Yield Curve Control: Why Bond Yields Remain Low Despite Aggressive Rally In Risk

There is historical precedent for yield curve control in the US from 1943-1947.

Bonds remain strong despite risk assets performing well is because market implicitly knows the Fed will institute "yield curve control"

This is the first video of my weekly ask a fund manager series.

In this video I address the high probability that the Fed institutes yield curve control. The reason for such a move is because if real yields ever turn positive again, it will fundamentally risk the stability of financial markets and public finance.

As a result, for longer term investors there is no longer a benefit to invest in bonds and for macro traders, neither the absolute level of bond yields, nor the slope of the yield curve will be a viable predictor of future economic performance or systemic risk. The precedent has been set in the past with US yield curve control in the 1940's and the BOJ's stranglehold of the JGB market from 2016-present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SPY short is mainly a hedge against longs in portfolio at this point.