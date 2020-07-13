In this article I'll focus on Florida as an example, but it's not an exception.

A scan of what the market looks like based on JPMorgan's Guide to Markets.

JPMorgan (JPM) came out with its quarterly guide to markets. If you look at these guides on a regular basis you'll be familiar with many data points. Often they have several new interesting or unique datapoints they highlight.

I've taken their presentation as the basis to talk about the current market context (part I), then I'll go into some COVID-19 data (part II). Hopefully, this will be helpful to think about the probabilities of paths the S&P 500 (SPY) can take from here. I'll close out by highlighting a few of the Special Situation holdings (part III).

A good way to start off an article talking about the state of the market is by looking at valuations. On the slide JPM shared the market's valuation doesn't look out of sync. On a forward P/E or P/CF basis, the S&P 500 is extremely rich. Less volatile ratios like the Shiller P/E or price/book metrics aren't all that elevated. Earnings and cash flow levels are likely overstated in the near term.

JPM ties the data into forward return datasets and that paints a bleak picture of expected forward returns around the zero bound.

I think this is a realistic, perhaps an optimistic, way to look at forward returns. There are relatively few data points. The disparity of one-year returns is extremely wide. The five-year returns are all clustering tightly around the zero percent annualized return.

Please don't interpret this as if I'm arguing you should get out of equities. I'm specifically discussing equities in this note but there aren't a lot of asset classes I'm excited about given the current environment. I think it's a great idea to have some gold (GLD) or silver (SLV) exposure but prefer to invest through equities. I do think even equities are attractive compared to cash. Or, to use Ray Dalio, Bridgewater founder, and his recent mantra: "Cash is trash." Because of the enormous ongoing monetary and fiscal stimulus cash is potentially a risky proposition. Because it doesn't return anything or even costs money, the risk/reward proposition is extremely poor.

I've picked out the next slide because it shows the forward analyst estimates that are used to do these valuations. Both the S&P estimates as well as the industry estimates are very interesting. After a modest 2020 drop in earnings, these are assuming resumed growth in earnings.

They are actually factoring in earnings growth for tech and utilities. A 1% drop in earnings for consumer staples, 8% earnings drop for real estate and a 3% earnings drop in healthcare.

This seems optimistic to me.

For example here's a graph from the Economist on delinquency rates:

Real estate at -8% for the year would be great. I hate to be bleak. The overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is decreasing. But it's a nightmare for the elderly. This is exactly the same demographic that's critical to healthcare earnings. It doesn't seem far-fetched to expect COVID-19 to have a depressing effect on healthcare earnings across the board.

Let's take a look at how they've broken down the earnings changes. I don't understand why JPM believes EPS growth through share count reduction will remain at a long-time average level. I've seen company after company cancel buyback programs. Just think of the big banks like Bank of America (BAC) Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan itself. But also Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Best Buy (BBY), and McDonald's (MCD). In addition, general profitability will fall, and consequently buying back shares will not grow EPS in the same way it used to.

Analysts assume revenue growth of negative 1.7%. That's down from an average of 3.3%. Most of the EPS decline is assumed to be caused by severe margin contraction.

But Factset data for Q2 revenue was pretty bad:

It would not surprise me if Q2 will turn out to have been the worst quarter in 2020 when we look back. But there are no guarantees we won't have a very bad fall/winter quarter. If there isn't a solid system of testing/contact tracing/preventive isolation, it's not unimaginable additional broad lockdowns will become warranted again in certain key states. I'll get into this in part II.

Valuations and forward earnings estimates seem to be based around a best-case scenario. I hope it will turn out that way.

I've added other similar datasets to previous notes but this is another one that illustrates economic activity has taken a pretty big hit.

It has become clear that a lot of market participants are of the belief that 1) economically, things are rapidly improving, 2) much-improved COVID-19 mortality rates retain momentum, and 3) the Fed will step it up if temporary dislocations start to transform into permanent damage.

But the Fed's balance sheet has increased in a big way. It's doing all kinds of new creative things to keep the market "distortions" in check. At some point, you wonder what's real and what's distorted.

There's a point where the currency loses its luster, which plays into the cash is trash argument. Bonds become suspect if people do not trust the value of the currency they are denominated in, down the line.

To summarize, I can't believe the S&P 500 is doing so well. I see excessive optimism regarding earnings and revenue, in part, because I expect the COVID-19 induced recession will linger for longer than is currently widely anticipated (already referred to as one of the fastest recoveries ever).

However, because of the monetary stimulus, and hopefully the temporary nature of the earnings/revenue contraction, further multiple expansion is possible.

I really dislike a generic S&P 500 position or a vanilla long portfolio with quality "compounders" for the long term. I can see the argument for having a three-month or six-month out-of-the-money call and an out-of-the-money put position. The market will probably end up at a level different from here. Up or down, which is supported by the JPM data in slide 2.

However, I much prefer to hold positions I like a lot based on fundamental analysis and to construct a portfolio of these that's just not very correlated to the S&P or any other index. I'm probably biased because this is what I love to do but I'd think some special situations are very attractive currently. Not all types. For example, I think M&A is going to be a less attractive market for a while (still looking though). In part III I'll get into some positions that seem well suited to the current environment.

Part II: COVID-19 view

Warning: I'm not an epidemiologist, virologist or MD. I did not even take a lot of biology classes in high school. In investing I like to go where the opportunity is and not necessarily stick to my circle of competence. Given the seriousness of the pandemic, it seems almost impossible to invest without developing a basic view on COVID-19. For what it's worth, here goes:

Even from a national level data it's clear the U.S. isn't done with COVID-19 yet. The case count is clearly rising. A lot of people find reassurance in the number of daily confirmed deaths, a number that's been declining. Rising cases and declining deaths - good news. In past notes I've laid out what I speculate could be causing this:

People social distance in a way that decreases the percentage of infections with a high initial viral load

With sufficient protection available to healthcare workers, this also decreases the percentage of infections based on a high viral load

Young people are taking more risks in the opening-up phase, young people have much better survival rates and it takes longer for them to die (when they do)

Treatments have improved quite a bit and are now more effective

Remdesivir is becoming more widely available

Summertime likely decreases the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency

Viruses tend to evolve toward more infectious but less lethal versions over time (as with everything here, I'm not sure if this plays a role but it's possible)

My guess is that in the U.S. the infection fatality rate is probably between 0.1%-1% and more likely in the lower half of that.

A logarithmic version of the above does show that recently confirmed deaths are ticking up:

Now I'll dig into some state specifics to illustrate how a local picture can differ from aggregate numbers. I'm focusing on Florida because it's relevant to part III of this note.

This graph from Florida COVID action shows that cases have skewed toward younger demographics. Within the United States, Florida has the highest percentage of people over 65 and relatively few people under 18.

The next graph shows that roughly half of Florida's population is actually 45 years or older:

Data from Florida COVID-19 action that surprised me is that there are 5,793 long-term care cases and 1,914 long-term care deaths. That's a ~33% case fatality rate in long-term care cases.

Obviously long-term care patients are generally of age but these mind-numbing numbers suggest long-term care patients are exposed to other additional risk factors. For example, it's possible comorbidities are overrepresented vs. people of similar age that aren't in long-term care. If you look at the distribution of cases over long-term care facilities in Florida, I'm afraid there will be many more long-term care deaths.

I'm optimistic that over time the infection fatality rate of COVID-19 will continue to come down in a meaningful way. I can easily envision it going back up in the short term. This can happen if it spreads beyond the less vulnerable demographic. This is bound to occur. It's extremely difficult for parents not to see their kids. For grandparents not to see their grandchildren. For friends not to get together. To celebrate important events exclusively over Zoom.

The ugliest way for the fatality rate to spike up is because of hospitals becoming overwhelmed. If you look at nationwide statistics or even statewide statistics it's easy to be lulled in a false sense of security. But viruses do not spread evenly across populations or geographies. They spread exponentially within a region. CBS just reported that 84% of Florida ICU beds are full. Two counties have completely run out of adult ICU beds. It would not surprise me if Florida infection fatality rates spike over the next two weeks.

I think any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down. -Dr. Fauci to the WSJ

Intermittent shutdowns or lockdowns (with stay-at-home orders, etc.) are sort of inevitable if you don't have testing, contact tracing, and quarantining infrastructure in place. It's my opinion that it helps a great deal if you also shut down certain establishments like casinos, bars, restaurants, places of worship, arenas, and other event facilities. Educating your citizens about more and less risky activities also seems like it could be a worthwhile pursuit. I'm personally experiencing that people tend to have limited understanding of what's more and less risky behavior.

I've singled out and focused on Florida in this note because it's relevant to part III of this note but it is not an exception. Many other states like Texas and Arizona face similar challenges. Here's an article about the state of ICU capacity in California (note the county level differences):

On a typical day, about 58 percent of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by patients needing treatment. Although the exact number of ICU beds currently in use was not released, the increase in COVID-19 cases suggests that about 80 percent of the ICU beds in California may now be filled. ICU patients often need to make use of mechanical ventilators. Gov. Gavin Newsom said recently that ICU bed counts are “the number that I wake up to that I’m most focused on in the state of California.”

I've written it many times now but I really think a fairly normal and functioning society is possible even before a COVID-19 vaccine. I'm not even convinced it's absolutely necessary we get one. Obviously, it would be great if we got one.

I think it's necessary to limit the typical superspreading events and you need the testing/contact-tracing infrastructure. Once you have a sizable outbreak it's impossible to control it through testing/contact tracing and you are forced into broader lockdown/shutdown type measures.

Protecting a vulnerable part of the population while opening up the economy otherwise doesn't really work. In developed markets, many people are somewhat vulnerable. Once the epidemic gets going it becomes increasingly difficult to shield the vulnerable. Many vulnerable people can't fully isolate for six, nine or 12 months and they need care, food, and jobs like anyone else.

There are myriad ways a society can choose to combat the virus. You can choose from a menu of measurements on how to go about getting the R0 below 1. Because populations rebel against restrictions, especially if the virus has temporarily dissipated, this is going to be an iterative process and likely influenced by local preferences.

The choice of economy vs health is a false choice.

Because of the exponential nature of viral spread, it's better to combat the virus with informed and efficient measures put in place by local authorities. If you chose the economy and do not limit the spread, then the population will start protecting itself as the death toll mounts. In my opinion, the latter scenario leads to excess deaths because people start protecting themselves too late AND as people protect themselves they will rigorously withdraw from the economy. You lose a lot more that you've gained by doing less initially.

Expect the hammer to come out

My read on the situation in the U.S. is that many states will need to step up their efforts to contain COVID-19 or risk a lot of unnecessary death and further economic damage. Tomas Pueyo put it excellently, in his viral article from March, they need to bring out the hammer.

Hopefully, authorities bring out a small hammer and hit the right places. But worst case, states will bring out a sledgehammer.

Perversely, if COVID-19 isn't handled well it doesn't necessarily lead to a stalling or falling stock market because it may induce monetary stimulus and convince Congress it needs to do more on the fiscal front. I'm afraid "the really bad news is good news" dynamic may not go away until there is more pressure on the dollar.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in part III of this note to subscribers. In part III I discuss several actionable opportunities that are well-positioned against the backdrop of a crazy market that seems driven by fiscal and monetary stimuli, headlines and viral spread.

