25% in the final valuation.

Final Valuation

When the three DCF estimates and comparable transaction estimate are combined, the final price target is $4.47. This is about 27% less than the 7/10 closing price of $6.09.

Technical Analysis

Based on fundamentals, the stock price is overvalued; however, if there is anything that the current COVID market has taught us, it’s that fundamentals don’t matter, at least in the short run. We can look at the current price action to see where the stock might be headed in the short term.

The technicals for FARM are very bearish. The stock price dropped below the 50-day moving average in late June and hasn’t gone back since. The current stock price of $6.09 is about 24% below the 50-day moving average of $7.98 and about 46% below the 200-day moving average of $11.29. With the current price well below the 50-day, we would hope it might be oversold. As you can see at the bottom of the graph, the 14-day RSI indicator is not signaling that the stock is oversold. This analysis confirms the valuation analysis conclusion that the stock is overvalued.

Risks

What could go wrong with this estimate? We will be focusing on the operating expenses that are reported in the 10-K. For the DCF valuation, we assumed that the company at best will only be able to improve operating expenses by 250 or 500 bps from the historical average. From FY2017-FY2019, FARM restructured and sold off assets. Combining this leaner operating structure with the cuts they are making during this COVID crisis, it may be possible to decrease expenses by a larger amount than assumed in this forecast. If they are able to do this, the DCF valuation would increase.

If they are able to increase sales faster than we are forecasting, this could also alter the valuation, but if they are not able to decrease expenses and improve margins, the valuation would not change by much.

Summary

The conclusion of the fundamental valuation is that FARM stock is overvalued at current levels. This analyze suggests a price target of $4.47, about 27% below the 7/10/20 closing of $6.09. This conclusion is confirmed by the stock technicals. There are no options traded on this stock, so the only way to express this overvalued view is by shorting the stock. The stock is thinly traded and usually has high bid-ask spreads, so shorting this stock is riskier than shorting a more liquid stock. For anyone shorting the stock, we recommend closing the position if the stock rises to the 50-day moving average, which is currently at $7.98.

For those who do not short stock, it is still worth watching. A possible area of improvement for FARM is operating expenses. Due to the COVID crisis, the company has undertaken a number of cost-cutting measures. If these measures are successfully implemented and maintained, the stock could move from being overvalued to being undervalued. The next financial report from FARM should be the 10-K in about mid-September. This report will provide the first insight into the success of the company’s cost-cutting measures.

