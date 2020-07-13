Top Stocks To Buy On A Sell-Off
Let your winners continue winning, but begin compiling a watch list to buy on a pullback.
These top-ranked industries are the best hunting ground for ideas.
Over 50 top stocks to buy, including Visa, Amgen, and Lumentum Holdings.
Revenue clarity and accelerating growth in the middle of recession suggests top stocks deserve premium valuations, but stocks don't rise or fall in a straight line, so expecting some form of mean reversion is understandable.
That said, stocks tend to climb higher and fall further than most investors expect, and that could mean it's a mistake to sell winners. A better strategy may be to reduce margin exposure and proactively identify prices you're willing to pay for top stocks on a pullback, rather than chase stocks higher.
One reason to get a bit more patient with your entry points is that our favorite overbought/oversold indicator is tilting toward overbought. Weekly, we track the percentage of stocks within our universe that are trading 5% or more above their 200 DMA. When this measure climbs north of 30%, it can be smart to unwind second-tier stocks into strength and when it eclipses 40%, investors can benefit from patiently picking entry points rather than pressing bets in top-rated stocks. We saw this play out in January
For example, this indicator helped us play defense in January and then, it helped us more aggressively buy stocks beginning in March. It also accurately warned of the 5% retreat in June.
With this measure currently clocking in at 34%, a bit of caution is wise, especially since the first half of July has historically offered more bullish tailwinds than the second half of July. To be clear, levels can remain overbought or oversold for a while, but if our ratio climbs north of 40% in the next week or two, then the best strategy could be compiling a watch list of favorite stocks in top industries to target on a pullback, rather than chasing stocks to new highs.
In short, long-term investors can let winners win, but it may be a good time to be proactive - not reactive - when it comes to picking entry points.
The best industries to buy
Usually, we include our weekly sector ranking in these articles, but today, I'm providing you with the industry ranking our marketplace members receive to help you more narrowly focus on the best baskets for alpha-generating ideas.
As a refresher, we rank over 1,500 highly liquid stocks every week using a seven-factor system comprising forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we calculate individual stock scores, we aggregate those scores by sector and industry to find the best and worst baskets to focus on for excess return.
This week, consulting services, electronic gaming, integrated freight, auto parts stores, and financial data are the best large cap industries to focus your attention on. Beverages, specialty retail, application software, semi equipment, and communications equipment rank highest in mid cap, and the top small cap industries are healthcare plans, education, trucking, solar, and asset management.
The best stocks to buy
Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, our weekly best scoring stocks lists can be a great tool for identifying new stocks worth watching.
This week, we highlighted over 100 top-rated stocks to our members, including the following 50-plus ideas. I've highlighted the stocks making the biggest moves up in score for your convenience.
|Best scoring
|7/9/2020
|4-Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|Industry
|Score
|Score
|Basics
|Enviva Partners, LP
|(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|110
|75
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|80
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|95
|77.5
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|90
|65
|Consumer goods
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|(STZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|81.25
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|90
|Purple Innovation
|(PRPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|95
|83.75
|Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|(DECK)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|90
|83.75
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|85
|92.5
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|(CHD)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|85
|83.75
|NIKE, Inc.
|(NKE)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|85
|73.75
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|96.25
|Financials
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|105
|96.25
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|85
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|(AMP)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|95
|66.25
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|66.25
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|85
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|92.5
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|92.5
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|80
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|95
|86.25
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|93.75
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|92.5
|Healthcare
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|96.25
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|(BMRN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|88.75
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|97.5
|Amgen Inc.
|(AMGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|68.75
|Eli Lilly and Company
|(LLY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|85
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(ALXN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|90
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|98.75
|Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
|(ESPR)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|67.5
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|88.75
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Industrials
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|105
|87.5
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|103.75
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|97.5
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|95
|58.75
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|95
|66.25
|Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|(ROK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|95
|77.5
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|(CP)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|95
|60
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|(ROP)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|95
|77.5
|Trex Company, Inc.
|(TREX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|95
|77.5
|REITs
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|95
|92.5
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|87.5
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|66.25
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|110
|111.25
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|102.5
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|91.25
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|101.25
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|90
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|82.5
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|(BAH)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|75
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|90
|Brunswick Corporation
|(BC)
|SERVICES
|LEISURE
|95
|78.75
|IHS Markit Ltd.
|(INFO)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|95
|77.5
|Technology
|Open Text Corporation
|(OTEX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|82.5
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|85
|Ubiquiti Inc.
|(UI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|71.25
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|100
|Fortinet, Inc.
|(FTNT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|87.5
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|(GWRE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|92.5
|Lumentum Holdings Inc.
|(LITE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|65
|NICE Ltd.
|(NICE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|88.75
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|(PANW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|90
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|97.5
|Utilities
|TerraForm Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|100
|91.25
Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, MA, PYPL, BMRN, DXCM, ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.