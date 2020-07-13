Risks of increasing airline and other travel provider bankruptcies exist, however the lack of travel technology providers makes Amadeus a good long term investment.

Amadeus is the global leader in the travel IT space. Contracts are long term and switching costs are high, thus creating a strong moat for the business.

COVID-19 has impacted global travel, but created opportunities for the travel players to digitally transform. Amadeus powers that transformation.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADY, (BME: AMS) is one of the world’s largest technology providers for travel and tourism. The company runs platforms that support Airlines, Rail Operators, Hotels, Rental Cars, Ferry and Cruise lines, travel insurance groups , etc. and connects them with travel agents, tour operators and other customer facing entities.

The company is experiencing declining revenue this year due to the pandemic, but the need for its services and its competitive advantage remain strong. I believe Amadeus is a great opportunity for long term investors.

Background

Founded in 1987 by Air France, Iberia, Lufthansa and SAS, Amadeus initially started off as a technology provider for the airline industry.

Over the years, the company has expanded its scope by launching the Airline IT business in 2000 and building on that with the acquisition of Navitaire in 2016 to broaden their offerings for low-cost carriers.

The company moved into the hotel IT sector with the acquisition of Newmarket in 2014 and TravelClick in 2018. The travel industry is a highly fragmented one with several players such as:

Travel channels : travel sellers such as online travel agencies, retail travel agencies, business travel agencies, consolidators and tour operators, or buyers like corporations.

Travel providers: airlines, hospitality providers, car rental operators, railways, cruise lines, etc.

Amadeus maintains a B2B relationship with all these players and is almost invisible to the travelers by providing the backbone technology to simplify traveler experience.

Amadeus’ relationship with its travel partners is mostly through long term contracts.

Business Segments

During 2019, which was one of the best years for the travel industry, Amadeus saw 4.2% YoY growth in its GDS business, 9% growth in its IT solutions business (Altea, New Skies etc.) and 94% growth in its subscription and other IT solutions business.

source: Amadeus 2019 annual report

What is GDS?

Global Distribution Systems are online networks for companies within the travel industry.

GDS takes content from suppliers and makes it available to distributors. GDS passes on airline inventory information to the travel agency. When a booking is made by the travel agency, the information is gathered by the GDS and updated in the airline reservation system. The airline carrier’s inventory is updated.

GDS providers have contracts with suppliers to access their inventory, and with travel agents to make bookings.

Here is a video to outline the functioning of GDS:

How airline distribution works | Global Distribution Systems | New Distribution Capability (NDC)

There are three major GDS operators: Amadeus, Sabre (SABR) and Travelport. Among the major players, Amadeus has the world’s largest share of air GDS bookings at 44% as of year-end 2019.

Covid-19 Impact on the Travel Industry

It isn't a surprise that Amadeus was a recipient of COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry. Amadeus experienced a 24% YoY decline in Q1 revenues. Since EMEA is a stronghold for Amadeus, the impact of COVID-19 was felt earlier than in North America. Hence, I believe Q1 provides a decent view of the pandemic’s impact on the company.

In January, the GDS industry had a good start, impacted by the seasonality of the Chinese New Year, but evolving in line with the end of 2019. After the closing of Wuhan, we saw a decline in APAC bookings, that gradually extended to other geographies, as new cases of COVID-19 were declared outside of China. By mid-February, the underlying GDS industry was trading daily at -10/-15% rates and Amadeus organic PB’s were performing better, as there is a delay between booking and flying. Amadeus organic PBs were trading at -7%/-10% rates on a daily basis relative to prior year. In the last part of February we saw a further deterioration to reach an underlying GDS industry decline of -30%/40%. In March, the deterioration continued further and the underlying GDS industry is now trading daily at -80% year on year, as of March 23th-25th - Company COVID-19 update

I believe the most impact to the air travel industry may be behind us, at least in several regions. Travel may not return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon. Amadeus developed a “Stress Case” scenario where they assumed that the heavily decreased level of activity seen at the end of March 2020 would extend towards the rest of the year. The following table summaries the resulting key metrics of the scenario and compares it with IATA’s latest industry forecast for the year 2020:

Despite declining air travel, the reason the company is positioned well for success is because of technology rollout and adoption by customers and partners during this pandemic. The company’s biggest strength is its platform and services. The company has a strong moat due to its long term contracts with the network of travel partners.

Amadeus has been able to roll out its technology and complete integrations with several travel providers during Q1 (source: Q1 conference call)

Mauritania Airlines, Air Tahiti, Azerbaijan and STARLUX Airlines completed their migration to the Altea platform - a complete Passenger Service System (NYSE:PSS) that offers full reservation, inventory and departure control capabilities, delivering a unique, integrated solution

Korean airline Air Premia; a new Nigerian carrier, Green Africa Airways, contracted Navitaire’s New Skies, a suite for passenger reservations, travel commerce, ancillary revenue and merchandising, as well as revenue accounting and revenue management to airlines and rail companies.

An African carrier signed for Amadeus Revenue Accounting, Revenue Integrity, Flex Pricer and Customer Experience Management.

Amadeus also signed a multiyear agreement with 11 properties of the British Radisson Edwardian Hotels for Amadeus Sales and Event Management.

Maritim Hotelgesellschaft mbH contracted iHotelier for its 44 properties

Sonder contracted Demand360 for implementation on its more than 40 properties.

Extra Holidays, subsidiary of Wyndham Destinations (WYND), chose iHotelier, Guest Management Solution and Demand360 for 114 properties.

In my opinion this is the right time to really take some of these transformative decisions and make changes due to the low traffic. These are factors that strengthen Amadeus’ business during this difficult time for the travel industry. These are building blocks for future growth for the company.

Financial Overview

Source: Author’s calculations

Amadeus revenue grew at a 10% CAGR since 2015 in comparison with Sabre’s 7.6%. The sharper decline of Sabre isn’t a surprise since Amadeus is a much stronger business with a wider moat.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The following chart shows how the revenue is geographically distributed based on the location of the travel agent:

Source: Author’s calculations

Source: Author’s calculations

As we can see, Amadeus has a higher percentage of revenue from the EMEA region, in comparison with Sabre, which is more North America oriented.

Also, looking at the balance sheet, at the end of Q1, Amadeus was leveraged lighter than Sabre. Amadeus ended 2019 with a (Net Debt - Cash) to EBITDA ratio of 1.35 in comparison with Sabre’s 3.77.

Source: Author’s calculations

Amadeus 2020 revenue is expected to be ~$3.42 billion. The estimates have been made assuming the current low travel volume extends through the year.

With TTM P/E of 21.67 and forward P/S ratio being 6.8, Amadeus isn’t exactly undervalued. But the current levels are attractive, considering the company’s dominance and future growth potential in the industry. The company currently trades at the low end of its 5 yr PE ratio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Digital Transformation Solutions

Amadeus has made acquisitions to increase its penetration in the travel industry.

Amadeus completed the acquisition of ICM Airport Technics, a leader in auto bag drop solutions, in mid-2019. This expands the company’s relationship with airlines and airports.

In my opinion, this is only the beginning in Amadeus’ penetration into airport infrastructure enhancement.

Norwegian airport operator, Avinor, is rolling out an ambitious end-to-end touch less travel program to tackle the impact of COVID-19 and help restore traveler confidence ahead of Norway’s summer season. Avinor has collaborated with Amadeus to drive this transformation to seventeen of Avinor’s 44 airports to deliver the nationwide touch less experience.

In my opinion, this is only the beginning of automation in airports. It is evident that social distancing is here to stay. Just like how airports quickly ramped up security infrastructure after 9/11, the pandemic brings requirements to automate and digitize different aspects of passenger experience. As several airports are seeing low volume of passengers during the pandemic, they are utilizing the opportunity to roll out these new technologies while causing minimal disruption to passengers.

“A little bit surprisingly, I could say, we receive RFPs from airports as we speak to really talk about opportunities. And you are right, some of them believe that this is the right time to really take some decisions and make some changes due to the low traffic” - Luis Maroto, President & CEO, Amadeus

Near Term Catalysts

I believe the near term catalysts for the company include:

Airport transformations: As outlined with the Norwegian airports, several other countries are incentivized to enhance their systems to encourage travelers to resume travel when the case curve is flattened. These times of low passenger volumes are the perfect opportunity to undertake such projects. Airline IT transformations: Travel during normal times is a 24x7 industry. Downtime in airline IT systems is a costly ordeal for carriers as it causes frustration among travelers. This happened to Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) when they migrated to Amadeus Altea during fall 2019. The system replaces one that has been in use for about 40 years.

During the Q1 call, the CEO listed several new carriers signing up for Amadeus IT solutions. I believe these times of low air traffic present perfect opportunities for carriers to modernize their systems to provide the much needed digital experience to their customers.

Return of air travel: Data from the US Transportation Security Administration reveals a 600% growth in number of passengers from the low point mid April.

Source: Author’s calculations

Early data is showing an upward trend in Europe as well, with Munich airport reporting improvement in passenger volume in July.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are reflected in the traffic statistics for April and May in particular. During these months, the passenger figures amounted to only around one percent of those from the previous year. Since mid-June, when the travel restrictions within the EU were lifted, a slow upward trend is becoming apparent. Where only a few thousand passengers per week were counted in April, numbers were already rising above 100,000 in the first week of July. CEO of Munich Airport, Jost Lammers

In my opinion, travel may not go back to last year’s volumes anytime soon, but the uptrend is a great catalyst for Amadeus, as it is the backbone for the air travel industry.

Risks

Individual airline carriers, hotel operators, rental car companies, cruise lines face challenging times during this pandemic. Several seeking government assistance to stay afloat. We have already seen carriers such as Avianca, AeroMexico, Virgin Australia, LATAM, etc. file for bankruptcy. The pandemic has also impacted non-airline companies such as Hertz (HTZ) which has been a customer of Amadeus.

While I believe travel will return with time, several of Amadeus’ customers may be in business. Amadeus has a large number of customers in the travel industry and the diversity of customers is an advantage at this time. Further, lack of major travel technology companies limits choices for travel providers and travel channels. TravelPort has been losing market share to Amadeus and Sabre since 2006, thereby leaving only two significant choices for companies.

Conclusion

Amadeus IT represents a high quality technology company with a strong moat and a growing market. The company is tightly integrated with the global travel industry and has been severely impacted by the pandemic. Hence, I see the rest of 2020 to be disappointing in terms of performance. Yet, I believe the key aspect to note is increasing business relationships with existing customers as well as new travel partners.

I can see the company strengthening its relationships during this time with long term contracts, increasing sales to existing customers and improving its product lines. I consider Amadeus to be a low risk investment in the return of the global travel industry.

