Top Stocks To Buy On A Sell-Off

Revenue clarity and accelerating growth in the middle of recession suggests top stocks deserve premium valuations, but stocks don't rise or fall in a straight line, so expecting some form of mean reversion is understandable.

That said, stocks tend to climb higher and fall further than most investors expect, and that could mean it's a mistake to sell winners. A better strategy may be to reduce margin exposure and proactively identify prices you're willing to pay for top stocks on a pullback, rather than chase stocks higher.

One reason to get a bit more patient with your entry points is that our favorite overbought/oversold indicator is tilting toward overbought. Weekly, we track the percentage of stocks within our universe that are trading 5% or more above their 200 DMA. When this measure climbs north of 30%, it can be smart to unwind second-tier stocks into strength and when it eclipses 40%, investors can benefit from patiently picking entry points rather than pressing bets in top-rated stocks. We saw this play out in January

For example, this indicator helped us play defense in January and then, it helped us more aggressively buy stocks beginning in March. It also accurately warned of the 5% retreat in June.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

With this measure currently clocking in at 34%, a bit of caution is wise, especially since the first half of July has historically offered more bullish tailwinds than the second half of July. To be clear, levels can remain overbought or oversold for a while, but if our ratio climbs north of 40% in the next week or two, then the best strategy could be compiling a watch list of favorite stocks in top industries to target on a pullback, rather than chasing stocks to new highs.

In short, long-term investors can let winners win, but it may be a good time to be proactive - not reactive - when it comes to picking entry points.

The best industries to buy

Usually, we include our weekly sector ranking in these articles, but today, I'm providing you with the industry ranking our marketplace members receive to help you more narrowly focus on the best baskets for alpha-generating ideas.

As a refresher, we rank over 1,500 highly liquid stocks every week using a seven-factor system comprising forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we calculate individual stock scores, we aggregate those scores by sector and industry to find the best and worst baskets to focus on for excess return.

This week, consulting services, electronic gaming, integrated freight, auto parts stores, and financial data are the best large cap industries to focus your attention on. Beverages, specialty retail, application software, semi equipment, and communications equipment rank highest in mid cap, and the top small cap industries are healthcare plans, education, trucking, solar, and asset management.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

The best stocks to buy

Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, our weekly best scoring stocks lists can be a great tool for identifying new stocks worth watching.

This week, we highlighted over 100 top-rated stocks to our members, including the following 50-plus ideas. I've highlighted the stocks making the biggest moves up in score for your convenience.

Best scoring 7/9/2020 4-Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector Industry Score Score Basics Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 110 75 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 80 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 77.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 90 65 Consumer goods Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 81.25 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 90 Purple Innovation (PRPL) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 95 83.75 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 90 83.75 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 85 92.5 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 85 83.75 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 85 73.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 96.25 Financials FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 105 96.25 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 85 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 66.25 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 66.25 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 85 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 92.5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 92.5 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 80 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 95 86.25 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 93.75 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 92.5 Healthcare Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 96.25 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 88.75 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 97.5 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 68.75 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 85 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 90 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 67.5 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 88.75 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Industrials Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 105 87.5 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 103.75 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 97.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 95 58.75 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 66.25 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 95 77.5 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 95 60 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 77.5 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 95 77.5 REITs American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 95 92.5 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 87.5 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 66.25 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 110 111.25 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 102.5 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 91.25 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 101.25 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 90 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 82.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 75 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 90 Brunswick Corporation (BC) SERVICES LEISURE 95 78.75 IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 95 77.5 Technology Open Text Corporation (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 82.5 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 85 Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 71.25 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 100 Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 87.5 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 92.5 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 65 NICE Ltd. (NICE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 88.75 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 90 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 97.5 Utilities TerraForm Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 100 91.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, MA, PYPL, BMRN, DXCM, ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.