This has led to allegations of modern slavery and so on and a significant fall in the share price.

Boohoo has had a nightmare week after an investigation by the Sunday Times into below minimum wage payments at suppliers.

Boohoo group is an online retailer of fast fashion under a number of different brand names. It's been growing fast and has captured the interest and the pocketbooks of a significant portion of the UK's young spenders.

So far so good.

There was a Sunday Times investigation into the supply chain that turned up allegations of modern slavery. This has led to the stock price tanking. My argument is that this is very overdone and that the shares will recover.

In this I agree with Noah Riley on this site. He's got much more on the figures here. My point is more that I'm a working journalist - I even occasionally get published in the sister paper, The Times - and can see the little slips in the coverage. Hmm, perhaps that's not quite right. I can read the story and tell you what was really found and modern slavery ain't it. Thus I expect the effect to pass quickly enough without any great damage to the underlying business.

(Boohoo share price from London Stock Exchange)

We can see the effect of the story on the stock price in those past few days.

The investigation

The investigation is here for those who can get through the paywall. The nub of it is simple enough. A reporter went to some of the small factories in the supply chain and started asking questions. At one of them he was offered a job which he took for a couple of days. No better way to find out what's really happening after all.

The allegation is that the wages on offer were significantly below the legal minimum wage in the UK. Further, there didn't seem to be much in the way of personal protective equipment for those working there against the coronavirus. All most, most, shocking of course.

Except it's not really about modern slavery. It's about illegal immigrants working without a work permit. Or, even legal immigrants working without that correct permission:

The reporter was also warned by another member of staff to keep his job secret, adding: “You are working illegally, so do not discuss or talk anything with people about working here. You have to be discreet. Don’t discuss this with anyone. I mean no one at all.”

The reporter had described himself to the potential employer as "an Indian student". Students in the UK do not have the right to work while in the country - not because they're students at least they don't. They might for other reasons, like being an EU citizen or something.

So, as far as the employer was concerned - who was not Boohoo but a subcontractor somewhere down the chain - this was someone legally in the country but not legally allowed to work. As I've noted elsewhere in fact.

The damage

The big question is how bad is the reputational damage going to be. That's what has caused the drop in the stock price after all. Yes, there are laws about modern slavery and the responsibility of the prime retailer to make sure that it doesn't occur in the supply chain.

However as a legal responsibility the impact here is going to be trivial. A likely lad walking in off the street and working - illegally - for less than minimum wage without a work permit is not going to make the legal heavens fall in upon Boohoo. It won't even impact all that much on the subcontractor in fact. This is simply not the same as the sort of compulsion the Act is against.

Thus the danger is the reputational damage - what does the customer base think about all of this. And to be honest I don't think the people who buy £5 jeans worry overmuch about such things. After all, companies like Primark are equally popular and they're buying in stuff from Bangladeshi factories paying £80 a month to the staff - yes, I have been there, have direct experience of it all.

That is, the stock price is more about people thinking they will all be offended than it is about anyone actually being so.

Boohoo's numbers

It's worth having a look at Boohoo's growth. From their annual report:

(Boohoo results from Boohoo PLC)

Sure, adjusted Ebitda is meaningless as everyone adjusts it to flatter. But revenue and profits are harder numbers and worth taking note of. We're seeing significant growth in both here.

This also interests:

(Gross margin from Boohoo PLC)

Yes, I know, that's only a snippet. But it shows that they're operating on a much lower gross margin than most retailers. The other way of saying this is that a larger portion of each £10 being spent on clothes is actually being spent on the clothes themselves, not the method of retailing or delivering them.

Another way of saying this is that the value proposition to the buyers is better. That's getting towards one of those moats that Warren Buffett likes to talk about that protect a business. If you can do things that other competitors can't then you do have something protecting your profits. If the accurate perception among buyers is that they're getting £15 worth for £10 then that is a protection for the business model.

The more formal manner of putting this is that Boohoo is a more efficient business model than many other retailers. Again, that's one of those moats.

(Quarterly Trading statement from Boohoo PLC)

We're not seeing any slowdown in the growth of these numbers either.

A reasonable read of this is that we've strong underlying growth and it's a small bump in the road this finding of a subcontractor hiring illegals.

The business model

One thing that specifically interests about the Boohoo business model is the extent to which they've copied Inditex (Zara, Lefties, Pull and Bear, etcetcetc). The model there is that the base orders are placed with the truly cheap Far East factories. The problem with those orders is that they have to be placed 6 months ahead of the selling season. And there's no way to get more if you've a hit on your hands - the supply chain simply isn't responsive enough.

So, Inditex uses the surviving factories in the north of Spain and Portugal (as it happens, my old neighbours used to organise this sort of work) to do the top up work. Sure, the price for each piece will be higher but the response time can get down to as low as over the weekend.

So, bulk orders and known seasonal desires from the Far East (India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China etc) factories at the very finest prices but long lead times. Then top ups of hit numbers from much more local factories - in Boohoo's case Leicester.

This also enables them to produce very fast knock offs of either other peoples' hits or things that are passingly fashionable on the TV, social media and all that. This is an advantage that no one else really has in the UK. At least, not at present they don't.

That really is a moat around that growth and those profits.

As I say, I think we've a bump in the road here, not any significant change in the story.

My view

Essentially, this is a storm in a teacup. It looks big because one of the major papers is behind the sting. I don't, however, think that many of the customer base worry about this sort of thing very much. Further, the legal risk to the holding company is small, very small. Even if they're found guilty the punishment for an illegal worker being paid under minimum wage cash in hand is not going to be material. And, of course, as it turned out, the reporter wasn't even illegal to do the work.

It may even all be reprehensible but it's not a significant economic issue for the stock.

The investor view

Boohoo has caught the fast fashion wave and I don't see that changing over this. Sure, I could be wrong, Britain's teenagers might have social consciences more developed than I'm assuming but I doubt it. I expect the stock price to fully recover in the next few months. Buy to ride that wave.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.