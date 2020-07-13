The decision whether to buy now or wait for such a potential entry point really depends on your investing time frame. Long-term investors should not wait for an idealised 'correction' price that may never come; shorter-term investors would be advised to wait to buy.

AAPL is overall a Strong Buy for long-term investors, though a better entry point might be found.

Steve Jobs' principles and strategies remain in play but are being expressed in new and most revenue-practical ways.

It is a special company that has not lost its edge or creative strategy in the post-Jobs era.

Apple: The All-Everything Company

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a unique company. Most everything about it is special and unusual - from the nature of its founding, the power and influence of Steve Jobs in the hi-tech sphere, and the impact of the iPhone and several additional Apple products.

Most of all, Apple is special because of its vision and the capacity of its leadership and workers to execute that vision. Apple is the all-everything company.

Introduction: Apple Always Moves Forward

Many things can be said about Apple, and many are. People talk and write about the company’s history, its product lines, its innovations and massively loyal customer base.

In my opinion, the most striking characteristic of ‘the fruit company’ is this: Apple is forward-looking. Every regular Apple topic gains depth and promise because of the company’s steady look into the future.

Apple is not a perfect company, of course. It has its challenges and its controversies, from blips in iPhone sales to questions about patents and dependence or relationships with the government in Beijing. It has its missteps and its rivals. In the end, though, Apple is extremely disciplined and promises shareholders bright prospects well into the future.

Apple: The Business Model

Apple’s business model is strong, multi-legged, varied and visionary. I expect that business model to only become stronger as time passes.

Apple’s business model is based on these premises and realities:

The customer is king. Apple seeks to understand the customer, his psychology and how to use this understanding to increase the customer base and drive ever-expanding revenues and profits; Apple works constantly on improving its value proposition and the customer’s perception of continually increasing value in Apple products; the company-customer relationship is to be continually monitored and cultivated. While the company caters to a customer preference for self-service in purchases and subscription activities, Apple ‘sneakily’ provides a very rich layer of customer support when frustrated customers need help; Apple builds out a varied revenue stream that includes both hardware and software. Its product lines constantly expand in a way that promotes integration of services and expansion of subscriptions; and Apple never forgets its emphasis on superior design and maintaining and improving that design across products. Customers are loyal to Apple not just because of the high technical quality but because Apple products are cool.

One commentator that presents Apple’s business model well is Denis Oakley. Oakley creates or borrows from a business model based on an integrated ‘canvas’ idea. According to this visual image of Apple’s overall business, consumer segment, value proposition, customer relationship, channels, etc., function both independently and in concert.

The result is great productivity and consumer satisfaction leading to an ever-expanding customer base and revenues and profits. A view of the pieces of the model reveals:

A mass-market customer segment that focuses on what the customer wants and how to satisfy that. The customer wants a) good design, b) a high level of technical prowess in products, and c) status through use of Apple products. Value proposition. The customer is seeking brand association (personal) and status. Apple answers these desires or requirements by offering smooth, high-quality design and clean, effective usability. Customer relationship. The emphasis is on self-service, again catering to the customer’s preference to be in control of purchases and interactions with Apple customer service. Yet there is an invisible fallback to a very competent and customer-friendly support staff in stores and beyond. Apple provides multiple channels - apple.com, Apple stores and third-party retailers. Revenue Stream. This consists of: a. Hardware products, including iPhones, computers, wearables and iPads; b. Software products, all the App store offering and subscription revenue from such offerings as iCloud storage and music services.

‘Key Activities’

The Design Center in Denis Oakley’s view is at the heart of everything. Design is the paradigm, constantly reinforced and permeating all aspects of product development, function and marketing.

Design considerations include 1) what is the product, 2) how will it work, 3) how it should be marketed?

Software development is another key activity, and is part of the walled garden (proprietary approach) that describes Apple’s philosophy as relates to the iPhone and Apple stores. Quality control is also very important and is enforced both in regard to design and manufacturing.

The App Store developers also play a role. Their products sell widely, and Apple gets a considerable cut of those developers’ products sold through the store.

Apple’s distribution includes use of the phone companies that promote the iPhones, and publishing/content creation via Apple publishing.

The overall result is economies of scale that saves money and promotes revenues and profits.

Apple: The Bullish Thesis

My bullish thesis for Apple rests on specific pillars, including:

The ‘perpetual’ and expanding nature of the iPhone.

Product diversity.

Integration of the ‘Walled Garden’.

Customer loyalty built on: Apple Design strengths Customer self-service model Great customer support Innovation - Health, Processors/MACs, 5G, etc.



Let’s take these one by one.

iPhone: The Stalwart, Revived

There has been a good deal of discussion regarding the expected decline in the power of the iPhone and its ability to carry the bulk of the load for the Fruit Company. There was a time not long ago when this thesis - which challenged Apple’s long-term viability - made some sense.

In the second half of 2018, Apple began to experience problems with sustaining iPhone sales growth. There were pricing issues and related questions about the downside of identification as the high-end iPhone maker. As demand began to shrink and Apple decided to stop reporting unit sales, analysts and observers became skeptical. They chalked up the switch away from unit reporting as a way to hide declining iPhone revenue metrics. There were claims of no new technology or that Apple was stuck with its high-end niche markets.

Much of the fear and pessimism proved unfounded. Apple developed new generations of iPhones and phones with lower price points, showing that it could be flexible and no longer exclusively high-end. Well-respected Apple Wall Street analyst Katy Huberty here raises three points about the iPhone and Apple:

First, iPhone 11 sales have been stronger than expected.

Second, Apple’s services business accelerated in the September quarter, “which helped dispel the bear thesis that services growth would continue to decelerate heading into fiscal year 2020.”

Third, and most important in her view, “investors increasingly view Apple as one of the best plays on the upcoming multi-year 5G cycle...on the prospects that a 5G iPhone can… help reaccelerate Apple’s device (and average selling price) growth, but also be a market catalyst to accelerate overall smartphone growth and 5G network buildout.”

Meanwhile, Apple is targeting emerging markets as ideal places in which to produce and sell its lower-end iPhones - including India. This is a key part of the bullish thesis, a strategic expansion into vast new markets that is connected to building products in these lower-cost markets and marketing them at lower price points than the company has been known for.

Apple’s Product Diversity

Apple’s products extend well beyond its iPhones. It also has Wearables (AirPods and the Apple Watch), Services (software and attached subscriptions), iPads, computers, Health, a credit card and streaming services. It offers or includes operating services for its various devices. And Apple has 'secret projects’ that range from autonomous vehicle development to AR (augmented reality).

In order to fully understand the reasons for and the derived value of Apple’s varied product lines, let's look at them from different vantage points:

Each product line meets a particular consumer market;

many or most of Apple’s product lines are complementary;

this creates an effective integration of effort that also contributes to economy of scales and enhanced profit;

each product line maintains its own identity despite these integrative effects; and

all product lines maintain innovation and Apple’s design focus.

The resulting contribution to a bullish Apple thesis is weighty indeed.

The Walled Garden (Ecosystem)

A Walled Garden is a closed ecosystem in which all the operations are controlled by the ecosystem operator.

An example is the telecommunication industry during its halcyon days in the 70s. Only phones devices manufactured by the telecoms operator themselves could connect to their network in many instances. For example, Bell System was owning all of the phone hardware that its customers were using. The telecom walled garden broke down over time.

Apple controls its iOS ecosystem via overall control over iOS applications. This also means that the company is located at the heart of the most profitable value chains built on their platform - payments, ads, data, video and music, etc.

Multiple and integrated applications and services are in the company’s hands and customer ‘passages’ through the garden all yield revenue for Apple.

Customer Loyalty (Jobs’ Psychology At Work)

Apple uses insightful psychology in creating and marketing its products and in retaining and growing an extraordinarily loyal customer base. Steve Jobs, the co-founder and returned prodigy who built the basis of today’s Apple, placed great value on the intelligent uses of psychology in regard to customers.

Jobs and his successors at Apple understood that successful consumer products depended on the right insights into peoples’ desires and buttons; you could create a customer base that developed an emotional connection to your products. A product might become part of a customer’s identity; there is no better route to sustainable customer loyalty.

Apple Design

Apple’s concept of design is a major element in everything that it does. It permeates product development, product function and even marketing. This is a very powerful aspect of Apple’s function and strategy as a company. Added to solid technical performance and the power of the ecosystem, design keeps the customer hooked into Apple long into the future.

The Effects On Products, Revenues And Profits

Each of the factors in the previous sections adds its own contribution to Apple’s overall product development and the related revenues and profits.

The iPhone is Apple’s flagship product, and still creates the platform from which the company’s ecosystem expands. Its return to a positive course after a period of doubt is critical to the company’s success.

Product diversity adds customers but also provides a safety valve should one or more product areas suffer setbacks.

The walled garden gives the company control over its products and drives profits from products sold within the ecosystem.

Customer loyalty is nearly a synonym for expanded revenues.

Design plays all aspects of product development and promotes a strong sense of customer loyalty - combined with technical excellence and the power of the Apple brand.

Metrics And Financial Projections

The Apple metrics present a picture of an extremely healthy company that scores well across all categories.

Valuation

Price/Book: 21.10

Price/Cash Flow: 22.73

Price/Sales: 6.40

Price/Earnings: 29.85

Growth (3-year annualized %)

Revenue: 6.46

Operating Income: 2.12

Net Income: 6.54

Diluted EPS: 12.68

Financial Health

Quick Ratio: 1.30

Current Ratio: 1.50

Interest Coverage: 21.85

Debt/Equity: 1.40

Profitability (in %)

Return on Assets: 17.28

Return on Equity: 62/08

Return on Invested Capital: 27.66

Net Margin: 21.35

Price/Sales: 2015 2.61

Present 6.40

Price/Earnings: 2015 11.42

Present 29.82

Price/Cash Flow: 2015 7.50

Present. 22.75

Price/Book: 2015 4.89

Present 21.08

Price/Forward Earnings: 2015 10.56

Present. 25.38

PEG Ratio: 2015 1.06

Present 2.11

Earnings Yield %: 2015 8.76

Present 3.35

Enterprise Value (BIL): 2015 606.47

Present 1668.44

Enterprise Value/EBITDA: 2015 7.18

Present 20.34

Additional Valuation Parameters

AAPL has $192.8 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report released Thursday (April 30, 2020). Free Cash Flow change is shown in this link. Income was $33.485 billion in the six-month period leading up to end of Q2.

• Debt/equity 1.40

• Debt/EBITDA .3% as of Mar. 2020, more detail here.

• Interest coverage (As of Mar. 2020, for the last 12 months) is 20.4x.

• Moody’s credit rating for AAPL is Aa1, matching high-quality investment-grade bonds.

• Dividend growth streak: AAPL has a seven-year dividend growth record, beginning in Feb. 2013.

• Piotroski F-Score : 8 - very healthy.

• Z-score 2.0 = safe

• Beneish M-score: -2.82, or low accounting fraud risk.

Operating Performance (2015 to Present/TTM)

Fiscal

Return on Assets %: 20.45 (2015) to 17.28 (Present)

Return on Equity %: 2015 - 46.25 to 62.09 (Today)

Return on Invested Capital %: 2015 - 31.32 to 27.66 (today)

Financial Leverage

Gross Margin %: 40.06 in 2015 to 38.11 today

Operating Margin %: 30.48 in 2015 to 24.48 today

Net Margin %: 2015: 22.85 to 21.35 today

Days Sales Outstanding: 26.79 2015 to 20.98 today

Total Asset Turnover: 0.89 in 2015 to 0.81 today

Free Cash Flow/Net Income: 1.31 in 2015 to 1.16 today

Dividend Performance (2015-2020)

Dividend per Share 2015 2.03 to 3.28 Current

Trailing Dividend Yield % 2015 1.93 to .82 (Present)

Buyback Yield % 2015 5.95 to 4.39 (Present)

Risks

There are risks for every company. Apple is not immune to such risks.

This article, while two years old, presents several possibly problematic aspects for AAPL. Written at a time when Apple was valued at a lower multiple than today, the author justifies the then-valuation in terms of a set of risks.

Risk #1: The Commoditization Risk

The history of tech hardware shows that eventually even the best products eventually become commoditized. It happened to IBM (NYSE:IBM) in mainframes and to Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in PCs. As hardware products improve, incremental upgrades become less compelling - lengthening replacement cycles. Low-cost competitors enter with a “good enough” product, undercutting pricing - and margins.

Commoditization already has hit Apple, this argument goes. The iPad was introduced in 2010, and basically created the tablet category. Revenue neared $5 billion in fiscal 2010 and sales had exploded to $31 billion by 2012 - 20% of Apple’s total revenue. Less than three years after its launch, the iPad had peaked. With cheaper Android alternatives proliferating, iPad revenue would fall 40% over the next four years.

My Counter-Argument: This might have been a good prediction. It fails, though, not just because AAPL has continued to build its iPhone customer market but because it has maintained loyalty with iPads and pushed its Wearables markets forward strongly. With Services, Wearables, the Card, Streaming and more, AAPL has shown the ability to retain a level of customer loyalty that nullifies the ‘commodity’ risk thoroughly.

Risk #2: The iPhone Reliance Factor

Keeping in mind that this argument was presented in May 2018, the author attacks the viability or growth potential of the iPhone, particularly the iPhone X. He essentially translates fears of delays and trepidations about demand into an assessment that the iPhone is headed for trouble because of a too-great dependence on the product.

In fact, during the first half of fiscal 2018, the iPhone rose to occupy 67% of Apple’s revenues, a proportion that creates organic risk to the entire company. Or: “If the iPhone starts to decline, Apple almost certainly follows. And in fact, the iPhone is showing signs of weakness.”

The concern over peaking unit sales becomes a basis for doubting the iPhone’s forward momentum and that of Apple as a whole. And he says that this threat is great enough to offset additional product offerings and the power of the Apple ecosystem.

My Counter-Argument: Here is another forecast based on, essentially, presumptions and assumptions. In the period of its writing, Apple was in fact expanding the ecosystem, developing its Services and Wearable options, and planning Health, credit card and streaming offerings. It was well aware of the issue of the iPhone price point, and developing solutions such as varieties of phones with a range of price points.

Risk #3: The Rest of Apple

The argument is a challenge to Apple’s claimed diversification. Vince Martin points to the decline of the iPod and Macs, a situation that has been remedied. He matches the increase in Watch sales with a reference to ‘fading’ iPad sales.

In other words, the company’s diversification, while a nice thought, is presented as a sloppy tactical response to the iPhone’s inevitable decline. “The only two potential growth categories are Services and Other Products.” He downplays the potential total revenue contribution of Services, claiming it will peak at about 20% of total, or “it just doesn’t materially change the company-wide financials.”

My Counter-Argument: Again, the argument appears built on logic that produce a set of predictions in turn resting on preliminary conclusions that were simply wrong and sold Apple short. 'The rest of Apple' (diversification) is going quite well.

Risk #4: That Expanding Multiple

Apple, it is said, is overvalued. Its forward P/E ratio has jumped to about 27, a number that people accept with certain companies (Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) come to mind) but not with Apple, a ‘hardware’ company.

A few quick points:

Apple is no longer a hardware company. Current valuation reflect a stock price that has ‘run up too much,’ but does not speak to the long-term prospects of the company. A short-term price retrenchment if the multiple is too high does not really eat into the long-term bullish thesis. The multiple likely indicates a market rerating of Apple based on the developments described in the article. Where it settles exactly is a function of investing community actions in sum. I believe those actions will vindicate long-term Bulls.

Summary: The Orchard Grows

I believe that Apple is in a very strong position. It is in a commanding position within its space, with beloved products that are continually diversifying, excellent branding and a fiercely loyal customer base. Apple has a clear strategy that is geared to cultivating that base through a business model that leans on design, product quality and brand loyalty.

Many have said that Apple is not the same since Steve Jobs' sad passing. Of course, that is true in the most objective sense. What many of those people miss is that Jobs' successor, Tim Cook, is a very able steward that has demonstrated an ability to drive the enterprise forward.

To the question of Apple's current valuation, I agree with those that say the price has likely gotten ahead of itself in the short run.

As for recommending the stock, I will divide recommendations into audience categories:

Traders will do what they do, the possibilities and nuances of trading are beyond my expertise.

Short-term investing is an oxymoron, I believe, an extension of trading. So, again, I have no opinion regarding AAPL for such a pool of market participants.

Mid-term investors might want to wait for a slightly better price point, but not assume a drop to a level in the 200s.

For long-term investors, I think that opening a partial position or dollar-cost averaging makes perfect sense. I believe that AAPL remains a strong buy for this category of market participants. As I wrote above, I believe the company's multiple is in the process of rerating. What is the 'right' P/E for AAPL? I can't specifically say, but I don't think it is much below current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.