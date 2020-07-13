Alibaba could continue to gain strength on its cloud business though it ceded some market share in Q1 2020. Ant Group's planned IPO could provide another booster.

Amid the exuberance, Alibaba's market cap hit fresh highs as investors ignored naysayers and warmed, belatedly, to the fact it is a big beneficiary of the post-COVID world.

India's abrupt ban on 59 Chinese apps and threats of punishment over China's actions on Hong Kong and Uighurs cast a pall over the prospects of Chinese businesses.

By ALT Perspective

China's businesses ranging from traditional manufacturing to internet-related have been under siege globally. India announced late last month a ban on 59 Chinese apps including those from Alibaba Group (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), and Baidu (BIDU). Most notably, the widely-used short-video sharing platform TikTok operated by the world's most valuable startup ByteDance (BDNCE) also 'disappeared' from the second most populous country.

The United Kingdom was reportedly on the verge of enacting a ruling that would cleanse equipment belonging to China's Huawei out of the country's 5G and fixed-broadband networks. Other nations are considering the same, even as the alternatives end up having to rely on Huawei's components.

Advisers to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo have reportedly discussed undermining the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. dollar as part of a series of moves to punish China for its recent enactment of a national security law. Although unlikely implemented as U.S. would be badly hurt as well, if eventually pushed through, Chinese companies which often use Hong Kong as a intermediary for one reason or another would no doubt be negatively impacted.

Among other issues of concern, we should not forget the pandemic wrecking havoc on consumer demand worldwide and decimating the export orders received by Chinese manufacturers. A weak economy and reduced spending power of the Chinese population would in turn crimp the earnings potential of the internet companies we are covering.

But alas, if you are guessing with this backdrop it's a no-brainer that the Chinese equities are experiencing a terrible time, I'm sorry to disappoint you. On the contrary, the relevant benchmarks are performing exceedingly well. In the past week, equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC).

Data by YCharts

The wild optimism in the air has puzzled even permabull on China like me somewhat. Apparently, investors were cheered by a 20 percent expansion in liquidity that the Chinese central bank unleashed upon the financial markets and positive messaging by local media.

A front-page editorial in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Monday suggested that it's important to foster a "healthy bull market". Traders and investors alike have taken that as a signal by the Chinese government's intention to leverage the "wealth effect of the capital markets" to further juice the economy.

There's some inkling of the strong momentum when we saw the share price of Feihe jump (not a typo following the release of a damning report from prominent short seller Blue Orca. Despite allegations that the producer of China's top selling infant milk formula inflated its revenues and understated its expenses to reflect higher profit margins, investors turned their attention to a positive alert on its revenue likely rising more than 40 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

To be clear, it's not just local investors ploughing into the Chinese stock markets. Despite apparent revulsion towards investments in Chinese companies, several Chinese stocks have reportedly attracted significant foreign interest such that their overseas ownership percentages have hit or are fast reaching regulatory limits. An example is Midea Group, China's largest household appliances maker, whose combined foreign holding reached 28 percent of its outstanding shares on Tuesday, making it off limits to overseas fund managers.

BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink is also a believer of the Chinese growth story, "despite the noise in the markets now." Fink said via video conference at a finance forum in Shanghai in June that "China will be one of the biggest opportunities for BlackRock."

The Shanghai Composite Index recorded eight consecutive sessions of gains, rising 16.5 percent during the streak, before losing some steam on Friday. Analysts attributed the current run to "panic-buying" or fear-of-missing-out (FOMO). Profit-taking, weak U.S. showing overnight, and concerns over rising coronavirus cases probably led some to take a risk-off position ahead of the weekend.

Nonetheless, the bulls are unlikely to take too long to charge up again. China's state media reversed their stance and "urged investors to be rational" but call it a case of shutting the barn door after the horse has bolted. Brokerages are fueling the rush into equities. Morgan Stanley (MS) stated that "Chinese equities have not overshot their fundamentals."

Chang Shishan of Kangzhuang, an asset-management firm, was expressively optimistic believing conditions are right "for a slow-bull market that could last for ten or 20 years." There are also new blood that are waiting to enter the market. While "a large number of investors have opened accounts recently," some brokerages are still facing unabated requests for account opening.

On the other hand, indications of exuberance are surfacing. Margin debt escalated at the quickest pace since 2015 and China's securities regulator flagged 258 organizations that were providing margin financing to stock traders even though they were not qualified brokerages. Borrowers were said to be able to obtain loans up to 20 times their deposit, raising serious question on the sustainability of this retail investor-driven rally.

In a somewhat ominous sign, company insiders have started to trim their holdings. For instance, Martin Lau Chi-ping, the president of Tencent Holdings, sold HK$920 million ($131 million) worth of shares this year, with more than one-quarter of this offloaded the previous week. His shareholding in the company were reduced to just 0.57 percent.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), similarly suffered from some reckoning Friday but still managed to end the week up 8.4 percent. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY), Alibaba Group (BABA), and NetEase (NTES) posted double-digit percentage gains of 16.9 percent, 16.7 percent, and 12.5 percent respectively.

It's not all rosy. Pinduoduo (PDD) and Bilibili (BILI) lost 6.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Nevertheless, let's not forget the duo has performed remarkably well this year and in particularly in recent weeks. A little profit-taking and rotation into laggards like Alibaba Group is reasonable behavior.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group (BABA) which is receiving renewed interest with its 16.7 percent jump last week.

Alibaba Group's two major catalysts

Besides the enthusiasm in full display among market players globally pushing the stocks higher, Alibaba Group has several developments providing the genuine fundamental catalysts driving its share price north. Two key updates are the planned listing of Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba, and the continued growth in Alibaba Cloud as reflected in the latest industry report.

According to Reuters, Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, is looking to go public via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Up to 10 percent of its shares could be offered in an initial public offering where the company is aiming for a valuation of more than $200 billion.

In China, Alipay, the mobile payment service operated by Ant Group, is much more prominent than the namesake portal (alibaba.com) of Alibaba Group. It's impossible to miss its logo anywhere you go in the country. In any case, it is an essential app to have for the locals, so the brand visibility is very high. I am sure the Chinese would be scrambling over one another to get a piece of the IPO and clamoring for its shares from the open market after its debut.

A sticker placed at the entrance of a shop: "The following payment apps are welcome: Alipay, WeChat Pay, QQ Wallet, JD Pay"

Source: ALT Perspective

Meanwhile, we can only guess when exactly the IPO is going to be launched and the details as Ant Group has refuted some of the information published by Reuters. Nonetheless, there's no smoke without fire and the eventual progress in the IPO could fuel the upward climb in its parent firm, Alibaba.

Another major catalyst for Alibaba Group is the continued strength in its cloud business. The latest release by the sector consultancy showed Alibaba Cloud remained the leading cloud service provider by far in a rapidly expanding market. In Q1 2020, China's cloud infrastructure services spend grew 67.0 percent year-on-year to $3.9 billion.

Source: Canalys

Alibaba Cloud took the lion's share of this spending with 44.5 percent of the total. While the share has shrunk from 46.4 percent in the prior quarter (Q4 2019), the takings still increased considerably quarter-on-quarter (44.5% of $3.9 billion = $1.74 billion v.s. 46.4% of $3.3 billion = $1.53 billion).

Furthermore, it's probably inconclusive to determine that Alibaba Cloud is weakening due to the share loss in just one quarter. This is especially so given that Canalys broke out the market share held by Huawei Cloud for the first time, revealing that it took 14.1 percent of the total spend to become the second-largest player in China beating stalwarts Tencent Holdings and Baidu (BIDU), at least for the quarter.

What's more important for Alibaba is that it managed to lose only marginally while Tencent appeared to cede more grounds to others. Ultimately, all cloud players are expected to ride on the Chinese government's prioritized investments in "new infrastructure" which involves data centers. A strong push on the "soft" side with the policymakers supporting the narratives for 5G, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data would also accelerate the shift to the cloud.

Napoleon Bonaparte, the self-crowned first emperor of France, had purportedly said more than two centuries ago that "China is a sleeping lion. Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will shake the world." Similarly, few would dispute that Alibaba Group is a lion figuratively in the internet space and she was sleeping for much of two years - 2018 to 2019.

It would be fair to say the explosive move in the share price of Alibaba Group in just one week has 'shaken the world'. Even more impactful is that its market capitalization has surpassed that of Facebook (FB), a stalwart of the FANG group. It's not the first time this has happened with odds stacked against the former amid the delisting threat and aversion towards investing in Chinese companies.

Data by YCharts

In terms of returns, it's not just Facebook that Alibaba Group has beaten. On a five-year basis, the market cap of Alibaba Group has risen 252 percent, while Facebook and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) increased their market caps by 184 and 190 percent respectively. The latter have appreciated considerably but it's clear Alibaba performed better, justifying not ignoring Chinese stocks altogether because of some bad eggs.

Data by YCharts

Some readers might accuse me of selectively picking a favorable period of comparison. This is fair and so I provide the charts for the three-year and one-year periods as well. The increase in the market cap of Alibaba still surpassed Alphabet and Facebook and substantially so.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

While the future looks bright for Alibaba Group, I'm cautious at this point on the pace of share price appreciation enjoyed by the stock. Don't get me wrong, I have no short position on Alibaba. I have written nearly entirely bullish articles on Alibaba, though my last publication was an exception. Titled Alibaba's Precarious Ex-China Growth Story, I was pleasantly surprised to see the several "bulls" rushing to defend the company vehemently.

However, the exuberance among retail investors I described earlier in this article has got me thinking if we are running way ahead of the fundamentals. It's not just Chinese stocks that might appear to be overheating. Mike Novogratz, a longtime money manager interviewed by Bloomberg Television said the stock market is "unhinged from reality" in its climb and exhorted retail investors to get out before the crash of "a classic speculative bubble."

Readers are advised to tread carefully. Comments and feedback are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, NTES, TCEHY, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.