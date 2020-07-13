However, this growth in subscription revenues is only barely enough to offset losses in print and advertising.

The New York Times (NYT), one of the flagship brands in journalism not only in the U.S. but in the world, has been one of the surprising winners of the media sector this year. While the rest of the sector has dealt with declining advertising prices and struggled to put out new content to appease rising usage amid the coronavirus, The New York Times has done an admirable job of capitalizing on its premium content to drive a massive uptick in digital subscription adds. Digital has been the cornerstone of the Times' strategy over the past several years. As print journalism continues to due, the Times has been one of the foremost papers in optimizing its digital content as well as putting out a slew of other highly popular pieces like the New York Times Daily podcast to keep its brand relevant.

Investors have responded well to the New York Times' digital strength this year, and sent shares flying ~30% in a year where the S&P 500 (especially traditional, "old-school" stocks) have still struggled to recover from the pandemic backlash.

With the strong performance so far this year (especially with shares vaulting up nearly 50% over the past two months alone), investors should take a hard look at whether the Times has more upside left. In particular, I think the market should consider these two factors:

Digital growth is great, but it's also only barely enough to offset declines in print. Ad revenue is another big question mark - with marketers pulling on ad budgets this year, the Times has forecast ad revenues to fall by more than half in Q2.

Valuation. The New York Times is growing in digital, but it's no tech company. This year's rally has given the Times a premium tech-style multiple, despite the fact that it's an overall stable low-growth business.

I would shy away from explicitly betting against the New York Times especially given how much attention it will get in a U.S. election year, but neither would I bank on further upside when the stock is already at all-time highs. I'm neutral here - be careful at current levels.

Q1 download: subscriber growth cancelled by print and ad weakness; is the Times' valuation multiple appropriate?

Let's now review The New York Times' latest results in greater detail. See the earnings summary from Q1 below:

Figure 1. New York Times 1Q20 results Source: New York Times 1Q20 earnings release

The company barely managed to keep revenues flat year-over-year. The key strength here was subscription revenues, up 5% y/y as shown in the table above. The biggest driver here was a surge in digital subscriptions, up 40% y/y to end the quarter at just over 5.0 million total digital subscribers. That growth rate in digital subscriptions accelerated sharply over 39% y/y in Q4, as more readers turned to the New York Times to provide reliable news coverage during a 2020 that has not been bereft of world-shaking headlines.

Here's some additional qualitative context on subscription trends from the New York Times' COO, Meredith Levien, on the most recent earnings call:

All of this has meant record audiences and engagement. In March, well over half of all American adults came to the New York Times and readers viewed two and a half billion pages, almost double what we typically see in a month. We had around 240 million unique users based on our internal data by far the highest number ever. The new customer journey that we launched almost a year ago, which requires registration and login in those places to see more than one story and then we also saw millions more readers register and then return and log in each week. That combined with the surgeon audience gave us a historic number of total net digital only subscription additions in the first quarter at 587,000, including 468,000 for news, and 119,000 for standalone products. Put that in context 587,000 total digital only additions is two thirds more net ads than we brought in the first quarter of 2017. At the peak of the so called Trump bump. During the extraordinary circumstances, we made the decision in early March to open up access to the vast majority of our virus coverage, that many leaders did not see a payroll on the vast majority of the times stories that they use. While fewer readers converted to subscription because they ran into a payroll anonymous readers and those who registered, still subscribed in record numbers."

Of course, at the same time, print subscribers continued to churn -7% y/y. So from a revenue perspective, the ~$20 million benefit from subscription revenue growth was still offset by a $5 million loss on the print side.

Figure 2. NYT subscription metrics Source: New York Times 1Q20 earnings release

Even more losses came on the advertising front as expected. Advertising revenues declined 15% y/y and were down $19 million versus the prior year - entirely cancelling out the benefit from subscription revenue growth. Investors should also note: the advertising headwind will get sequentially worse in Q2. The company is banking on a few points of acceleration on overall subscription revenues, but this will be more than offset by a 50-55% drop in ad revenues, consistent with the most recent headlines we've seen on advertisers pulling back on budgets. Overall, Wall Street consensus (per Yahoo Finance) pegs the Times' Q2 revenues at down -12% y/y and the full year at -4% y/y.

Figure 3. New York Times guidance update Source: New York Times 1Q20 earnings release

There is a silver lining here, of course. Ad revenue headwinds aren't permanent. Marketers can't pull back on advertising indefinitely. As the economy continues to chug back along and as consumers start to go out and buy products again, companies will return to aggressive marketing to generate demand, and the New York Times will benefit from an upswing.

Valuation and key takeaways

The point that we have to stress, however, is how much of a premium multiple we can afford to peg on The New York Times. Right now, investors are likely putting too much emphasis on the digital growth and ignoring the fact that digital revenue growth is only helping to plug some holes from a decidedly declining print business (which generates a higher amount of revenue per subscriber than digital, which was priced lower to appeal to a wider audience) and a flattish ad business (ex-coronavirus; in 2019, the Times' ad revenue was flat).

Take a look at The New York Times' five-year performance in the chart below from the company's most recent annual report.

Figure 4. New York Times 5-year performance

Source: 2019 annual report

You'll note in the above that over the past two years, at the very least, both revenues and pre-tax operating profits have been relatively flat. Sure, it's great that The New York Times is gaining digital subscribers - but can the business as a whole move meaningfully beyond these historical figures?

At current share prices near $43, the New York Times is trading at a forward P/E of 51x, based on FY21 consensus EPS of $0.84. On an enterprise value basis, The New York Times' market cap of $7.17 billion, net of $687 million of cash, represents an enterprise value of $6.48 billion. Against the company's peak (2018) pre-tax operating income of $190.2 million, this represents a 34x multiple.

Roughly speaking, The New York Times is trading at a valuation that's at least double that of the overall market. What this technically implies is that investors have confidence in The New York Times doubling its earnings base in the near future. I don't see that happening, as digital gains are unlikely to meaningfully offset losses in the paper's legacy categories.

The bottom line here: don't follow the market's enthusiasm for the New York Times' digital gains. Steer clear here at current levels and wait for the share price to come down before wading in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.