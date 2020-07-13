Baron Funds Q2 2020 Andrew Peck Letter

Summary

Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.

Baron Asset Fund generated net returns of +28.02% for institutional shares (+27.95% for Retail shares), versus +30.26% for the Russell Mid-cap Growth Index, and +20.54 for the S&P 500 for the Q2 2020.

Growth stocks generally outperformed, and companies that were perceived to benefit from societal changes stemming from the pandemic did especially well.

We believe that we have created value for our investors throughoutuncertain times byunderstanding and analyzing businesses better than many others.