After hitting a low of $1161.40 in August 2018, the price of gold has been roaring higher. In June 2019, gold broke above its critical technical resistance level at the July 2016 high of $1377.50 per ounce. In 2019, gold rose to new record highs in a host of other currencies, including the euro, pound, yen, Australian and Canadian dollars, Chinese yuan, Russian ruble, and more. In 2020, the yellow metal made a new high in Swiss franc terms. The US dollar is now the only holdout when it comes to a fiat currency that reaches a new all-time low against the world’s oldest means of exchange.

The bull market in gold began in the early 2000s at the $250 per ounce level. Last week, the price rose to over $1800. All signs point higher in the gold market as unprecedented levels of central bank, and government stimulus programs have injected a tidal wave of liquidity into the global financial system. The stimulus weighs on the value of fiat currencies, but it is rocket fuel for gold. Meanwhile, the yellow metal has not blasted off to the upside just yet, but a parabolic move could be on the horizon when gold finally reaches a new peak in US dollar terms.

The ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) and its bearish counterpart (GLL) magnify the price action in the gold futures market on the up and downside.

A new high and clear path to the 2011 peak

The price of gold has been steadily climbing since the second quarter of 2018. The end of June 2020 marked the eighth consecutive quarter of gains. In late June, gold reached the $1800 per ounce level for the first time since 2011.

As the quarterly chart highlights, gold cleared all of the technical hurdles on the way to the all-time high at $1920.70 per ounce in 2011. The most recent high came last week at $1829.80 per ounce, only $90.90 below the target in the upside.

Gold may have posted gains over the past eight quarters, but it has a habit of trending for long periods. From 2008 through 2011, the yellow metal moved higher over twelve straight quarters. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising and in overbought territory, but they remained at those levels from 2008 through 2011. Since the 1970s, quarterly historical volatility has been between 4.56% and 42.4%. At 12.19% on July 10, the metric was closer to the low than the high as the rally has been steady without any parabolic moves.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market has been working higher over the past years, which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Open interest rose to a record high of just under 800,000 contracts in January, but it fell as delivery issues between the US and London markets caused some positions to move from New York to London delivery.

The potential for corrections rises with the price

As the price of gold moves toward its record peak in US dollars, the chances of sharp and ugly corrections will increase.

The weekly chart shows that gold rose to a new high during the week of March 9, 2020, at $1704.30 and then corrected to a low of $1450.90 one week later, a decline of 14.9%. The drop came as risk-off conditions because of the global pandemic hit markets across all asset classes.

Meanwhile, the stimulative monetary and fiscal policy measures stopped the decline dead in its tracks, and gold resumed its upward trend. For those holding long positions in the yellow metal, the elevator ride to the downside was ugly. Weekly historical volatility exploded from 8.52% in February to over 35% in April.

Volatility has declined, but the potential for a parabolic move is rising

At the end of last week, weekly historical volatility had dropped to 12.74%, with the quarterly reading at 12.19%. We have yet to see a significant move to the upside in a trading day where gold moved over $100 per ounce, but that could be on the horizon.

When the price of the precious metal exceeds its all-time peak at $1920.70, trend-following traders, speculators, and other market participants could be looking for a series of significant moves on the back of the technical breakout. The gold market could experience a rush of buying, as we witnessed in markets like Bitcoin in 2017. Palladium is another example of a market that experienced a parabolic move over the past years. The price moved over its all-time high of $1090 from 2001 and climbed to its most recent peak of $2815.50, almost triple the level of the previous record high.

Everyone loves a bull market that reaches new heights, and gold appears to be heading for that level soon.

Is the world too bullish?

It is a challenge to find market analysts that are bearish on the prospects for gold these days. When an overabundance of sentiment in a market is on one side, the price tends to be at or close to a bottom or a top. If that holds in the gold market, we could be in for another swift correction before reaching new heights.

Citigroup analysts had said that gold would reach $2000 per ounce in 2020 or 2021 before the outbreak of coronavirus caused the central banks to fire liquidity bazookas into the global financial system. Bank of America has called for gold to reach $3000 per ounce.

The world is bullish on the gold market. While another correction would not be a surprise, I believe that Citigroup and BOA's projections are conservative. Gold could shock the market on the upside over the coming months and years.

In 2008, the last time central banks lit a bullish fuse under the gold market, the price rose from a low of $681 to $1920.70 by 2011. The same percentage move after the March correction implies a rally to almost $4100 per ounce over the coming years. It is impossible to pick tops or bottoms in markets, but gold has a lot going for it these days as it prepares to rise to new highs in US dollars. The consistency of the move across all currencies is a warning sign that the bull market in the metal that central banks hold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves could be shocking. Central banks and governments have unlimited potential to purchase assets and cut interest rates to stimulate the economy. Governments can print legal tender to their heart’s content, but they can only increase the global stock of gold by extracting more from the crust of the earth.

At higher prices, gold miners will produce lower grades of ore. In a runaway bull market, the output may not keep pace with the demand for the yellow metal.

UGL and GLL trading tools for the coming weeks

Get ready for a wild ride in the gold market. I expect volatility to increase significantly when the price climbs to a new record high. Every portfolio should contain a percentage of the yellow metal. If it is good enough for governments to hold as a reserve asset, it is good enough for individuals.

When it comes to trading, the most direct route for a risk position in the precious metal is via the futures and futures options that trade on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Futures and options provide leverage. A futures contract requires an original margin deposit that is a percentage of the total value of the contract. Each day, buyers and sellers pay or receive market differences. For those that do not venture into the world of futures, the ProShares Ultra Gold product (UGL) and its bearish counterpart (GLL) are liquid products that offer leverage on the price of gold. Credit Suisse recently delisted its UGLD and DGLD triple-leveraged products.

UGL’s fund summary and top holdings are:

UGL has net assets of $165.69 million, trades an average of 138,896 shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The price of August gold futures rallied from $1671.70 on June 5 to its most recent high at $1829.80 on July 8, a move of 9.46%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UGLD moved from $56.18 to $67.11 per share or 19.46% as it delivered just over a double percentage performance. GLL operates inversely to UGL. Leveraged ETF and ETN products suffer from time decay, which erodes their value. Therefore, the are only appropriate for short-term risk positions.

The shocking move in gold could come after it rises above the 2011 high. I would not be surprised to see some parabolic action in the yellow metal over the coming weeks and months.

