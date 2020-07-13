Osmotica Receives FDA Approval for Droopy Eyelid Treatment

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc (OSMT) reported that the FDA has given its approval for the company’s novel treatment for acquired blepharoptosis, or ptosis. Upneeq is now the only FDA-approved medical treatment for acquired blepharoptosis. One study involving adults over the age of 50 indicated that close to 11 percent of adults suffer from this condition.

Osmotica is looking to launch the flagship product in the market by next month. It will be available to an exclusive group of ophthalmologists and optometrists through an early experience program. Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of the company said, “With the approval of Upneeq, eye care specialists now have a safe and convenient non-surgical option to treat their patients who have ptosis. We look forward to launching Upneeq through our subsidiary, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and ensuring its widespread availability through the Company’s pharmacy.”

The data from Upneeq’s initial Phase 3 efficacy clinical trial demonstrated that the drug met its primary efficacy endpoint of a change in baseline visual field measured on Hour 6, Day 1 and Hour 2, Day 14. The patients who were administered Upneeq once daily showed a statistically significant improvement in visual field in comparison to the placebo group.

The trial consisted of 140 patients suffering from acquired blepharoptosis and were randomized on a 2:1 basis. The product was found to be well-tolerated in this clinical trial when given once daily for a period of six weeks. The Phase 3 trial data did not report any serious adverse events.

The Phase 3 trial also involved an efficacy study. It was a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled multicenter study which lasted for six weeks. The trial aimed to test the safety and efficacy of once-daily treatment of Upneeq compared with placebo for treating acquired blepharoptosis. The secondary endpoint of the trial was a measurement of the distance between the center of the pupillary light reflex and the upper eyelid margin.

Topline data from the second Phase 3 efficacy trial demonstrated that the trial met both the primary and secondary endpoints. The mean change from baseline on the LPFT on Hour 6, Day 1 was 6.3 for Upneeq versus 2.1 for vehicle and on Hour 2, Day 14 was 7.7 for Upneeq versus 2.4 for vehicle. There was also statistically significant improvement in MRD-1 at 5 and 15 minutes, and 2 and 6 hours post dose on days 1 and 14.

Additionally, Osmotica also completed a 12-week randomized, multicenter, double-masked, placebo-controlled safety study. This study aimed to assess the safety of the drug in comparison to the vehicle for treating the condition. Upneeq 0.1% is a novel, once-daily ophthalmic formulation of oxymetazoline. It is a direct-acting alpha adrenergic receptor agonist, which is believed to specifically target Muller’s muscle and raise upper eyelid. It is the first and only FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment for acquired blepharoptosis.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. It has a robust portfolio of four promoted products and nearly 30 non-promoted products.

NextCure Advances Solid Tumors Trial

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) reported its progress for a clinical trial of NC410, its novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression interceded by an immune modulator called LAIR-1. The trial will assess the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate in patients suffering from advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It will also aim to determine its pharmacologically active and/or maximum tolerated dose.

The trial will seek to find the recommended dose for the Phase 2 trial. It will also determine the efficacy of NC410 in select tumor types. Michael Richman, NextCure’s president and chief executive officer said, “We are pleased to initiate this first clinical trial of NC410, our second product candidate to reach the clinic, after a brief delay announced in April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a significant step in building our pipeline of next-generation immunomedicines to treat cancer.” The company also added that NextCure is the first one to target the LAIR protein family in the clinic.

Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1, or LAIR-1, is a co-inhibitory receptor and it is expressed on T cells, monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells. LAIR-2 is a naturally occurring soluble version of LAIR-1. It works by binding to and blocking the inhibitory activity of LAIR-1. In this way, it performs like a decoy protein.

NC410 is a recombinant LAIR-2 fusion protein. It aims to imitate the natural decoy features of LAIR-2. The data collated from preclinical research has demonstrated that LAIR-1 can regulate T cell function and dendritic cell activity, which aid tumor cell growth. During its preclinical testing, NC410 showed the potential to block LAIR-1 mediated inhibition of T cells and dendritic cells.

NextCure is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is working towards developing immunomedicines for treating cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company uses its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform for discovering and understanding targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact.

IDEAYA Reports Launch Of Early Stage Eye Cancer Study

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) announced that it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 combination study of IDE196 and binimetinib in metastatic uveal melanoma. The company is evaluating the combination of IDE196 and binimetinib where the latter is being provided by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in accordance with a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement.

IDEAYA expects interim data from the MEK combination study to be out in late 2021 or in early 2022. At that point of time, the company will assess the possibility of a registrational path for MUM and a potential partnership. The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate IDE196 as a monotherapy for treating solid tumors with GNAQ/11 mutations or PRKC fusions.

The primary objectives of the trial are safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate. It also aims to identify the recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion. Mick O'Quigley, Vice President, Head of Development Operations said, “Our preclinical studies with IDE196 and MEK presented at AACR support our clinical development strategy to focus on combinations as the most promising approach for the MUM indication.” The company plans to continue with the evaluation of the drug candidate as a monotherapy.

In the MUM setting, the company is relying upon rational combination and supporting collaborations. IDEAYA is looking to fortify the clinical activity of the drug candidate through synergistic combinations. It also plans to evaluate IDE196 in combinations in the GNAQ/11 hotspot mutation basket trial, in non-MUM indications such as skin melanoma.

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It is mainly focused on discovering and developing Synthetic Lethality-based therapeutics. The company is currently working on a wide range of precision medicines for different indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.