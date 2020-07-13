Natural Gas Market Overview: Total Demand Is Projected To Grow Faster Than Total Supply

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 47 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Industrial consumption has risen above the 5-year average as well as above last year's level.

This report covers the week ending July 10, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 636 bcf (or 90.8 bcf/d) for the week ending July 10 (+3.8 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and mostly unchanged y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +9.5 bcf/d to +12.7 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 661 bcf (or 94.4 bcf/d) for the week ending July 10 (+0.5 bcf/d w-o-w but -3.6 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +7.7 bcf/d to +8.2 bcf/d.

Here's our forecast for the next two weeks:

July 17

total supply: 94.1 bcf/d (-2.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-2.4 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 91.7 bcf/d (-1.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

July 24

total supply: 94.6 bcf/d (-3.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-3.0 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 94.2 bcf/d (+4.6 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is slightly above last year's level. Industrial consumption has already bottomed out and is now recovering. Indeed, industrial consumption has risen above the 5-year average as well as above last year's level (see the chart below). Please note that the methodology for calculating natural gas consumption in the industrial sector has been changed to reflect the impact of COVID-19. These changes are expected to be temporary.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up considerably across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped up by 12.5% w-o-w (from 89 to 100). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 9.3% above last year's level and as much as 18.3% above the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

Non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows. In the week ending July 10:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (2.4 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal rose by +$0.027 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 10.7 bcf/d this week (+1.8 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +4.1 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro and wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending July 10, these three factors added some 500 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +6.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 1.2 bcf/d above last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "less bullish" (vs. 2019). Still, the exceptionally low spread between natural gas and coal will ensure that the level of coal-to-gas-switching remains near recent highs - especially, if the number of cooling degree days stays above the norm. At the same time, renewable generation will be getting weaker from now on (until September) due to seasonal factors.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 47 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +29 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -156 bcf by August 14. Storage "surplus" vs 5-year average is projected to shrink (by -82 bcf over the same period).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.