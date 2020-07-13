In the 700 plus days since I last wrote my cautiously bullish piece about Universal Corp. (UVV), investors have suffered a 31.5% loss, against a gain of 14.4% for the S&P 500. I was initially cautious, based on the valuation, and deployed only about one third of the capital I normally would. This has mitigated the loss somewhat, obviously. Now that the shares are about $26 cheaper and the company has posted more financial results, it’s time to look in on the name again. After all, a stock trading at $41 is far less risky an investment than that same stock when it was trading at $67. I’ll try to determine whether or not to add to my position here by looking at the financial history, and specifically trying to understand how sustainable the dividend is. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll jump right on the point. I think the dividend is reasonably safe at these levels, and the yield makes this a very compelling investment at the moment. At the same time, I think short puts enhance yield and reduce risk even further, so I’ll be selling the options described below.

Financial Snapshot

I remember driving along one of the highways outside of Toronto years ago and seeing a billboard ad for a local brewer. About the beer, the advert read “it is what it is.” It worked as an advertisement because it was memorable,and it prompted me to try the product out of a masochistic curiosity. It lived up (down?) to the name. I think the phrase “it is what it is” can be applied to the financial history of Universal Corporation. In particular, over the past seven years, revenue has declined at a CAGR of about 3.5% and net income has dropped at a CAGR of 9.2%. At the same time, long term debt has ballooned at a compounded rate of 10.8%. In spite of this, though, interest expense has actually declined at a CAGR of about 1.7%, owing to the lower cost of money. Of particular interest to most investors, though, is the dividend and it’s that that I want to focus on.

Dividend Sustainability

In my view, the dividend sustainability, or lack thereof, is of critical importance to investors. If this dividend can be sustained, and perhaps increased, the shares will gain some support. On the other hand, if there’s a chance that the dividend will be cut, then shareholders are likely to suffer future losses. For this reason, I want to spend some time writing about the dividend.

When I judge the sustainability of a dividend, I look at the size and timing of future cash outflows, and compare that to the cash resources the company has and likely will have in future. When considering dividends sustainability, it’s all about cash in my estimation.

In order to make your life a little bit easier, dear reader, I’ve compiled a list and timing for future cash outflows. Please note that the CAPEX budget is the midpoint of what the company forecast for its FY 2021 capital expenditures. I think I’m being fairly onerous in pushing this figure forward in time because the company has spent an average of only $36 million on capital expenditures over the past three years.

The point of this table is to try to understand what future year the company will experience the most onerous financial burden. From the table below, it seems that 2024 will be the most expensive in terms of cash used.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has about $78 million in cash. In addition, the company has generated an average of $85.5 million in cash from operations over the past three years. It should be noted that CFO has been quite volatile, though. In FY 2019, the company generated only $10.9 million in CFO as a result of a large foreign exchange loss, an enormous inventory build etc. Since some of these factors are within the company’s power to control, though, I am confident that management can maintain the timing of outflows adequately. To these outflows, we add the ~$75 million the company spends on common dividends. All of that suggests to me that the dividend is covered, but only just. I’d be willing to buy this stream of future dividends at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock: Is This The Right Price?

I think a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and I think a somewhat challenged business can be a great investment at the right price. I think this company certainly has some challenges, but it’s viable, and I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. The question becomes whether investors are adequately compensated for taking on the various risks here with a sufficiently cheap stock price. In my previous article, I made something of the fact that the shares were relatively expensive. This is why I only took a one-third position in this company. It’s time to explore whether the valuation is more compelling now.

I determine whether a stock is cheap enough in a host of ways, ranging from the more simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or cash flow. The more an investor is required to pay for $1 of future earnings, the more risky the investment in my view. At the same time, I think low PE stocks are both lower risk and have the potential for higher returns. On the one hand, with a low PE stock, the market won’t be unpleasantly surprised by bad news, and so the stock won’t move down much. On the other hand, any positive sign from a low PE stock has the potential to make the shares jump dramatically in price.

In particular, I want to see a stock that’s trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. We see that the shares are trading near the lower end of their valuation range, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Options to the Rescue

I can certainly understand an investor who is skeptical of my claim that the shares now represent reasonably good value. I was bullish earlier, and that didn’t work out well and there’s no necessary reason to think the share price will rise in the short term. Also, this is a particularly strange time in market history, given that valuations generally remain lofty in the teeth of a global recession. In my view, an investor could be forgiven for wanting to wait for a more attractive entry price. There are two problems with waiting, though. First, there’s no reason to suppose that shares will continue to fall in price, as the dividend acts as a sort of support for shares. Second, if the shares do drop in price, there’s no reason to suppose that the investor will take advantage of the drop and buy. Typically, shares will drop in price for good “reasons” (at least in the short term). The platitude “buy low” is barely helpful In the context of a large drop in price that seems to be driven by very sound reasons. This is why so many investors look back longingly at massive price drops, wishing they bought and not sat on the sidelines. The fact is that it’s hard to buy when others are panicked.

I think short put options represent a great compromise for an investor who likes this business, but is nervous about buying at the current price. The short put generates an immediate premium, which satisfies the human need to “do something.” Additionally, the short put acts as a sort of Ulysses Pact (Ulysses pact), in that it can in some sense “force” the investor to buy at an advantageous price at a time when they may not want to. In an emotionally “cold” state, the investor decides that buying a given asset at a given price will lead to great long term returns. The short put facilitates this by offering a compulsion to buy that asset at that price, no matter what the then current mood is.

In the case of Universal, my preferred short put trade here at the moment is the February 2021 expiration with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $1.80-$3.30. If the investor simply takes the bid on these shares, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy the stock at a net price just under 20% below the current market price. That corresponds to a dividend yield of 10.8% and a PE of 11.6. If, on the other hand, the share price remains above $35, then the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. This is why I consider the short put to be a “win-win” trade, because either outcome is a positive in my estimation.

I hope you're excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, dear reader, because it's time for me to splash cold water all over the mood by writing about the risk. The nature of the world is such that we humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're just joining us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Universal today at a price of ~$41. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 19.5% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a near one fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think this is a volatile business, but I think the dividend is reasonably safe. Management may have been somewhat rash in boosting the dividend dramatically in 2018, but I think investors can rest fairly well that the dividend won’t be cut or suspended. For that reason, I will be adding to my Universal holdings and buying a few more shares this week. In addition, I’ll be selling some of the puts described above, as these offer what I consider to be a “win-win” trade. I think the FruitSmart acquisition may very well help the company diversify, but I think it’s too early to tell how that acquisition is working out. I like the fact that it adds another potential growth driver to the business. I wrote earlier that an investor should buy in slowly, but buy in. I think it’s finally time to buy some more, and sell some puts to mitigate the risk here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying a few more shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.