Opera (OPRA), the Norwegian-based and Chinese-owned web browser company, has been one of the sleeper success stories of the past quarter. Since I last wrote a bullish article on Opera in May, sentiment on the stock has dramatically improved and shares have risen ~75% in the past two months alone. Once one of the holdouts in this year's rally of technology and internet stocks, Opera has now joined the rest of the tech sector in a market-beating year-to-date performance.

When any stock rises this high, this quickly, it's a good time for investors to re-assess all the news flow that has come out of the name to determine whether the bullish thesis still makes sense. In my view, after Opera's massive rise that takes it ~2x above its March nadir, I'm shifting my position to neutral and would recommend exiting the stock as it continues to rise.

There are several pro/con considerations here.

On the plus side: Opera is still cheap. Opera still trades at under <3x current-year revenue expectations, which is unheard of for a company that is seeing more than >2x y/y revenue growth.

Opera is still cheap. Opera still trades at under <3x current-year revenue expectations, which is unheard of for a company that is seeing more than >2x y/y revenue growth. Further to the plus side: Opera News is seeing tremendous growth. The coronavirus has driven increased adoption across many digital platforms, and Opera's products are no different.

Opera News is seeing tremendous growth. The coronavirus has driven increased adoption across many digital platforms, and Opera's products are no different. However, we're wary about the expansion in fintech. Opera's announced acquisition of Fjord Bank is a signal that the company extends to aggressively boost its fintech practice, which some have labelled as predatory micro-lending. We prefer to focus on Opera's browser advertising business as it is much "cleaner", but we fear that fintech will eventually overtake the Opera story.

In short, I think Opera has had a good run - but now with the stock trading much higher in the past two months, it's a good time to lock in gains and shift your investment elsewhere.

Opera News soars to new heights

Let's start with the update on good news first. Opera News has always been one of the company's most successful product introductions, and the coronavirus has only made that more so. As a reminder, though we've seen very little of Opera in the United States, the company is a top-3 browser in some fast-growing emerging markets, including India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and others. The bullish thesis for Opera relies on the fact that many of these markets still have very low internet/mobile penetration, and Opera's early-mover advantage in these markets gives it the chance to become the browser of choice as more and more people connect to the internet for the first time.

In June, Opera announced mid-quarter that Opera News had hit a milestone of 200 million MAUs, up 28% y/y. That represents a net add of 19 million new MAUs since the end of Q1 (where it also saw accelerated growth rates from Q1's 21% y/y growth rate). This demonstrates that, similar to other internet companies in the U.S., that Opera's engagement among users during the coronavirus has spiked as people turned to the internet to stay connected and for more information on the pandemic.

There is an important offset here, though, and that's advertising prices. Q2 is expected to be one of the hardest-hitting quarters for internet advertising-based businesses because marketers have been pulling back sharply on budgets, sending ad prices downward (not to mention the recent boycotts by major brands against social media companies like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), which have a yet-unknown impact on other internet advertisers). Some other traditional media businesses, like The New York Times (NYT), has gone so far as to even forecast that its Q2 advertising revenues would drop in half.

Regardless, it's my view that advertising weakness is temporary, as businesses will have to return to their prior marketing budgets to compete with one another as global economies continue to re-open and consumers step back into shopping gear again. Opera News' buildup of MAUs has more long-term benefits, while advertising weakness will fade in the near term.

Opera's acquisition of Fjord takes the company in an uncertain direction

We wish that Opera would focus on its browser and News business. We have previously praised Opera's fintech business for affording the company a huge source of new revenue growth (in fact, when you look at Opera's Q1 results, its 177% y/y revenue growth was driven entirely by the fact that fintech had grown to a $95 million quarterly revenue run rate versus basically nothing in the year-ago quarter, while growth in the browser/news business was flattish at just 5% y/y).

But Opera's splashy announcement of its acquisition of a Lithuanian digital banking startup, Opera Bank, more or less solidified that the company's future focus lies in fintech.

So far, Opera has focused its fintech offerings on emerging markets in Africa; Kenya in particular is the fintech business' largest presence. Fjord Bank gives Opera its first entry point into Europe. With this acquisition, Opera plans to start its first deposit and loan service in Lithuania in the summer of 2020.

The slide below, taken from Opera's most recent investor presentation, succinctly summarizes its fintech business in a single slide.

While it can't be argued that fintech has contributed to Opera's explosive growth over the past two quarters, there are a number of risks with its continued expansion.

The first is a general credit risk consideration. It's no secret that the coronavirus has had a disproportionate impact on higher-income and lower-income workers, with the latter bearing the brunt of losing jobs in the service industry while the most of the former group have been able to continue working remotely. Opera's direct exposure to very risky, unsecured consumer loans in some of the hardest-hit parts of the world (and especially, emerging-market countries that rely on remittances from migrant workers) poses a growing balance sheet risk if the company continues to grow its loan book. We already have poor comps in the U.S., with fintech companies like LendingClub (LC) facing an existential crisis and laying off the bulk of its staff as it deals with a shrinkage of demand for its loans and rising defaults from borrowers. While I previously noted that Opera's current balance sheet exposure is small, this could change if Opera continues to expand its efforts into Europe. And with investor sentiment currently low on credit-exposed fintech businesses, Opera's fintech "taint" may drag down its valuation.

The second is company-specific headline/policy risk. Earlier this year, a short seller named Hindenburg Research put out a research report noting that OKash is considered "predatory lending" due to its high interest rates. The risk here is that Google would remove Opera from its Android app store, completely threatening the growth of OKash. While Opera has stipulated that Google has yet made no moves on this front yet, as Opera's fintech business becomes an even higher-profile segment with its European expansion, it may attract more unwanted negative attention.

Key takeaways

The value of Opera, in my view, lies in the key bullish story of becoming the dominant browser of choice in emerging markets where many consumers are connecting to the internet for the first time. I'd prefer for Opera to focus on growing its core search and news business, but I worry that its fintech expansion will bring on more risk and dilute the core business.

The recent rally is a good profit-taking opportunity.

