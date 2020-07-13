CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF), the polish game developer, is gearing up for the heavily anticipated launch of the company's Cyberpunk 2077 game later this year. I believe that this game has the ability to deliver material value to CD Projekt shareholders even after the huge run up in the company's share price over the last few years.

Source: CyberpunkGame twitter page - in-game graphics

Cyberpunk 2077

There has been a huge build up in anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to be released in November of this year. Originally Cyberpunk 2077 was to be released in September but was delayed as CD Projekt needed more time to 'properly go through everything'. Although some may believe this would hinder CD Projekt's reputation it has only led to increased build up and anticipation for the game. CD Projekt want to make the game truly groundbreaking and revolutionary to increase their reach and improve the company's renowned reputation that they already have from the Witcher franchise.

Some Gaming journalists have already gotten their hands on a glimpse of the game and feedback was positive. Gamesradar's Sam Loveridge hailed CD Projekt's world-building capabilities:

From this very first hands-on with Cyberpunk, which saw me play through the opening four or so hours of the game, it's clear that CD Projekt Red isn't shying away from building a living world once again, but this time it's doing it on a bigger scale than ever before with Night City

CD Projekt already exceeded expectations upon the release of Witcher 3, a game which already had high expectations but they were able to top it. Witcher 3's detailed and unpredictable world was one of the main reasons behind its success. I expect Cyberpunk 2077 to have the same effect even with expectations mounting like never before across the internet and particularly on social media. There has even been a twitter page set up by fans that counts down each day till Cyberpunk is released. Cyberpunk is also going to include well known celebrity Keanu Reeves, who helped announce the release date for the game back in 2019.

The forecasted sales for 2020 were expected to be around 24 million copies and 10.9 million copies in 2021, the previous forecasts were higher at 27.1 million and 10.7 million, respectively. These were altered after CD Projekt delayed the release to September, but now the release has been delayed another 2 months these forecasts will most likely be adjusted again and probably reduced overall. Although analysts have reduced forecasts due to delays, I believe that the demand will not subside due to these delays. This is because as we move closer to the release date demand and hype surrounding the release will improve significantly again.

In terms of build up Cyberpunk 2077 has already started to get far greater traction than The Witcher 3 did before release. This was shown through the company's promotional content traction data:

Source: CD Projekt Annual Report

Although Witcher 3 saw a great drive in sales mostly in the first year of launch, the game has continued to deliver strong continuous sales since then providing CD Projekt with a stream of income. 2019 saw a greater drive in sales as the game was also released on Nintendo Switch. Total sales in 2019 mounted to $125 million which showed how popular the game still is 4 years later. Witcher 3 could also get a further sales boost upon the release of Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt get more traction once again from the gaming audience and build a reputation. I also expect Cyberpunk 2077 to see similar results as demand remains prolonged many years after its release.

Source: CD Projekt Annual Report, Witcher 3 sales

CD Projekt has also seen strong demand from a broad geographic audience and have truly international sales. Although some regions such as Africa and Australia still equate to just a small amount of sales, sales in other regions are very diversified. Strongest sales were seen across Europe, North America and Asia. This broadens CD Projekt's available market opportunity and shows the international demand and brand awareness for their games. This also will benefit Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt now have an international audience anticipating the release of the game.

Source: Witcher 3 purchases in 2019

Financial position

Although CD Projekt continue to obtain income through there Witcher series, it is still important to consider the company's financial position and cash reserves during these uncertain times. It is also important to note that the majority of game sales will be driven in just the first few months after release so a large chunk of the company's revenues come in a small period every few years upon a game release.

CD Projekt have done well to maintain strong cash reserves standing at $37 million at the end of Q1. This was up $24 million from the start of the quarter as the company built these reserves. They are also avoiding debt in order to form a deleveraged balance sheet with no real overhang. Total liabilities stood at just $1.19 million at the end of Q1. This reduces the threat of collapse if CD Projekt were to see a game failure (which is highly unlikely anyway). CEO Adam Kiciński highlighted this strategy in their final results:

We also believe that our longstanding strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves makes us well prepared to meet any hardships which may be in store during these troubled times

Risks

The biggest risks that CD Projekt have is justifying the company's valuation. The company currently trades off a historic P/E of 161 - a very pricey valuation. Overtime I believe that CD Projekt can grow into this valuation and exceed it as they continue to build a reputation in the gaming community in the coming years. As CD Projekt start to drive greater sales shares will move higher and the company will most likely trade on a 'premium' status for a long time due the fact it is a high growth company.

Another risk would be the failure of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year. This game has to deliver otherwise there is a large risk of shares suffering a huge fall. Although I'm confident the reception and demand will be strong following release - the market does already have high expectations and so this is definitely a risk to consider for potential new investors.

Conclusion

Shares in CD Projekt have continued to move higher over the last few years as market excitement builds up over the release of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year. This rise is also in relation to the strong sales from the company's Witcher 3 game, particularly in 2019. CD Projekt is not simply a fundamental play and so investors shouldn't just consider sales and valuation. It is also about the company building a reputation in the gaming community and working on from the major success of its Witcher 3 game. Like that game I believe Cyberpunk 2077 will exceed expectations and deliver material value for both CD Projekt as a brand and its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.