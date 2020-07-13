The stock currently yields 3.63%, but that yield could soon jump up significantly after restricted cash due to the PG&E bankruptcy is released.

The company's business model is somewhat similar to that of a net lease REIT, with long-term contractual revenue streams backed by creditworthy customers.

Despite being temporarily hurt by the bankruptcy of PG&E, the company's future looks bright with a decades-long growth runway and numerous potential drop-downs from its sponsor.

Investment Thesis

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) is a renewable energy yieldco sponsored by the experienced renewable energy developer, Clearway Energy Group, which is sponsored by its controlling investor, Global Infrastructure Partners. It owns a 7,000 megawatt portfolio of clean energy assets (wind, solar, and natural gas pipelines) operating under long-term contracts with reliable customers.

CWEN was significantly impacted by the bankruptcy of California utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), often referred to as PG&E. As the utility company entered bankruptcy, CWEN was forced to cut its dividend by 40% due to restricted income from power purchase contracts with PG&E. The accrued restricted cash amounted to $148 million at the end of the first quarter. Compare that to expected cash available for distribution ("CAFD") for 2020 of $310 million. Once the trapped cash from PG&E is released, CWEN will enjoy a massive windfall that should translate into a sizable dividend hike.

Trading at 13.3x CAFD and a 3.63% dividend yield with an ultra-low payout ratio of 48%, CWEN looks like a very attractive way for dividend growth investors to gain exposure to renewable energy production. What's more, for tax purposes, CWEN issues a 1099-DIV form rather than the trickier K-1 form that some other yield-focused renewable energy companies do.

The Business

Clearway Energy Group's assets, and also CWEN's assets, are spread across the United States but are especially concentrated in the state of California. Around 30% of CWEN's portfolio is on the West Coast, while 32.4% is in the Northeast. The company's reliance on contracts with PG&E is the primary reason that its dividend needed to be cut at the beginning of 2019. About $100 million per year of contracted CAFD comes from PG&E.

Source: Clearway Energy Group

The company's assets include wind, utility-scale solar, residential solar, thermal generation, and natural gas pipelines. Almost two-thirds (63%) of 2019's CAFD was derived from renewable energy assets (non-fossil fuels).

Over 99% of CWEN's commercial customers (e.g. utility companies, universities, city governments) are investment-grade rated, and 96% of residential customers have a FICO score of 700 or above.

At the end of Q1, CWEN maintained their full-year guidance for 2020, which is very rare for almost any type of company during the uncertainty of COVID-19. The company does not expect any material financial impact to their business whatsoever. In fact, 2020 should be a very good year for CWEN, due to both the resolution of its PG&E issue and additional acquisitions. Management has lifted its original guidance of $1.56 per share of CAFD to $1.70 per share.

The recent drop-down transaction with CWEN's sponsor boasted an impressive CAFD yield of 9.5% (somewhat like a cap rate for real estate properties), and the weighted average remaining contract life of the assets is 13 years. One 144 MW utility-scale wind project called "Rattlesnake" enjoys a 20-year power purchase agreement with Washington-based Avista Corp (AVA). Another asset in the drop-down — the repowering of an existing wind partnership — was already funded by selling a residential solar portfolio.

An estimated 61% of this drop-down acquisition will come from freed up cash from PG&E, with the remainder coming from debt. CWEN also raised $10 million through equity issuance in Q1, sold at an average price of $21.42 per share. That amounts to a cash cost of equity of 3.83%. Of course, once the dividend is normalized after the PG&E bankruptcy resolution, that cost of equity will jump up to some degree. And CWEN recently issued 8-year notes at an interest rate of 4.75%.

Even assuming the dividend yield jumps up above 5% after the dividend is normalized, CWEN's average cost of capital should settle somewhere in the high 4s or low 5s. Meanwhile, the average CAFD yield for CWEN's assets is 7.5%, marking a ~2.5 point spread.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation

That is roughly in line with most net lease REITs, which have a similar business model as CWEN, only for real estate, and sport spreads between 2-3 points. However, for CWEN, I would expect that spread to widen as the smoke pertaining to the PG&E bankruptcy clears.

And CWEN's pipeline of potential drop-down assets from its sponsor continues to grow. CEG boasts 8.8 gigawatts of planned new power production capacity, split roughly evenly between wind and solar assets.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation

Among those, CWEN already has right of first offer agreements in place for 634 MW-worth of assets across the country. It's helpful to note that all of this ROFO pipeline is located outside of California, which will help diversify CWEN's assets outside of the sunny and forest fire-prone state.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation

About 1.6 GW of renewable assets are in development by CWEN's sponsor to be completed by 2023, with another 7.2 GW slated to be brought online thereafter. This gives CWEN a broad and long growth runway for the next decade or so.

However, with strong public and institutional interest in sustainable energy solutions, there is every reason to believe that CWEN's impressive growth will continue for multiple decades. For dividend growth investors, this should translate into a very long period of dividend growth in the future. From 2015 through 2018, CWEN delivered dividend growth of around 15.5% per year, rewarding investors with quarterly dividend raises.

Assuming CWEN could deliver the same dividend growth on a perpetual basis going forward, buying in at today's 3.63% starting yield would result in a 10-year yield-on-cost of 15.3%. That would be a phenomenal YoC, but it may be too optimistic to project ten straight years of 15% raises. But even assuming a much more moderate dividend growth rate of 10% per year, buying in today would render a 10-year YoC of 9.4%.

Conclusion

Demand for renewable energy is rising quickly, driven by the dual motivations of a desire to lower carbon emissions and the need to obtain cheap energy. Wind and solar energy are continuously getting cheaper to produce and becoming more competitive against fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. That is why the Energy Information Administration's most recent long-term projections show electricity generation from renewable sources surpassing coal and nuclear by 2021 and natural gas by 2045.

Source: EIA

In 2019, renewables' portion of electricity generation in the U.S. was 19%. By 2050, the EIA projects that it will be 38%. Most of that growth will come in wind and solar generation.

This boosts the long-term bull case for renewable energy asset owners like CWEN, which primarily focuses on wind and solar assets.

I especially like CWEN's focus on long-term contractual revenue streams with reliable, investment-grade customers. This makes the company's cash flows remarkably stable, giving it ample clarity into the future (except, of course, in the extremely rare case in which a major customer goes bankrupt). The business model of combining a relatively low cost of capital with higher asset yields is simple, sustainable, and attractive in a low-yield environment.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 1800+ members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 1800+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.