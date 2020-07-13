Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Waits For More Information

A big concern going forward is whether or not the liquidity crisis will turn into a solvency crises as defaults and bankruptcies rise, something the Fed could not prevent.

Investors in the stock market continue to express trust in what the Fed is doing as stock prices continue to rest close to historic highs with a weak economy.

Beginning in February, the Federal Reserve has been active in attempting to prevent liquidity problems in financial markets and is waiting for more data to know what to do next.

The Federal Reserve has had a very active year so far as it has responded to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession as quickly and as extensively as any other organization has. The financial markets have responded positively to the Fed’s actions, and right now the Fed leadership has as much credibility as any other leader in today’s environment.

The Fed has not only been buying securities to add to its security holdings, but it has been provided sources of liquidity to various submarkets within the United States and to central banks around the world. One reason I believe that the U.S. stock market has been as strong as it has is that investors continue to believe the Fed will be there to provide support for the market over time.

Where The Fed Seems To Be Now

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears to have convinced the market that the central bank will continue to err on the side of monetary easing and do what is necessary to make sure that U.S. markets have sufficient liquidity to meet institutional and market needs.

Thus, the stock market strength comes more from a “don’t fight the Fed” point of view than anything else.

Right now, the Federal Reserve seems to be waiting for more information.

The statistics over the past two or three months have come in better than many analysts have expected and have tended to lead many to believe that the economic recovery may be more V-shaped and hence provided some optimism for investors.

Now we are on the verge of second quarter earnings reports. Furthermore, we will be getting more data on the economy and this should be useful in understanding how things are changing. Right now, so much seems to be altering that it is hard to put full trust in the information we are receiving, especially some of the aggregate data.

The “big” Fed push is over, but Mr. Powell stands ready to respond to other needs as they may arise. But, right now, we need more information to know which way to go.

Some Adjustments Are Already Happening

We see that some efforts made by the Fed over the past nine months or so are receding as some markets have regained some stability.

For example, last fall disruption took place in the repo market. I wrote,

Commercial bank and hedge fund activity has created situations where disruptions were created from a ‘scarcity of cash.’” The Fed has flooded the repo market with cash, as it has injected $208.0 billion into the market since September 11, 2019. At its peak, the Fed had put $215.5 billion into the bank reserves.”

The Fed exerted a special effort in the repo market that, at its peak, added more than $400 billion to bank reserves. In the banking week ending July 8, 2020, this account dropped to zero.

Another example concerned swaps with other central banks around the world. During the past five months central bank liquidity swaps exceeded $450 billion. In the past banking week, these swaps were down to about $180 billion.

The Fed And a Solvency Crisis

Mr. Powell and the Fed, however, believe that the current “crisis” situation still has a ways to go.

The hope is that the Fed’s actions have been sufficient to avoid any real liquidity crisis that could result in further market disruptions.

The next worry is that there may be some kind of solvency crisis.

Mr. Powell and the Fed knows that bankruptcies are going to rise, but the question is “how high will bankruptcies go?” My feeling is that bankruptcies over the next couple years will exceed the number experienced during and just after the Great Recession. How much worse it might get is still a major question.

Then there is the question about bank closings. The number of banks that fold or are acquired during a time period like this is always a concern. As of March 31, 2020 there are only 4,464 FDIC commercial banks around.

Note that this is 2,055 less than the number of FDIC commercial banks in existence at March 31, 2010, which had a total of 6,529.

How many more banks are going to drop out of the system during this recession. I have been expecting that at least another 1,500 banks or more would leave the system over the next five years, but I believe that we will achieve that number a lot sooner because of the severity of this economic setback, combined with the acceleration in financial technology due to the increased use of on-line banking. The smaller institutions just cannot compete in this environment.

The Federal Reserve is keeping up with the data and, I believe, will respond in a timely fashion to these events as they occur.

Continued Purchase of Securities

Since the banking week that ended February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has added almost $3.0 trillion in securities to its portfolio. It continues to buy US Government securities on a regular basis and will continue to do so for the near future.

Given all the government debt that is being generated, let alone the state of the financial system, the Fed believes that it must continue to purchase government securities. This seems to be the general central bank response during these financially disrupted days. Right now, I don’t see the end of this activity.

All efforts by the Fed are aimed at the goal of not making a mistake that would add to the down side. In this respect, I believe that investors can continue to count on the Fed.

Treasury’s General Account

Over the past year the US Treasury’s General Account at the Fed, the account the Treasury writes checks from, has risen to all time highs. On July 1, 2020 the General Account reached a high of $1,624 billion. The account dropped for the first time, in a very long time, by $32 billion in the past week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.