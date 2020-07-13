Is there still upside left? I believe there is, but only as a long-term investment. In the mid term, it's highly likely that Amazon will lag the market again.

Third, the market under-appreciated the possible impact of future margin expansion at Amazon as a consequence of AWS growth and operational efficiencies. The potential is huge, shown by the 333% EPS growth in 2018 due to this margin expansion.

Second, Amazon has huge long-term growth potential, operating in major disruptive markets. These markets' growth will accelerate due to the pandemic. Last week, they added robotaxi' by acquiring Zoox.

First, Amazon stock underperformed other tech giants before. Back then, I wrote that it could be a strong buying opportunity. Director Indra Nooyi took advantage of this underperformance as well.

Amazon stock almost doubled since March and is now trading at a P/E of 138 and P/FCF of 63. I provide three reasons why the stock ran up so fast.

Over the past few months, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have skyrocketed, almost doubling from yearly lows. Many investors are scratching their head on why the stock performed so well and whether there's still upside potential left. These will be the subjects of this article.

Recent underappreciation

The two years prior to the strong share price increase, Amazon moved basically flat and thereby underperformed other tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

(Source: Tradingview.com; Amazon= blue; Google= purple; Microsoft= orange; Apple= blue sea)

I believe that the reason for this underperformance was the sluggish revenue growth (from ~40% in 2018 to ~20% in 2019) and EPS growth (lower margins) over the past year. However, I believe this is caused by investments for long-term growth and not by growth problems at the firm.

Interestingly, the rapid stock price increase followed by a consolidation is a common pattern for Amazon stock, as shown in the following list:

Sharp upward movement Consolidation phase September 2009 - December 2009: +80% December 2009 - September 2010: flat March 2011 - October 2011: +47% October 2011 - November 2012: flat April 2013 - December 2013: +60% December 2013 - April 2015: flat Oktober 2017 - Augustus 2018: +92% Augustus 2018 - April 2020: flat April 2020 - now: +64% ???

This can be caused by the fact that Amazon has periods in which it increasingly invest its money to generate long-term shareholder wealth. At first, this doesn't get appreciated by the market. Later, when it starts bearing fruit, the stock price reacts on this longer-term value creation. It's a fact that Amazon keeps impressing over the long term with revenue growth rates north of 20% and margins increasing significantly despite the large investments made.

Amazon director Indra Nooyi anticipated on the share price not reflecting the long-term value generation, by buying ~550K worth of shares at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020. By following up the most informative insider purchases, I was able to rate Amazon a buy at that moment. Since then, the stock ran up by ~60%.

Presence in all major growth markets

The second reason is the increasingly positive sentiment regarding growth stories since the pandemic. Investors are bidding up for high growth stories such as Shopify (SHOP), Netflix (NFLX), Livongo (LVGO), Salesforce.com (CRM) and Tesla (TSLA).

This is (partially) justified as crises like we are in today have proven to intensify technological disruption, which will benefit future growth of these types of stocks. Amazon also should be able to benefit from this acceleration in disruptive markets, which drove up its share price over the past few months. In fact, Amazon is a leader in almost every "market of the future" you can imagine.

First, Amazon is a dominant leader in the US e-commerce market which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 12% over the coming three years. Amazon has a very high market share of approximately 38% ahead of Walmart (WMT) (5.8%) and eBay (EBAY) (4.5%).

Second, Amazon Web Services is a strong market leader in the global cloud market which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 16% over the coming years. AWS has 33% market share ahead of to 18% for Microsoft Azure, 8% for Google Cloud, 6% for IBM Cloud (IBM) and 5% for Alibaba Cloud (BABA).

Third, Amazon is No. 3 in the online advertising market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 40% through 2024. Interestingly, Amazon was able to grow its market share from 6.8% to 8.8% in 2019, breaching the Duopoly of Facebook (FB) and Google.

If these huge markets weren't enough already, Amazon recently acquired the self-driving company Zoox for $1.2 bln. Together with the investments made in EV company Rivian, it looks like the company is increasing its efforts to become a leader in the robotaxi market. This market could be the biggest growth opportunity with $5 trillion being spend annually on ground transportation.

(Source: Robbe Delaet research)

With the pandemic intensifying the growth of these markets of the future, I believe it's normal that Amazon's valuation is rising. The company should be able to keep growing its sales by ~20% over the coming decade.

Huge margins upside potential

Amazon looks very expensive based on a P/E ratio of 138x and price/ free cash flow of 61.63x (based on Amazon's FCF definition). However, it's important to note that Amazon's operating margin (5.1%) and net margin (4.1%) are still very low and have huge upside potential when operating investments slow down and economies of scale intensify.

Amazon has been able to grow its gross margins by a staggering 1554 bps over the past seven years. This is caused by achieving higher sales volumes, optimizing their fulfilment network, negotiating better terms with their suppliers and achieving better operating efficiencies.

To date, these cost efficiencies are mostly reinvested in future growth opportunities by increasing fulfillment, marketing and technology costs. Technology investments are focused on R&D, staff and networks such as data centers. While these operational costs will likely keep increasing over time, I expect this increase to be significantly lower than gross profit growth. As a consequence, its operating margin could grow from the current 5% level to more than 15% in the coming decade.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Sec filings)

That's what the market is anticipating on: Both revenue growth and margin growth which makes the current P/E ratio kind of irrelevant. Many investors found Amazon too expensive in 2017 as well, trading around a P/E of 150. They didn't anticipate the huge impact of margin expansion on its earnings. In 2018, EPS went up by 333%, largely caused by margin expansion and suddenly the stock looked cheap for a technology giant. That's what could happen (to a lesser degree) in the coming years as well, when AWS (higher operating margin of 27%) becomes a bigger part of the company and operational efficiencies kick in.

(Source: Amazon 2019 Sec filing)

Is there upside left for Amazon?

The question remains: Is there much upside left for the stock? Well, that's very hard to determine. I believe that the company will be able to keep growing strongly with its presence in major growth markets and there's plenty of upside if the company can keep growing margins like it did in 2018.

My main assumptions include a revenue CAGR of 20% (in-line with the 2019 growth) over the coming five years and net margins to almost triple from 4.13% to 12%. If I apply a P/E Ratio of 35x similar to tech giant Microsoft, I get to a possible market capitalization of $3.5 trillion in 2025, representing a possible annual growth rate of the stock of 17.21%. So yes, in the long term one could still outperform the market by buying Amazon at current prices.

(Source: Robbe Delaet research estimates)

However, I strongly believe that Amazon stock will move sideways for 1-2 years from this point (similar to its historical pattern) as earnings could disappoint in the mid term. Bezos mentioned that he prefers to keep investing money in future opportunities instead of focusing on rising margins already. That could hurt the stock price, which already anticipated on huge improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.