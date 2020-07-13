Giverny Capital Q2 2020 David Poppe Letter

Summary

Giverny Capital Asset Management, LLC is a partnership between Giverny Capital of Montreal and David Poppe, the former president and chief executive officer of Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, LLC. The firm expects to hold between 20 and 30 stocks in most economic environments and envisions low portfolio turnover.

For the quarter ended June 30th 2020, GCAP generated net returns of 19.64%, compared to +20.54% of S&P 500 Index.

We always aim to outperform, and we think our portfolio is well-designed to emerge from the current COVID-19 recession with stronger competitive positioning.

The Big 5 are not in some kind of bubble that is going to pop. Theypossess deep competitive moats. They grow at double-digit rates, generate lotsof free cash and earn high returns on capital.