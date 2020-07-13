Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High Dividend Opportunities, one of the areas we have been expanding our holdings in is healthcare. Pre COVID-19, we did not have a lot of exposure to the sector because we saw it as too expensive. Ironically, it took a large health crisis to bring prices down.

So as we set ourselves to the task of searching healthcare names, there are a few things we look for. We want high dividends – in line with our mission. We also love investing in REITs, owning the real estate usually provides much higher dividend yields than owning operating companies. Finally, we want something that's positioned to do very well in the long term.

Today we take a look at Medical Properties Trust (MPW), yielding 6%. We also want to take a look at one we are frequently asked questions about, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) yielding 8.8%.

These two companies tackle very different segments of the medical world. Unlike many REITs that diversify, both of these are "pure play." MPW owns hospitals, while OHI owns SNFs (skilled nursing facilities).

While they operate in very different corners of the healthcare world, they have a similar approach to real estate. Both grow primarily through "sale-leasebacks" where they buy a property, or more often a group of properties, from an operator and lease it back to them.

For the operators this is an attractive option because it frees up the millions of dollars in value tied to their properties for them to invest in growing their business. MPW and OHI can enjoy receiving rent over the course of the lease, plus any gains in the value of the real estate itself.

For shareholders, this means stable cash flow, of which a large percentage is passed along as dividends. As long as the tenants keep paying rent, we keep getting our dividends and then use that cash flow as we see fit.

Both MPW and OHI have been very successful over the past few decades.

Data by YCharts

Both have materially outperform the S&P since MPW's IPO in 2005 with OHI slightly outperforming MPW during this same period. As we know, past results are not always an indicator of future results. Going forward, will OHI remain the superior option? Or is it time to put OHI to pasture and look to the younger talent?

Let's take a look at the relevant details.

Assets

In real estate, size matters. Once the structure is in place, adding additional properties has a relatively small impact on expenses. So as REITs grow, usually their margins improve as well.

Data by YCharts

For years, OHI was the larger company, but that changed in 2018. MPW's acquisition spree over the past year has caused them to leap ahead and now they have a materially larger portfolio in terms of gross assets.

In terms of count, MPW has 329 facilities, while OHI has 985 properties.

Here is a look at MPW's assets:

Source: MPW 1Q2020 Supplemental

MPW is invested in hospitals, with the bulk of their investment in general hospitals. These facilities cover a very broad array of illnesses and injuries for people of all ages. Demand for them is going to be most closely linked to the size of the surrounding population.

Let's take a look at OHI:

Source: OHI 1Q2020 Supplement

OHI is very highly concentrated in skilled nursing facilities. While people of all ages might be admitted to a SNF following a significant surgery, the population these facilities serve is overwhelmingly the elderly.

Debt

On the other side of the balance sheet, we have debt. MPW has $7.6 billion in debt, putting their debt/gross assets at approximately 46%. OHI has $5.5 billion in debt, putting their debt at approximately 56% of gross assets.

While OHI uses more leverage as a percentage of their gross assets, their properties are lower priced resulting in higher cash flow. So from a debt/EBITDA standpoint, both companies hover around 5x debt/EBITDA. MPW is currently at 6x debt/EBITDA, but that is primarily due to significant recent acquisitions that have not yet paid a full quarter of rent.

Both companies enjoy a BBB- rating from S&P, and have very similar average rates on their debt at 3.958% for MPW and 4.03% for OHI. For both, their bonds are trading above par. In short, the debt markets are not showing concern for either company and neither one will have any issues taking out new debt or refinancing old debt. It's likely that both could issue bonds at lower rates than their current average.

Tenants

The key difference between MPW and OHI is their tenants. Hospitals are expensive relative to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). So the key question is whether it's "worth" the extra money to have a hospital.

For every $1,000 MPW invests, they get roughly $71 in revenue. For every $1000 OHI invests, they get roughly $100 in revenues. When real estate is selling cheaper, it's usually for a reason. The reason SNFs are cheaper than hospitals is that they are seen as higher risk. $100 is more than $71.... until the tenant fails to pay rent.

When we compare the EBITDARM (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation, Amortization, Rent and Management fees) coverage, we can see there's no comparison.

MPW's EBITDARM averages 2.7x in their portfolio, with only 0.1% of their portfolio below 1.5x.

Source: MPW 1Q2020 Supplemental

OHI has an average EBITDARM coverage of 1.64x with 75% of their tenants below 1.8x.

Source: OHI 1Q2020 Supplement

In other words, 75% of OHI's tenants would be in MPW's bottom 2%. For OHI, this has spanned well beyond theoretical as they have faced numerous issues with several large tenants recently.

Anyone following OHI should be familiar with Orianna which filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Today, another formerly top-10 tenant is in the process of being broken up, so far outside of court. After years of rent reductions, Daybreak finally stopped paying rent in Q1 this year. OHI is now in the process of transferring the properties to new tenants. The problem is that OHI is getting significantly less rent.

From the first quarter OHI 10-Q:

While the ultimate outcome and timing of this process is difficult to ascertain, we expect to derive rent or rent equivalents of between $15 million to $20 million annually from our Daybreak portfolio following the restructuring. However, our ability to implement such restructuring and secure the approvals necessary to do so, the timing and impact on Daybreak’s liquidity from each of the expected benefits discussed above should the portfolio restructuring occur, and the ultimate rental income following any potential transition of select Daybreak facilities to other operators, may be less favorable than expected, and there can be no assurance that such benefits or transition will occur. Should they not occur, we could be required to impair our remaining assets currently leased to Daybreak.

Daybreak was formerly paying over $30 million in annual rent when they stopped paying full rent in 2017. Three years later, OHI is hoping to have a 40%-50% rent cut.

Other top 10 tenants have had very public problems paying their rent including Signature and Genesis Healthcare (GEN). These two combined account for over 12% of OHI's rent.

Source: OHI 1Q2020 Supplement

No landlord is immune from the risk of tenant bankruptcies. MPW had a very large tenant bankruptcy in 2017 with Adeptus. However, thanks to the demand for hospitals, 80% of the properties were transferred to a new tenant at the same rental rates, 100% of back rent was paid and the new tenant, Deerfield, agreed to pay rent for a year on the hospitals they didn't want. As a result, MPW recovered a substantial portion of the rent that was due under the original contract, with only 3% of the properties still vacant when the one year expired.

OHI has been losing 20%-50% of their prior rental contracts (when Orianna, Signature, GEN and now Daybreak ran into financial trouble), whereas a major MPW tenant filed bankruptcy their rent collections only declined 3%.

Make no mistake about it, the reason SNF real estate is so cheap and has such a high-yield is that it's very risky. The sector has been in a long-term decline and many tenants are struggling to keep the lights on.

Valuation

MPW has a yield of 6% and is trading at a valuation (price/FFO) of 11.6x.

OHI is yielding 8.8% and is trading at a valuation (price/FFO) of 9.3x. So OHI is "cheaper." However, MPW's FFO is much more stable.

Despite COVID-19, MPW was able to maintain guidance with a mid-point of $1.665/share, which would put MWP's FFO dividend payout ratio at 65%.

OHI pulled guidance as their tenants have seen occupancy decline 3%-6%. Their prior guidance had a mid-point of $3.17 FFO, so their FFO dividend payout ratio is 85%. For some perspective, OHI has historically kept their FFO payout ratio in the 70-75% range.

OHI's payout ratio was already elevated, and any negative impact from COVID is going to put even more pressure on it. In recent years, OHI has been struggling just to maintain their FFO as numerous tenant problems have proven to be a chronic headwind.

MPW, on the other hand, has recently made a $2 billion acquisition, their largest acquisition ever and continues to grow at a very quick pace. Considering MPW's relative dividend safety and their growth potential, we believe MPW could trade over 16x FFO – over $26.50/share.

For OHI, considering their tight dividend coverage and their FFO unlikely to grow materially as more tenant problems emerge, we believe 10x FFO is a very generous valuation if they can resolve the near-term problems. If we see a major tenant bankruptcy, such as GEN – which we believe is a very probable event – OHI could easily make another trip below $25/share.

Sectors

The biggest difference between the two REITs is their chosen sectors, and that difference is everything.

The fundamental headwind for SNFs is that insurance providers have been encouraging shorter stays and other options when possible, like home care. Over time, those staying in SNFs have increasingly been the sicker and poorer. They are more expensive to take care of, while increasingly reliant on Medicaid which has very low reimbursement levels.

Numerous SNF operators have filed for bankruptcy and more are going to as the sector remains extremely pressured by inadequate Medicaid reimbursements and a more Medicaid-heavy census. We think it's very likely that COVID-19 makes things worse. States with budgets being crushed by COVID-19 costs and declining revenue are unlikely to materially increase Medicaid funding this year. The stimulus funds from the CARES Act is temporary, and will not solve the long-term problems.

MPW, on the other hand, is focused on hospitals. People who go to hospitals generally don't have a lot of other options. Payment comes from a mix of Medicare, insurance and Medicaid. The bulk of MPW's tenants are large hospital systems and under master leases with corporate guarantees. While that doesn't make tenant bankruptcies impossible, when one does occur it greatly increases the likelihood that MPW gets a substantial recovery. When Adeptus filed bankruptcy, the result was that the majority of the properties were re-leased under substantially similar terms. When you have quality properties that are in demand, tenant bankruptcies are not a huge issue, you just get a new tenant.

When you have properties that are not in demand, this is when you end up negotiating with the struggling tenant and cutting rent 30%-plus because getting something is better than nothing.

MPW proved that they have quality, with in-demand properties. OHI has proven to have properties that can only attract new tenants by dramatically cutting rent. SNFs are struggling and it's an issue that will have to be solved politically since they are increasingly reliant on Medicaid.

Katie Smith Sloan, President and CEO, LeadingAge, when asked of the viability of SNFs, is quoted:

The question of nursing homes’ viability will continue as a theme in the coming year. Nursing homes are essential, yet our sector is struggling under current financing and regulatory systems. Without a public policy turnaround, many providers will pare back or cease operations, eliminating a safety net relied upon by hundreds of thousands of older people and their families.

Is Medicaid reform likely to be a top priority in DC? Unlikely.

Conclusion

There's no doubt in our mind which REIT wins this match.

While OHI has a higher yield, and a cheaper valuation, it's clearly a sucker yield and a value trap. OHI has two top 10 tenants that have failed to pay rent – Orianna went bankrupt, and Daybreak is trying to transition outside of court, but the result is the same: Large revenue losses for OHI. They have at least two other top 10 tenants that are having material difficulties and have required rent concessions. Genesis and Signature could be heading to bankruptcy court any day. COVID-19 has made that a much more likely possibility. Four top-10 tenants having material problems paying rent? That's huge. They have fundamental problems in their sector, and they are not problems that OHI has any control over.

MPW on the other hand is growing quickly. They just closed their largest acquisition ever and recently signed a new lease with Circle K, now the largest private acute care hospital operator in the UK. Their tenants are much healthier and even when a large tenant filed bankruptcy, MPW's rent saw minimal disruption.

There is absolutely no question that MPW's defense is substantially better. Their tenants are stronger, more secure and their properties are in higher demand. Meanwhile, OHI has their hands down and their chin out, struggling to just maintain as one tenant after another closes down.

Would we rather have a 6% yield that is safe and growing, or a 8.8% yield that could be slashed without notice? When it comes to MPW vs. OHI, don't get sucker punched, stay defensive, and sit in MPW's corner.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.