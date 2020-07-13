At $253.01, with a recovery in 2021 and a long-term Free Cash Flow Per Share CAGR of 11%, we expect a 50% total return in 3.5 years. Buy.

Key risks include the near-term impact of COVID-19, including on fuel prices, and the recent FCC lawsuit against Fleetcor's Fuel business.

Most of Fleetcor's segments have solid structural growth, and we believe group organic EBITDA growth will be high-single-digits over time.

We like payment networks like Fleetcor for their network effect, revenue model, operational leverage and integration into customer processes.

Introduction

Fleetcor (FLT) operates payment networks in fuel, corporate payments, road tolls and lodging, primarily in the U.S., Brazil and the U.K. It has a high EBITDA margin and has increased its EBITDA by 75% since 2015, keeping a high Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") on a growing capital base:

FLT EBITDA, ROIC & Invested Capital (2011-19A) NB. Comdata acquired for $2.4bn in 2014. Source: Company filings.

Management targets a cash EPS CAGR of 15-20%:

Company Overview

FLT operates 5 separate business lines – Fuel, Corp. Payments, Tolls, Lodging and Gift, with Fuel being the largest. 60% of revenues are from the U.S. (65% from North America), 16% from Brazil and 10% from the UK:

The core business of FLT is the provision of payment cards that an enterprise customer can give to individuals to use in vertical-specific networks. This allows the customer to empower individuals to pay for purchases within parameters it sets, such as a truck company allowing its drivers to buy fuel. The cards can be physical or virtual, and FLT networks consist of both proprietary and third-party sites. For the customer, FLT cards represent a better way to authorise, monitor and record payments than other methods. In return, FLT collects a typically low-single-digit percent fee on each transaction:

Tolls is the exception, with FLT products being used by consumers as well as enterprises, and FLT charging a fixed annual fee per user.

FLT has different competitors in each segment; the key listed competitors in Fuel are WEX (WEX) and World Fuel Services (INT).

Corporate Payments and Tolls have been the main sources of revenue growth since 2015, including through acquisitions like the $1.23bn acquisition of STP in Tolls in 2016. Acquisitions are a core part of the strategy, and FLT has made 80 since 2002, both large ones to build new segments and small “tuck-ins”:

FLT Reported Revenue Growth by Segment (2016-19A) Source: FLT 10-K (2019).

Favourable Business Model

We like payment networks like FLT for a number of reasons.

Network effect tends to be a strong advantage for incumbents, offering superior value to customers and hard for others to replicate. FLT has strong networks - in Fuel, its North American networks include nearly 250,000 proprietary and third-party sites; in Tools, its network in Brazil covers 99% of toll roads and has a more than 90% share of users.

The merchant discount revenue model means FLT collects a small percentage on each transaction, regardless of the user’s purchase choice, and is less noticeable to users; and FLT revenues grow naturally with transaction volume and size over time.

FLT solutions are integrated into customer processes in how they authorise purchases, monitor expenses, etc., which means high switching costs for the customer. This is one of the reasons that FLT's customer retention has been consistently above 90%:

FLT Revenue-Weighted Volume Retention (17Q4-20Q1) Source: FLT results presentations.

There is natural operational leverage in payment networks, as costs are largely fixed while revenues grow (FLT described their cost base as roughly two thirds fixed). FLT has historically showed an expanding EBITDA margin, except when diluted by large acquisitions.

FLT products are used in mission-critical applications like paying for fuel, lodging and tolls. There is also growth potential in extending usage into adjacent applications, e.g. the use of fuel cards to pay for vehicle parts.

Segment Overview

FLT has solid organic revenue growth in Fuel, Tolls and Corporate Payments, together more than 75% of 2019 group revenues, though 20Q1 has been impacted by COVID-19.

Fuel offers payment cards to enterprises operating vehicle fleets, leasing companies and fuel marketers; it operates in North America, the U.K., Europe, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. Revenues are partly sensitive to fuel prices (approx. 30%) and fuel-price spreads (10%). Organic revenue growth has been from mid-single-digits to high-single-digits in 2017-19, with weakness in the trucking industry offset by FLT's non-fuel revenue growth:

FLT Revenue & Volume Growth – Fuel (2017-20Q1A) NB. Organic revenue growth figures are “pro forma & macro adjusted”. 2018 reported growth is adjusted for the adoption of ASC 606. Source: Company filings.

FLT has a strong position in the Fuel markets where it operates, and the weakness in trucking is cyclical (related to weakness in US industrials). We expect Fuel to have a mid-term revenue CAGR of 5%+.

Corporate Payments offers virtual cards, purchasing cards, Travel & Entertainment cards, payroll cards and cross-border payment services. It “predominantly” markets to North America, but offers cross-border payments in the U.K. and Australia. FLT (as Comdata) is Mastercard’s (MA) largest issuer of virtual credit cards for corporate purchasing globally, and has been the virtual card issuer for Bill.com since 2018 (FLT is also an investor there). Organic revenue growth has been consistently at mid-teens or higher:

FLT Revenue & Volume Growth – Corp. Payments (2017-20Q1A) NB. 2017 and 2018 boosted by $616m acquisition of Cambridge. Source: Company filings.

Corporate Payments growth will be driven by signing up new customer accounts and existing customers using FLT for more applications, and we expect a mid-term revenue CAGR of 15%+.

Tolls provides RFID tags affixed to vehicles’ windshields and used for tolls, parking, fuel, meals. etc., in Brazil. FLT is the dominant player there, with strong growth in both the number of tags (users) and revenues:

FLT Revenue & Volume Growth – Tolls (2017-20Q1A) Source: Company filings.

Organic revenue growth in Tolls has historically exceeded 15%, offset by the fall in the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar. We assume a mid-term organic revenue CAGR of 10% in U.S. Dollars.

Lodging offers businesses and airlines mostly card-based payment solutions for business travellers, air crews and distressed passengers; FLT has a proprietary network of 33,900 hotels in 88 countries. This segment has shown strong growth before COVID-19, supported by acquisitions:

FLT Revenue & Volume Growth – Lodging (2017-20Q1A) NB. Segment benefited from post-hurricane FEMA contract in 2017 and 18Q1. Source: Company filings.

With COVID-19 uncertainty around the future of hotels, we assume zero mid-term revenue growth for Lodging.

Gift offers gift card product management and processing services in 61 different countries, but has been in decline due to the structural decline in physical stores, and was only 6.8% of group revenues in 2019:

FLT Revenue & Volume Growth – Gift (2017-20Q1A) Source: Company filings.

We assume Gift revenues will continue shrinking with a negative CAGR of -5%.

Key Risks

COVID-19 will have a major near-term impact, including on the part of Fuel revenues that are linked to fuel prices. FLT revenue growth decelerated sharply in March, and April revenues declined by an estimated 20% year-on-year:

FLT Revenue Growth Y/Y (GAAP) (Jan-Apr 2020) Source: FLT results presentation (20Q1).

FLT's volume decline in April has been broad-based, including 20% year-on-year for fuel-related businesses, 70% for airlines and 45% for Gift:

FLT Volume Growth Y/Y by Week (Mar-Apr 2020) Source: FLT results presentation (20Q1).

However, the COVID-19 outbreak will end at some point, and in the meantime FLT's high EBITDA margin (56.9% in 2019) means it should be resilient; Net Debt / EBITDA of 2.75x at 20Q1 remains far below than the 4x covenant.

The FCC lawsuit against FLT’s fuel card business, launched in December 2019, is another risk. The FCC alleged FLT had charged “hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees”, and made false promises about customer savings, unauthorized charges protection and other fees:

“The complaint outlines a broad array of fees that the defendants have charged customers in ways that customers did not detect ... the defendants often have waited to begin charging many fees until a few billing cycles have passed, making the fees harder to detect among a customer’s monthly bill fluctuations ... FleetCor’s invoices often have failed to disclose that any fees were being charged, requiring customers to proactively view other account management reports. Even on those documents, many fees have been obscured among other information.” FCC Press Release (20-Dec-19)

Earnings Expectations

For 2020, management estimated that revenues fell 20% year-on-year in April, and we assume the same for the rest of the year, meaning a full-year revenue decline of approx. 15%. This should lead to an approx. 27.5% decline in Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), after fixed costs, interest payments, CapEx, etc.:

Illustrative 2020 Cashflows Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We assume FCF will be back to 2019 levels in 2021, as Fuel and Tolls return to normal, and growth in Corporate Payments offsets any weakness in Lodging.

For the longer term, as mentioned above, we assume mid-term organic revenue CAGR of 5%+ for Fuel, 15% for Corporate Payments, 10% for Tolls and zero for Lodging (all in U.S. Dollars). Applying these revenue growth rates and a 3% CAGR for “Other”, group revenue CAGR will be 6%. With operational leverage, we assume EBITDA margin uplift of 20-50 bps annually, which gives a group EBITDA CAGR of 6.5-7.0%.

Buybacks using FLT's FCF alone could reduce share count by 4% annually; and we expect FLT to continue to issue more debt in line with EBITDA growth. This means FCF Per Share will have a CAGR of more than 7.0% + 4% = 11.0%. Any use of cash for acquisitions instead of buybacks should produce even faster growth.

Valuation

At $253.01, relative to 2019, FLT shares are on a 21.0x P/E and a 4.3% FCF Yield, though 2020 earnings will likely be much lower:

FLT Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2016-19A) Source: Company filings.

FLT pays no dividend, but has historically spent more than its FCF on acquisitions and buybacks each year, helped by new debt and disposals. Gross debt has increased from $3.3bn to $4.1bn in 2016-19, but net debt has remained roughly flat as cash builds up.

The business involves working capital outflows, and FLT occasionally suffers from large bad debts, such as a $90m loss in its Cambridge FX business in 20Q1.

FLT share price remains nearly a quarter below its early 2020 peak and 14% down year-on-year, after a sharp fall as COVID-19 took hold in the U.S.:

FLT Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (10-Jul-20).

FLT's P/E multiple (relative to prior year EPS) has mostly been between 20x and 27.5x since 2016; the current 21.0x is near the low end of this range:

FLT P/E Multiples (Since 2016) Source: Librarian Capital estimates (10-Jul-20).

We assume FLT's P/E will recover to approx. 23x, 10% higher than present and the middle of its historic range, when things normalise after COVID-19.

Illustrative Returns

At $253.10, illustrative calculations below imply a 11.4% annualised return and a 50% total return over 3.5 years, from:

FCF Per Share declining 27.5% in 2020, but recovering to 2019 levels in 2021, and then growing at 11% annually

FCF Yield at 4.0% at 2023 year-end exit, a 10% re-rating upwards, similar to the P/E re-rating discussed above

An exit share price of $369.73 at 2023 year-end, vs. $253.01 today

FLT Illustrative Returns (Up to 2023) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

FLT has favourable financial metrics, including strong historic EBITDA growth, high Return on Capital, and a 15-20% cash EPS CAGR target.

We like payment networks like FLT for their network effect, revenue model, operational leverage and integration into customer processes.

Most of FLT's segments have solid structural growth, and we believe group organic EBITDA growth will be high-single-digits over time.

Key risks include the near-term impact of COVID-19, including on fuel prices, and the recent FCC lawsuit against FLT's fuel card business.

At $253.01, with a recovery in 2021 and long-term Free Cash Flow Per Share CAGR of 11%, we expect a 50% total return in 3.5 years. Buy.

