Spot pricing may be dead when it comes to predicting future earnings for Micron as pandemic-induced buying patterns and high-value solutions take hold.

Micron guides for sequential growth on a like-for-like basis, giving insight that the next two months may continue the divergence in the pricing markets.

Spot pricing has declined substantially since April, but contract pricing has moved up 13% in that same time period.

The data center and enterprise industry have driven outsized returns for semiconductors as contract pricing for DRAM increased by nearly 13% for the second quarter. But all of this happened while spot pricing declined unabated from April through today. Still, analysts continue to write to their clients, saying the second half of 2020 will underperform compared to the first half for memory producers.

Their source? Spot pricing.

I'm here to tell you spot pricing may well be dead as an input to analysis and estimation of Micron's future.

The Paradigm Shift, Accelerated

The work-at-home/do-everything-at-home environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic spurred conversation after conversation about which companies would be affected, both positively and negatively. Some thought semiconductors would see a dip in their business as consumers strapped down and didn't spend any more than they had to amid uncertain financial conditions. Others, including myself, said the amount of demand on the cloud would accelerate purchases of servers and data centers, driving outsized returns, offsetting the consumer business. It turns out both end-markets saw an outsized performance, including video gaming - a consumer industry.

Micron (MU) has confirmed this was the case, but what's even better is it contends it will continue to be the case as it heads into the second half. But, first, let me set the stage a bit to understand the bull and bear conversation and how this comes back to spot pricing, contract pricing, and Micron's pricing.

Bulls have pointed to the expanded use of the cloud in a hyper-microwaved time frame due to the pandemic. The need for cloud exploded as businesses drove themselves to be a cloud-first working environment to maintain operations for its employees and its customers. Take popular pandemic barometer Zoom (ZM), and it's clear when meeting usage explodes, so does the cost and capacity to host them. Going from 10M meeting participants to 300M in four months is not a small jump - that's a 30 times increase! With that, the cost of revenue increased over four times for Zoom and pressured gross margins. Those costs go toward hosting those meetings and paying for cloud providers to use more of their data center. This means more servers and, thus, more memory.

It's pretty easy to see how the dominoes fall.

The bear side says, "Yes, that did happen, but because of the surge, it's going to cool way off now in the second half; it was all pull forward." Because data centers have built out faster and more than they first anticipated in Q1 and Q2, they will take a breather and digest the expansion and hold off on further orders. This makes logical sense as inventories being held by clients, OEMs and producers have been the hottest topic over the last two years as it caused a supply glut, which led to depressed memory pricing and negative growth for Micron from 2018 through 2019.

The problem with both of these recent views is they only take into consideration one aspect of the technology environment, for tomorrow's world, especially. They also miss the changes going on at Micron into high-value solutions.

But beyond both of these critical items is the one aspect which has historically been able - to some degree - accurately point toward the future of pricing, and that's spot pricing. There has become a disconnect in spot pricing pointing toward contract pricing, which in turn points toward Micron's earnings power.

The Divergence Of Pricing Markets

Spot pricing has typically led contract pricing both up and down. It has been the leading indicator in the supply-demand balance. As spot pricing declines, one expects contract pricing to decline, and then through a degree of ECON 101, concludes the supply-demand balance has shifted toward oversupply. The same is true when spot pricing increases - many expect contract pricing to follow and indicate the supply-demand balance is firming and favoring suppliers. Take a look at the trend, it's easy to see:

What I've noticed since lockdowns started is contract pricing has not followed spot pricing. Spot pricing has gone from $3.25 at the beginning of April to today's $2.68 for the DDR4 8G (1Gx8) chip, while contract pricing has gone from $2.88 in February to $3.31 in May with June carrying it steady.

That's an opposite situation than normal - completely opposite. Why is that?

I have a theory as good as any.

Because of the cultural shift to data centers and the remote work-and-learn environment, server and server components are in higher demand than before the pandemic. Some of it's due to the upswing starting as the cycle bottomed coming into the year, but the need for hyperscalers to provide more cloud capacity increased even further with the onset of work-from-home across much of the world.

Server OEMs and cloud providers are not ordering on the spot market for this - they order on the contract market. The contract market in April was red hot as we haven't seen a double-digit increase month-over-month like this since April of 2017.

All while spot pricing declined substantially, clearly illustrated below.

Because of the extreme difference between demand and quantity needed pre-pandemic to post-pandemic in both sectors - data center and consumer - this led the two DRAM pricing markets to diverge without the usual telling signs. But even beyond that, the two pricing markets have literally swapped positions against the conventional wisdom of "spot leads contract."

As an extension of that theory, the different chips being tracked on the spot market and the contract market are not exactly the same. While the Bernstein charts made famous by Electric Phred (I almost typed phamous!) use the 2400Mpbs 8Gb chip for spot, it uses the 2133Mpbs 8Gb chip for contract. So we do not have a one-to-one comparison of demand - and, thus, pricing - so we should consider as well. This chip difference may be enough to see quotes vary heavily between the two markets.

Moreover, the buyers on the spot market are not the major players building out the infrastructure in the quantity being required. So while the spot market buyers do not see demand for their end markets (as required quantities could be too large), the contract buyers are buying as much as they can to supply the cloud capacity shortage, the work-from-home compute products or the entertainment-at-home products for gaming or streaming.

Now, the next part of the conversation comes after the usual, "Well, now, contract pricing will start to go down after all this buying."

Another Chink In The Spot Pricing Armor

And this is where we look the bear premise right in the face: "It hasn't fallen, but it will now - contract will catch up to spot." This implies Micron's pricing power will deteriorate (its ASPs) and, therefore, its earnings.

But, Micron has said, "Sorry, not happening."

This means spot pricing won't be pulling on contract for at least the next two months - not meaningfully, anyway - keeping the divergence alive.

The company released earnings at the end of June above even its raised guidance from the month before coming in with $5.44B in revenue and EPS of $0.82. It was clear the quarter was a success in execution with the help of memory pricing. DRAM ASPs rose mid-single-digit percentage quarter-over-quarter with bit shipments up ~10% quarter-over-quarter.

(Source: Micron's FQ3 '20 Earnings Presentation)

This is the first quarter in over 10 where both DRAM and NAND showed ASPs up and bit shipments up quarter-over-quarter. To put it in perspective, 10 quarters ago was when Ernie Maddock was the CFO.

But that's old news.

If the bear thesis has a chance, it's definitely in the guidance. If guidance is underwhelming, then it's true Micron's management doesn't see the pricing environment remaining strong.

But guidance for FQ4 came in at $6.0B at the mid-point and EPS of $1.05 at the mid-point.

It's difficult to tell me that's not sequential growth. It clocks in at 10.3% quarter-over-quarter. This requires stability, at the very least, in memory pricing. ASPs aren't going to fall off a cliff while bringing in sequential growth not only at the top and bottom line but also on the gross margin front. For that, it guided for 35.5% at the mid-point while FQ3 came in at 33.2%.

At this juncture, there are two things to consider in what I've said. First, Micron is moving further and further into high-value solutions, which is further insulating itself from price swings in the market, and, second, the fourth fiscal quarter is a 14-week quarter instead of a 13-week quarter.

I'll tackle the latter first.

Citi analyst Chris Danley, in a bearish note, said the extra week added roughly 7% to the company's guidance.

OK. Fair. It's a 14-week quarter. Let's back the extra week out then.

That leaves us with $5.6B instead of the $6.0B at the mid point. That's still greater than FQ3's $5.44B. EPS would be $0.98, still well ahead of $0.82 for the reported quarter.

If contract pricing were going to deteriorate from the "pull-down" of spot pricing in the next two months, this would inevitably affect Micron's quarter-over-quarter growth on a like-for-like basis. But the company will still see sequential growth with or without the extra week. Since June is the latest known month for us for contract pricing in Micron's current quarter, July and August have enough visibility for management to provide the bullish guidance it did.

But let's not stop there. Micron didn't just signal financially what it expects for the upcoming quarter, it also told us where the strength is from:

Looking ahead to the second half of calendar 2020 ... we expect the data center outlook to remain healthy. Second, we expect smartphone and consumer end-unit sales to continue to improve, accelerating inventory consumption across the supply chain. And third, new gaming consoles will drive stronger DRAM and NAND demand. - CEO Sanjay Mehrotra FQ3 Earnings Call ...while visibility remains limited overall, data center trends are strong, and new gaming consoles will be a tailwind to demand in the second half of the calendar year. - CFO David Zinsner FQ3 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

Wait a minute...

Second half? Not just FQ4, which ends in August, but the entire second half of 2020?

Color me shocked! Analysts are saying data center is going to cool way off in the second half due to less expansion, and one of their primary sources is based on spot pricing. Here's an example of this data point:

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava is seeing signs of a coming weakness in memory prices and changing buying patters (sic) for data center equipment. The future drop in prices won’t last for a single quarter and memory could dip for two... (emphasis added)

Both the CEO and CFO of Micron say data center will continue to be strong. It couldn't be more opposite and direct.

Don't take this out of context though, guidance appears to be backing up management's assertion. It's not just talk, which some have been scarred by in Micron's past. The numbers are going with the narrative.

Further Insulation From Pricing Swings

Let's end with my other point about high-value solutions. Micron has continued to insulate itself from the typically volatile changes in pricing by continually pushing toward high-value solution products, rendering spot pricing further into another level of separation. By putting its own chips into its own packages, it can sell products with a higher gross margin and smooth out pricing swings.

This quarter saw over 75% of NAND bits sold into high-value solutions. This compares to the year-ago quarter of a little over 66% of NAND bits in high-value solutions.

...gross margins, obviously, expanded in the third quarter as well ... that was the pricing environment in both DRAM and NAND combined with just a richer mix of higher value products, which obviously carry with it better gross margins. From a high value solution perspective, I think we see that again in the fourth quarter that is helping drive an improved outlook for gross margins for the fourth fiscal quarter. - Zinsner FQ3 Q&A (emphasis added)

It's not just in NAND, as Micron is bringing high-value solutions in DRAM as it packages its LPDDR to form ready-to-integrate products. The gross margin on the high-value solutions, as you might expect, are beyond the average gross margins the company is seeing for DRAM and NAND vanilla chips. The more the company pushes in this direction, the greater the buffer between it and volatile market pricing becomes.

Spot Pricing Isn't Predicting Future Negative Earnings

Spot pricing appears to be dead when it comes to predicting Micron's future earnings in this paradigm shift that is work-from-home. Amid a non-stop drop in spot prices, contract prices have crossed over to the upside and have remained stable even as spot pricing sees substantial continued declines. But even more impactful based on the sequential growth expected on a like-for-like basis is Micron's pricing strength will remain stable for the remainder of the fourth fiscal quarter, giving us an idea contract pricing may remain relatively stable yet another two months.

As more time passes in this upcycle, Micron sells less and less direct commodity-like products and sells higher-value, higher-margin products. This is insulating the company from the pricing swings it sees on commodity chips, further rendering spot pricing more disconnected from Micron's business. Some analysts continue to clamor data center is going to be weak in 2H2020. Still, Micron sees strength the rest of the year with tailwinds from the 5G smartphone cycle, the game console ramp into the holiday season, and, of course, continued purchasing from cloud providers.

The narrative is being matched with the financials through guidance, right until the end of August. Management is executing and selling into industries with the highest demand and lowering its output to ones with lower demand. But in this transformation-in-computing era for anyone with a remote work type of job, it means cloud may not be able to ease off as easily as it once could have.

Spot continues to decline. Micron announces sequential growth. Spot pricing, my friends, may be dead to us.

