Amazon is also growing in India, but Facebook has a stronger presence via its social media, creating leverage for Reliance's Jio (which may get listed in FY21 potentially yielding 70% more returns).

Facebook & Reliance: WhatsApp-JioMart Deal

We were able to go beyond headline news and get a very inside angle on the investment between Facebook (FB) and Reliance’s (RIL) “Jio” digital platform which occurred on April 22, 2020. We spoke with senior management at India’s Facebook division, and also retrieved insights from our own business associates and contacts in India (being of Indian origin myself). This has led us to assess that this latest Facebook-Reliance Jio deal has long-term significant accretive value, especially in a growth market such as India’s.

The investment made by tech-giant Facebook in Jio Platforms was valued at $5.7 billion (~30% of FB’s 2019 year-end cash balance), for a 9.9% stake. It was heralded by financial experts as being a big leap forward towards the company’s long-term goal of becoming a platform for commerce. Facebook’s investment was the largest and foremost capital infusion made, after which 12 other investments happened successively in the span of two months by other companies, not just locally, but on a global level. Most recently, Qualcomm (QCOM) and Intel (INTC) took a 0.15% stake ($97 million) and 0.39% stake ($254 million) in the company (further detail on the 13 investments in 12 weeks - here). Qualcomm is a leader in 5G, and Intel is a chief computer processor manufacturer listed on Nasdaq.

Since April 2020, Reliance Industries have in total raised ~$16 billion by selling a 25.24% equity stake in Jio Platforms. Jio has become a hot commodity, as seen by bidders and the market. This has brought Jio's enterprise value to $69 billion, and it plans to wrap up most of its private fundraising by the third quarter of 2020. It might then explore a potential IPO in the U.S. in 2021, as Sino-American tensions escalate over the trade war and the new Hong Kong security law, leading U.S.-based Chinese companies to now eye their homeland for listings amongst a slew of sanctions being imposed by Washington. This might be an opportune time for a public offering on Nasdaq for Jio - opening up American investors to an internet company with a billion-plus market that could be relatively more attractive given the de-listing of Chinese firms - and potentially accruing 70% additional returns for Facebook in the process.

Focal-Point: WhatsApp & JioMart

The focal point of this FB-Reliance deal will be WhatsApp and Reliance’s JioMart subsidiaries, respectively. The resulting service will afford small retailers the opportunity to better connect with the wider market of consumers across the Indian subcontinent, via the WhatsApp messaging application. To give some insight into both applications on an individual basis, let’s take a glance at both services from an Indian market outlook.

WhatsApp is a messenger service with 2 billion users worldwide, with 400 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) of that user-base residing in India, making it by-far the largest market – Brazil, lags behind a distant second with only 120 million MAUs. JioMart, on the other end of the spectrum, is a joint venture between Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail chain, and Reliance Jio Platform, the biggest telecom network in India with over 385 million subscribers. The joining of these platforms - WhatsApp and JioMart - will create great potential to enhance business opportunity in India.

How will it work?

WhatsApp-JioMart (WJ) wants to create an ecommerce platform for disorganized retail, consisting of small businesses neighborhood convenience stores or more commonly termed as 'kiranas' in India. JioMart will act as a bridge for these kirana stores that sell your everyday small-ticket items (ex. milk, bread, cereal, tea, grains, cooking oil, etc) to the consumer. From your average-Joe to the elite upper-class, there is no limitation whom this service can cater to in the country. To give you a better picture, this is how these neighborhood, curbside stores or kiranas actually look:

These stores - they are unique because they have no door - nor any formal entrance. This is what sets them apart from your typical 7-Eleven, or even more noticeably your typically well-established CVS or Walgreens pharmacies. These small retail establishment scattered across India’s brimming metropolis account for 90% of the retail market for nominal day-to-day purchases.

Facebook’s WhatsApp will help to further supplement this JioMart’s market share of neighborhood curbside shops, by leveraging its social media presence, shortening the gap between the consumer and small retailers. The scheme between these two entities will combine to work in a 2-step system of payment and order fulfillment -

WhatsApp - People will have access to a catalog or “mini-store” on the WhatsApp application, to which they can browse every-day grocery items (things you may commonly find at your local 7-11). Their final order items on WhatsApp will be sent to JioMart for fulfillment. JioMart: Reliance’s ecommerce platform will step in and assign a neighborhood store to that WhatsApp order and send the individual an invoice on their mobile. Therefore, JioMart will be taking care of order fulfillment, and dispatch.

It is to be noted that their payment system, called “Pay”, is still seeking approval from the New Delhi courts to become fully operational. According to the Business Standard, its digital payment service will be rolled out in a phased manner. In the first phase, WhatsApp had offered payment services to 10 million users on Feb 10 - this is a good initial start in our view. They are working around this and it should start to gain traction soon, like it has with their push for Pay in Brazil with 120 million users and 10 million businesses taking part.

Comments on the rollout of JioMart-WhatsApp...

You can browse shops and talk to the shop owner. And ultimately, where we do want to take this flow is for you to be able to place your orders.

— Ajit Mohan, Head of India for Facebook, TechCrunch, April 2020

The largest Facebook and WhatsApp communities in the world are in India, and we think that there's an especially important opportunity to serve small businesses and enable commerce there over the long term. So, by bringing together JioMart, which is Jio's small business initiative to connect millions of shops across India, with WhatsApp, we think that we're going to be able to create a much better shopping and commerce experience. And there's a lot more that we can do here, and I'm looking forward to making progress with the team at Jio.

— Mark Zuckerberg, Founder-CEO of Facebook, Q1’20 Earnings Call

The Ecommerce Market Boom

The ecommerce market in India was valued at $38.5 billion and is expected to grow to $200 billion due to a surge in the number of internet users. It is expected to become the second largest ecommerce market in the world by 2034, surpassing the U.S. The ecommerce penetration of retail sales in the U.S. has spiked 11.1% in the last eight week period during COVID-19 – see line chart below. This trend will further influence global ecommerce going forward into 2021, as social distancing shrouds consumer buying decisions and brick-and-mortar stores continue to shut down throughout the world. The ecommerce sector is expected to grow 1,200% by 2026 as a result of this secular trend.

The smartphone market is the fastest growing market and in 2022 it is expected to reach 859 million users – shipments increase 8% y-o-y making it the fastest growing market amongst the top 20 smartphone markets globally. In 2019 it was inferred that one in every three Indians shopped via a smartphone. Most of the smartphones purchased are inexpensive, with Xiaomi leading the market in QoQ unit share, ushering in the influence of the rising middle class and the fall of high-priced phones like Apples’, which are doing well in developed countries, such as in the U.S. where they are market leaders. Data from IBEF.

Two of the primary areas of focus (ecommerce and smartphones) with the former giving us a picture of how JioMart might do, and the latter telling us how Facebook will do i.e. more number of smartphone users, the more the access to WhatsApp’s services.

JioMart’s Growing Success

JioMart has already begun as a web-based browser platform in India, offering 50,000+ products in 200 cities to over 20 million people. It has partnered with 90% of unorganized retail in the country. This is a statement from Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Reliance and Asia’s current richest person, regarding the project's vision of ecommerce, which he refers to as ‘new commerce’:

“The main purpose of new commerce is to completely transform the unorganized retail market, which accounts for 90% of India’s retail industry. The 3 million merchants and kirana shop owners, who generate direct and indirect livelihoods for over 20 million people, form the backbone of India’s commerce eco-system.”

- Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Ambani hinted at the need for Facebook and WhatsApp platforms as he highlighted at social media as a powerful way for creating openings to a highly lucrative space in a developing country like India. During Reliance’s 42nd Annual General Meeting,he stated that a foray into this market could be a $700 billion opportunity. This was stated a while ago, but we believe that the traction is going to begin now more than ever. The lockdown has brought on unusual circumstances for retailers, and they are turning to ecommerce as a solution. Most kirana owners have maxed out on their savings and find themselves in insolvent situations. India’s large population has made it hard for businesses to receive adequate stimulus from a cash-strapped government.

Hence, the number of kirana stores partnering with JioMart's ecommerce services is slated to increase as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. As more user connect to JioMart, it will create a bigger market for WhatsApp as they roll-out Pay working around regulatory pushbacks. They have already initiated a successful trial run in the financial hub of Mumbai, India in late Dec 2019.

Trial Test Run in Mumbai

A trial test run for JioMart-WhatsApp happened in late December 2019 in Mumbai where WJ was chosen to be available to users in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The trial run posted positive results.

Source: TechCrunch. (WhatsApp ordering process)

The way it would work is that a user would text “Hi” to +91-8850008000, and this would send them a prompt to which, when clicked, would open up the catalog where one could select the grocery item that he/she would wish to purchase. Once the order is placed, JioMart would automatically assign a neighborhood store to the person and send an invoice through WhatsApp (which is still in the process of being fully functional, as mentioned earlier). More than 1,200 neighborhood stores are engaging in this pilot program. When further asked, Jio declined to comment. On further features and collaborations, Facebook India mentioned in an article:

“One of those collaborations may allow users to find local stores around them on WhatsApp, talk to store operators and place orders from within the Facebook-owned instant messaging service”

- Ajit Mohan, Head of India for Facebook

Competition with Amazon

Now you might be thinking, but what about Amazon (AMZN)? When it comes to ecommerce, the competition that comes to mind is always global-giant Amazon, however a new player (JioMart-WhatsApp) may try to enter and attempt to create some sort of disruption within the market. Amazon is currently at its all-time highs and the company is growing rapidly. In India, they might hit gross sales of up to $32 billion by FY23. They and FB are very much in competition with one another when it comes to growth in India.

Facebook has invested $5.9 billion in India till date with Jio, whereas Amazon has invested a little more, with $1 billion further announced recently, capping the total investment into the country at $6.5 billion. They have also planned to purchase a $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel, one of two telecom giants, the other being the Jio network. This will create more competition amongst Facebook and Amazon, who will have major investments in two of the biggest telecom/digital platforms in the India. Furthermore, turning the spotlight to ecommerce, Amazon holds about 30% of the entire market, and is the most visited shopping site. Given all these developments we still think that WhatsApp stands to gain further ground and traction going forward. Amazon also is still facing competition from Walmart-owned Flipkart which is also a major ecommerce player in the region.

Catalysts and Advantages over Amazon

WhatsApp has an edge in India since the country represents 20% of its total user base. Facebook has ample Free Cash Flow, with a 5-year CAGR 28.3% FCF growth, which can be used in this project. Facebook won’t just be using WhatsApp, but it can use Instagram as well as its own primary platform (Facebook, itself) to market this new JioMart-WhatsApp partnership. This process has already begun with sponsored ads already appearing on Instagram.

JioMart ads showing up on Instagram.

This outreach has allowed FB to take advantage of not just one, but all of its apps under its belt. It’s marketing and influence on people to use its applications will fare better than Amazon’s given the near and long-term outlook. In terms of MAUs in India, WhatsApp is ranked No. 1, Facebook is No. 2, and Instagram is No. 8. Amazon falls below all of these at No. 9. – see image below. Facebook’s social media presence is widespread, and we also think that if WhatsApp ‘Pay’ successfully kicks off with JioMart, then we will start to have a presence like that of China’s one-stop WeChat application - supporting multipurpose functions of messaging, social media, and mobile payment. WhatsApp, in cohesion with Facebook, has the potential to become a similar and a popularly accepted platform in India.

Source: Hootsuite/We Are Social

Plus, going down the road, FB can further introduce AI-based and VR customizations to improve the overall shopping experience for the consumer, like it has done recently for the newly introduced Facebook Shop. Use of AI to bring relevant products to the user at the right timing, will help in marketing and understanding user-engagement patterns. This and the proliferation of social media has the ability to justify FB’s 9.9% stake in Jio and make it well worth the investment in a very untapped market environment.

The ‘next billion’ lies in South Asia, with India representing a large part of that target market audience. According to the following data, the most ‘unconnected audience’, of 1 billion lies in India.

Source: WeAreSocial

With the introduction of Jio telecommunication in early 2016, mobile internet has become more affordable for the users with relatively less income. Plummeting rates have led to a rural usage spike of 56% versus a comparatively minor rise of 14% in urban settings.

Source: BusinessFast (20 cr GB = 200 million GB; 370 cr GB = 3,700 million GB)

Mobile internet users on smartphone devices is growing at a very fast clip in India, with projected numbers to reach nearly 500 mn by 2022 in India. This growth is going to be seen in rural (middle-to-lower income class) mobile internet use, and not in urban regions as it has already scaled there. The last 5 years of mobile internet users has seen a 12% CAGR.

Source: Times of India

This substantial growth is going to benefit WhatsApp over Amazon because it is used more predominantly in poorer communities. Reason being, is that people of lower socioeconomic class don’t necessarily have a bank account, let alone a credit/debit card on them. When they purchase a mobile smartphone, they will more likely install WhatsApp in order to stay in touch with their friends and family, over Amazon. The people with less education would prefer a service of JioMart-WhatsApp due to its ease of use and user-friendliness, something that they are more accustomed too - see chart below. That is one of the first applications they will install, with 400 million users and growing. This is the reason we strongly believe that Amazon will not make headway very easily in such communities.

Source: statista

India has the second-highest number of internet users with 483 million in 2018, and interestingly, 390 million of those users accessed the internet from their mobile phones. For context, that’s more Indian mobile phone users than the entire population of the United States. From the data taken from Statista, most rural people use WhatsApp for 1 – 2 hours a day. Going forward, the Indian smartphone market is expected to expand at the fastest pace globally, with a CAGR of 14.5%, from 2018 to 2023. This is a catalyst as a large part of the population in India [a growing portion being rural] will be accessing the internet through their mobile devices, and most of them will be using WhatsApp.

“In India, smartphone usage accounts for 89 percent of total digital minutes spent in a day.” – The Quint

The proliferation of the smartphone, internet usage, and market dominance will help catapult Facebook over arch-rival Amazon, yielding to better ROI in the medium-term of 2-3 years as things pick up quickly in JioMart-WhatsApp joint-venture. Furthermore, the following two factors are important to consider.

Presence of Reliance

Reliance also has political clout and is a very powerful player, so it can make sure that Amazon doesn’t make headway. Cases in the past have shown this to be true, where they have had power over technology and won legal cases. They have swayed petrochemical, and telecommunication policies in their favor with the help of their connections to government agencies and officials.

Opportune time for entry

We think that this is an opportune time for WhatsApp-JioMart to enter India. As COVID-19 has left India’s economy in shambles, with record-low GDP growth contractions to 2.5%, and unemployment reaching almost 25% causing a state of desperation amongst small-business owners and retailers to stay buoyant. This could be a good entry point and they have already taken a stab at it to see whether it can work, in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. Plus, it has led to various new business owners (or in some cases homeowners) to try running small businesses of their own.

Other opportunities not limited to ‘kiranas’

During this time, uniquely, many people who are unemployed (nearing 25% nationwide) and out-of-work are turning to Facebook to market their business to customers in hopes of getting noticed. These businesses involve not just grocery items like small neighborhood stores have been trying to sell, but rather also include household items, delicacies, garments (Indian ethnic wear), services like yoga classes, etc. Small businesses can now easily get access to varied online platforms and social media and use digital marketing for attracting customers. The WhatsApp feature of conducting business has already been added to some pages - could this be another way that the application is making its way into India (other than with JioMart)? Nonetheless, this is a growing trend and it could very well turn out to be a profitable one for Facebook going forward. Female Entrepreneurs trying to market their business via Facebook.

Two women in India running an enterprise with the help of Facebook -- WhatsApp feature present for payment (circled in green) !!

Bottom-Line: Facebook to benefit with WhatsApp in India

In such a populated country, with so much market potential (12% smartphone internet users CAGR in last 5 years) and FCF 5-year CAGR of 28.3%, we see lots of accretive value added with Facebook’s investment into Jio’s ecommerce platforms. We highly suspect that WhatsApp-JioMart will really take off in a few months, especially as kirana stores realize the value of being online at 25% unemployment levels and both JioMart and WhatsApp, with the latter’s successful initial trial run underway, beginning to see traction. With the growth of Facebook’s social media, internet proliferation and increasing smartphone usage, backed by a very powerful Reliance, we see Amazon lagging behind in India. Furthermore, if this venture takes off and the app is a resounding success, in the wake of what may likely be a publicly listed Jio in the US markets, then Facebook’s investment will stand to yield high returns.

You can download our report here: Facebook versus Amazon: WhatsApp-JioMart in India. This report has our detailed analysis from this post in a PDF format. Preview below:

