The chart for Abbott has been incredibly consistent over the last few years with the exception of February and March.

The current global health crisis is having a great impact on the healthcare industry with a number of companies working on vaccines while other companies are working on better and faster testing. One of the companies that is on the testing side is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and the company is set to report second quarter earnings results on Thursday.

Analysts expect Abbott to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the second quarter and that estimate is exactly half of the $0.82 EPS the company reported in the second quarter of 2019. The estimate has been moved down from $0.59 over the last 90 days. Revenue is expected to come in at $6.75 billion and that is down 15.4% from the $7.98 billion in the second quarter of ’19.

The overall outlook from analysts has Abbott seeing a drop in earnings of 11% and that is a reversal from the last few years. Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow by 13% per year and earnings were up by 3% in the first quarter.

Revenue results have been just as consistent in the last few years, increasing by 12% per year over the last three years. Revenue also increased by 3% in the first quarter.

Looking ahead to 2021, earnings are expected to increase by 29.6% and revenue is expected to grow by 12.1%.

As for Abbott’s management efficiency measurements, they are slightly above average. The return on equity is 18.9% and the profit margin is 21.2%. The valuations for the stock are a little elevated right now with the trailing P/E at 47.3 and the forward P/E is at 32.5%. Abbott does pay a small dividend with the current yield at 1.5%.

Overall, the fundamentals for Abbott are pretty solid. Yes, the earnings and revenue numbers are expected to decline this year, but with the pandemic creating greater demand for Abbott’s testing products, the numbers might not be as bad as predicted.

The Stock Has Been Incredibly Consistent Over The Last Three Years

One of the most intriguing things to me about Abbott was the weekly chart. Even before I drew the lines on the chart, I could see the pattern very clearly. In this case, the middle line is the regression line for the last three years. I drew the outer bands of the channel by freehand, but I was attempting to show one standard deviation from the regression line. Over the last three years, 156 weeks, the stock has only been below the lower rail for six weeks. All six of those weeks were back in February and March.

The stock has been above the upper rail for a few weeks as well, but it has never moved above the upper rail nearly as much as it moved below the lower rail in March. Beyond the anomalies when the stock was outside the channel, look at how consistent the stock has been in its ascent higher.

Yes, there are stocks that have tripled, quadrupled, or even more over the last three years. But you would be hard-pressed to find a stock that has doubled in the last three years and has been as consistent as Abbott. Prior to the big decline in the first quarter, the biggest drawdowns in the last three or four years were in the 10% to 15% range.

The current setup shows that the overbought/oversold indicators are above their midway points, but neither the RSI nor the stochastic indicators are in overbought territory. The stock is right at the regression line from the last three years and just above the 13-week moving average.

The Sentiment Toward Abbott Is Skewed To The Bullish Side

Given the solid fundamentals and the upward trend on the chart, it should come as no surprise to see that the sentiment indicators are showing optimism across the board. There are 21 analysts covering the stock at this time with 16 “buy” ratings, three “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 76.2% and that is slightly above the average range.

The short interest ratio is at 1.4 and that is below average, meaning that short sellers are more optimistic about Abbott than they are toward the average stock. Short interest dropped from 12.8 million shares to 10.9 million shares in the most recent reporting period. The drop in short interest indicates investors are becoming more optimistic.

As for option traders, the put/call ratio is at 0.685. There are 74,905 puts open and 109,330 calls open at this time. The ratio appears to be in the middle of its typical range, at least the typical range for Abbott. Over the last three months, the ratio has been as low as 0.52 and the highest it has been was 0.76. When the company reported earnings back on April 16, the ratio was at 0.60.

My Overall Take On Abbott Laboratories

Personally, I am bullish on Abbott. The company has been pretty consistent with earnings and revenue growth, and the management efficiency measurements are above average. Expectations for the second quarter earnings results are pretty low and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company beat estimates by a bigger margin than usual. The company has beaten estimates in seven of the last eight quarters, but the biggest surprise was only by 11%.

Previous earnings reports haven’t really created many gaps higher or lower. I did notice a pattern about Abbott and how the stock behaved around the earnings reports. On several occasions over the last few years, the stock bottomed just after earnings and on a couple of other occasions the stock topped. The earnings reports seemed to be pivot points within the overall upward trend. The earnings reports in April and January came just ahead of tops in the stock while the stock bottomed just ahead of the October earnings report.

The direction of the swing appears to be highly correlated to the daily oscillators - when the stock is overbought on the daily chart, the earnings report is a catalyst for a pivot lower. When the stock is oversold ahead of the earnings report, the earnings report is a catalyst for a move higher.

The daily stochastic indicators are in overbought territory currently and that leads me to believe we may see a little move lower after the earnings report. But I think a move lower will provide a slightly better entry point for a long-term investment in Abbott. If the daily stochastic indicators reach oversold territory again in the next week or so, that would be the entry point I am looking for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.