Summary

The Akre Focus Fund invests in a small number of what we believe to be extraordinary businesses that are run by talented and honest managers who wisely reinvest free cash flow.

The Akre Focus Fund’s second quarter 2020 performance for the Institutional share class was 21.66% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at 20.54%.

With COVID-19 persisting and a divisive election looming, the outlook for the remainder of 2020 and beyond feels as unpredictable as ever, and we remain as market agnostic as ever.