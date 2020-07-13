The Times They Are A-Changin'

It feels great to be typing here on Seeking Alpha again, after a hiatus of nearly four years. At this point, we are not sure if this is a one-off or if the writing spark will go off again. Time will tell.

A disclaimer to begin with. This article references Warren Buffett and Elon Musk a few times. The intent is not to toot the success of Mr. Buffett. As successful as Mr. Buffett has been, those who understand probability and randomness will see that a large population will inevitably produce someone who has been right every single coin toss. Get a large enough population and enough coin tosses, I will show you the best coin tosser in history. At the same time, this article does not condemn Elon Musk nor the stock of his company. Mr. Musk is a visionary, a hard-nosed, in your face founder/CEO that investors yearn for. Rather, this article focuses on investor behavior and investment strategies. Let's get started.

A trivia to start with. When was the last time Warren Buffett was over taken by two Billionaires in the same week? Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk and India's Mukesh Ambani of Reliance fame are both ahead of the Oracle of Omaha in the real-time Billionaire's list.

This also kicked off an interesting discussion in our friends circle, based on the Tweet below, comparing the net worth of Mr. Buffett and Mr. Musk.

Our friends were debating and wondering whether Buffett has totally lost it and if the "Robinhood" way is here to stay. It was an interesting discussion but the points that stood out are bulleted below:

While Musk and Tesla have obviously done enormously well, going from $22 million to $70.50 billion, the comparison in the tweet was about the individuals: Musk and Buffett. They are at different stages in their lives. While Buffett is still committed to Berkshire and its shareholders, he has been equally focused on sharing his wealth and a succession plan, deferring to the investment views and ideas of others more than ever in the past.

Some argued that Buffett bought Apple and should have bought Tesla instead. I was quick to point this out: although Apple (AAPL) now makes up 43% of Berkshire's portfolio now, let's not forget the fact that Apple made its way into the Oracle's portfolio less than 5 years ago. Sure, Apple has had a great run since then too but key is that it was a money making juggernaut for about two decades before Buffett bought in. Was anything different in the way he went about investing here? Let's see. Value? Check. Profitable? Check. Dividends? Check. Nothing fundamentally changed in the way Buffett invested in Apple when compared to the metrics he'd have used to buy Coca-Cola (KO) decades ago. In spite of Tesla's magical run (in hindsight), there is nothing that would have made him look at it as a good investment in the past. For each Tesla and Amazon (AMZN) he missed, he likely saved his investors from a dozen or more such pretenders.

When my friend, a self-admitted "market novice" starts questioning the effectiveness of Buffett and his investment strategy, I am tempted to believe we may be near the top.

Remember this tweet by the ever hard to comprehend Musk about Tesla's stock being overvalued? The stock has more than doubled since then.

If those don't seem odd enough, how about stocks of bankrupt companies doubling and tripling. Or almost 1500%?

Get the theme? Read the last three italicized bullets again. Novices questioning the ones with discipline. A stock doubling after its own founder/CEO publicly floated the idea of it being overvalued. Bankrupt and fraud laden companies flying high. If this is not a sign of speculative excess, we are at least close to it.

With the Fed minting money, it is hard to see the market test the March lows unless COVID has much worse ideas. However, rotational investing is not out of question. We saw some signs of it towards the end of last week when value names like Altria (MO), Coca-Cola (KO) and AT&T (T) performed better than the recent leaders like Amazon and Tesla. Don't be surprised to see these safer names underperforming for a few more months before the shift becomes a reality. Remember, when Alan Greenspan called irrational exuberance, the market ignored it for a few years. Good things take time.

The takeaway: If you have had a strategy that has worked for you over the years, stick to it even if the recent returns aren't on par with recent and select high flyers or Nasdaq in general. It is tempting (and a little sad too) to see other positions double in a matter of months if not days.

Bear in mind, these investment strategies are not mutually exclusive. Always be sure to remember why you bought an individual stock in the first place. Was it to secure income over the long-run? Was it for quick capital gains? Was it for long-term growth? A portfolio that DRIPs AT&T and Altria for the long-term can also have an Apple or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) for growth at reasonable price. Heck, it may even contain a Tesla or Amazon for those who can stomach up and down rides. Amazon is seen as the holy grail of investing during COVID but as of this writing, it has a Beta higher than that of even Tesla, meaning the moves can be turbulent up and down.

Stick to your guns, avoid excessive temptation. Good things that are long-lasting take time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL, MO, BRK.B, KO, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.