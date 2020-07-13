U.S. Dollar Weakness

This article examines the situation of the US dollar and possible reasons why it could lose its position as the dominant global reserve currency and most important commercial currency. Investors should be aware of possible threats to the US dollar.

Forex Markets

About 80% of Forex transactions involve the US dollar. This is a market of about $5 trillion daily, the biggest global market. Grossly reckoning that 80% of $5 trillion is $4 trillion with $2 trillion sold and $2 trillion bought, that still means that the US trade deficit of about $50 billion monthly or about $1.6 billion daily will hardly be noticed by the market. There are 1,000 billions in a trillion.

Furthermore, given that 40% of global debt is denominated in the US dollar, there is a huge need for US dollars in the global economy. Thus the Fed can continue creating US dollars for the US economy to cover government deficits and debt albeit by intermediaries. At the same time the Fed can create swap agreements with other central banks in order to ensure a sufficient supply of US dollars for the global economy.

The US Dollar Index

The US dollar index has been slightly weaker in recent weeks but does not indicate any significant loss of faith in the US dollar. In fact it has been relatively stable over the last five years.

John M. Mason thinks that investor sentiment favors Europe and this results in a lower US dollar index reading. See The U.S. Stock Market And The U.S. Dollar

The Trade Deficit

As mentioned above, the trade deficit will be hardly noticed in Forex markets. One could also see the trade deficit as another way of supplying US dollars to the global economy. As long as there is demand for US dollars, it does not matter that the US has a trade deficit. Such has been the case for decades.

See the chart below, which goes back to the 1960s.

In the event of a fall in demand for US dollars since the US dollar would then depreciate in Forex markets, the trade deficit would become a serious problem. The prices of imports would increase significantly. This would mean hardship for lower-income Americans as it would take some time before domestic production facilities for many products could be put in place.

US Federal Debt and Budget Deficits

Another factor that erodes faith in the US dollar is the irresponsible fiscal policy of the Administration. The federal debt is now over $26.5 trillion, and the actual annual budget deficit is over $3.4 trillion. See the US debt clock. U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

The US federal debt to GDP ratio is presently 132.5%. These are alarming figures that investors should be aware of.

The Chinese Threat

The US has been threatening to apply sanctions to China while the Chinese have been preparing a national digital currency and have already opened an oil futures trading exchange in Shanghai.

See Zoltan Ban, where he rightly insists in a good Seeking Alpha article

(U.S.-China Tensions Could Lead To Attack On USD Global Reserve Currency

Status) that the current status of the US dollar as the main global reserve currency is the greatest asset of the US. This could be threatened by China if tensions continue.

Weaponization

It is widely known that the US has used sanctions that include restrictions on the use of the US dollar in order to further political goals. Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela have been targeted. It is therefore no surprise that China, Iran and Russia have allied with each other, and the agreements include trade deals. The Administration has also angered the EU with threats of tariffs and interference. The case of the oil pipeline to Germany from Russia is an example of this.

It should be clear that the weaponization of the US dollar on the part of the US government has encouraged several countries to seek alternatives to the US dollar. This will result in a weakening of the position of the US dollar as the main global reserve currency.

Conclusion

The US dollar continues to be the most important global reserve currency as well as the most widely used currency in international commercial transactions. This makes it possible for the US to have a huge trade deficit without the US dollar depreciating.

The position of the US dollar may change because of profligate spending on the part of the Administration and weaponization of the currency. The greatest threat to US dollar dominance comes from China that has now found new allies in Iran and Russia.

Investors should protect their wealth by diversification of their portfolios by investing in countries other than the US. Dollar depreciation is more than likely in the near future, and it may come more swiftly than one might expect. The Scout motto, “Be Prepared”, is appropriate in this case as is the motto of the United States Coast Guard, “Semper paratus” (Always ready). The Italian proverb, “Uomo avvisato, mezzo salvato” (literally translated “Man warned, half saved”), is also appropriate but is a bit different. It means that if one is warned in advance of a danger, he can then take measures and act accordingly so as to avoid the danger completely. This is also good advice for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

