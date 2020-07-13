Investors should be concerned if Q2 does not show significant share repurchases with Berkshire's stock approaching book value.

Berkshire needs to re-evaluate its investment performance and realize its massive size makes it very hard to generate alpha.

Berkshire itself has massively under performed, down 2% for the quarter while the S&P500 has rallied nearly 20%.

Berkshire's equity book rose 21% in Q2 thanks to Apple, but still remains down 14% from its Q4 high.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had an eventful second quarter that included selling off their airline holdings and holding their first virtual annual meeting. Berkshire's equity book kept pace with the S&P500 this quarter, although Berkshire itself dropped 2% while the broader market advanced nearly 20%. To me, the biggest story was that there was no story at all; despite $130+ billion in cash and a 30% market drop, Berkshire purchased almost nothing.

Q2 Holdings Update

The value of Berkshire's investments in equity securities excluding Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) rose 21% to $204.1 Billion from $169.3 billion, almost entirely on strength from Apple (AAPL). This is still down from the $237.7 billion at the end of Q4. Financials Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP) remain weak and have not taken part in the recovery.

From the ~$34.8 billion gain, after increasing the liability for future income taxes on the balance sheet as "Income taxes, principally deferred" and subtracting 21%, we see a net book value gain of $27.5 billion for Q2.

The Occidental Petroleum (OXY) preferred shares were indeed written down to $5.5 billion last quarter and the dividend was paid in common shares, rather than cash, at Occidental's option. It will be interesting to see whether Berkshire holds these shares or sells them (I hope they sell them.)

Q2 Operating Earnings

Berkshire's operating businesses were stronger in Q1 than I expected, showing year over year gains despite a weak end of the quarter.

Insurance-underwriting: I believe GEICO is going to do well in Q2 and Q3, even with returning 15% of policy premiums amid the driving slowdown. During the annual meeting Buffett disclosed that Berkshire is not particularly exposed to business interruption insurance, which was my biggest concern. Buffett said that “many policies quite clearly in the contract language” would not respond to claims for businesses shut down by the pandemic. That said, there will be significant expense defending this from lawsuits.

I'll estimate a $1 billion underwriting profit from this group, with strength from GEICO offsetting any weakness elsewhere.

Insurance-investment income should come in around $1.4 billion, roughly in line with last quarter and other recent quarters. This will likely decline in future quarters as a result of lower short-term interest rates and a dividend cut from Wells Fargo.

Railroad, utilities and energy should be down compared to last year.

Railway volumes at BNSF were down 16% year over year in Q2. Utilities and energy businesses are entering a period of seasonal strength, but there is a question of energy usage with many businesses closed for some or all of the quarter.

I estimate we see $1.5 billion in earnings from this group, down $500 million from last year.

Other businesses containing dozens of companies like Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, and others, these mostly industrial businesses will see a negative impact from the current crisis.

For Q2, I'll estimate $1 billion in operating earnings from this group, as I believe we'll see write downs from some of the businesses in this group. If Precision Castparts has a large write down, this could drag this group into negative territory for the quarter.

"Other" I estimate as flat for Q2. I think some strength from Kraft Heinz will offset weakness from Pilot. Berkadia might be down a bit, but other business like Electric Transmission of Texas should be steady.

In total, I expect Q2 operating earnings to come in around $4.9 billion.

Current Book Value

As reported in Berkshire's 2020 Q1 10-Q, book value as of March 31, 2020 was $375.2 billion.

Adding the gain of $27.5 billion from the change in investment values and adding $4.9 billion in operating earnings, I project Q2-20 book value at $407.6 billion.

Berkshire's market cap as of March 31st was $433 billion. Dividing this by $407.7 billion yields a Price/Book Value of 1.06x for Q2.

2020 Outlook and Recommendations

In my last article, I commented that "the current book value of 1.19x seems compelling by recent historical standards" but that "I liked Berkshire pre-COVID at 1.3x book more than I like Berkshire post-COVID at 1.19x."

Data by YCharts

Since then, Berkshire's share price and the S&P500's has diverged sharply. This is concerning and I think much of it is merited.

This is the 2nd big market drop of 20%+ in the past 2 years where Berkshire has purchased almost nothing despite having a huge cash position. Part of the bull case for Berkshire is the belief that Buffett, Combs, and Weschler can take advantage of market dislocations, and this case should be re-evaluated.

If $137 billion "isn't all that huge" in a worst case scenario as Buffett said, and that's what prevented Berkshire from putting cash to work, then we should re-evaluate the intrinsic value of the insurance operations in the current interest rate environment. I'd rather see Berkshire sell any insurance operations that could involve massive short term outflows and replace this with low interest long term debt if it means Berkshire would be more confident during market dislocations. Berkshire recently sold 5 year Euro denominated bonds at 0% and could likely issue 30-year domestic bonds in the 2.5% range.

The lack of share repurchase activity. If Berkshire isn't buying under 1.10x book with $137 billion in cash, why should anyone else buy?

I have mixed feelings on Berkshire right now. The operating businesses have performed decently and 1.06x book value is the lowest in years. Apple has been a massive winner, but now represents 43% of the equity book. Apple was a 10-12x P/E stock for the majority of the last decade until the market re-valued it above 25x P/E in the past 18 months despite minimal revenue growth. This reminds me of 1999.

Other than Apple, Berkshire's other major investments in the past 5 years have been flops: Precision Castparts, IBM, Occidental Preferreds, Airlines, Banks, and Kraft Heinz have ranged from under performing the broader market to outright losing money.

Berkshire: You're too big and need to change your strategy

With Berkshire being 3 times the size they were in the financial crisis and with the modern Fed intolerant of any significant asset price declines, I find it unlikely that Berkshire will have the opportunity to purchase significant amounts of assets at extremely attractive valuations in the future like it has done so successfully in the past.

Data by YCharts

Berkshire's size has become its biggest liability and is forcing it into too narrow a range of investment opportunities. Berkshire needs to take a hard look at its investment results for the past 5 years and realize that its size now precludes most of the advantage it used to have despite the skill of its asset managers. Going forward, I believe Berkshire will be better served by instituting a reasonable dividend, buying back shares, or passively investing in the S&P500.

Berkshire thrived as a smaller company in a world of scarce capital. It needs a different playbook as a larger company in a world where capital is more abundant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.