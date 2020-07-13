U.S. Stock Market: Economy, Euphoria And Epidemiology

In a time, where markets are fluctuating wildly and where news sometimes come thick and fast, it is time for another market update, and I will look at four different aspects that are not only driving the stock market right now, but also make the risk for a huge setback extremely high right now.

(Source: Pixabay)

We start with the economic aspects and numbers, which clearly influence the stock market. But we are also looking at the scientific findings of three other scientific disciplines. Aside from economic aspects, we are looking at psychological factors that usually have a big influence on investor sentiment and therefore influence the stock market. Additionally, we are looking at politics, which influence the market only sometimes. But especially in an election year, domestic policy has the potential to move the market. And finally, we are looking at medical aspects (or to be more precise: epidemiological aspects). Usually, market participants are not paying much attention to news stories from the medical field (aside from healthcare and biotech companies), but in times of COVID-19, these news stories seem to be extremely important.

Economy

We start by looking at economic aspects and fundamental numbers that can tell us something about the state of the economy. As there are thousands of numbers, we have to focus on a few aspects. I know that many seem to bet on a V-shaped recovery and like to mention the month-over-month data which is improving again - and sometimes we see very impressive data. However, when considering that March and April (the weeks and months during the lockdown) reported unprecedented numbers in several cases, an improvement over these horrible numbers by itself is nothing to be excited.

I would still argue - like I have done in the past - that it takes time before we see the consequences of this extreme shock to the economy as the economy is an extremely complex system and we will grasp the full extent of the pandemic and the lockdown only over the next few months and quarters. It took quite some time in 1929, before people realized that they were headed towards an economic catastrophe, which we remember now as the Great Depression. And in 2007, it also took several quarters before people realized that the bubble in the housing market was leading to a financial crisis we now remember as the Great Recession. And I assume, it will be similar this time: like the full picture was not clear in 1929 and early 2007, it is not clear now.

For example, we can consider the unemployment numbers and bankruptcies. When looking at Germany, we have the "Kurzarbeitergeld" (reduced hours compensation), and until September 30, 2020, the rules of filing for bankruptcy have been modified and Germany wavered the obligation to file for bankruptcy if a company is facing problems due to COVID-19 and is expecting to resolve these liquidity problems again. This might make the economy seem to be in a better shape as it actually is - with the unemployment rate and number of bankruptcies being rather low. However, it is expected that both numbers will rise in the second half of 2020, although Germany managed to navigate pretty well through this pandemic so far.

When looking at the United States, the picture is similar. Of course, the unemployment numbers are much higher than in Germany for the reason I explained above. And we most likely won't see similar numbers for initial claims like we saw in March (but we never know - it depends on the progress of COVID-19 and the fight against it), but while workers who have been furloughed due to the lockdown might be rehired, other companies might begin to dismiss employees in the coming months as the economic consequences become clearer. Hence, it might be likely that we will stagnate at such high levels of unemployment and continued claims for unemployment insurance. And when federal aid programs will end, the individual spending of people will also decrease as more and more people will actually experience the full consequences of being furloughed or unemployed.

(Source: FRED)

And although analysts as well as individual investors are adjusting slowly to the different news and numbers, they do adjust. When looking at earnings estimates for the S&P 500 (SPY), we see the numbers getting lower and lower. Earnings estimates now stagnated for a few weeks, but I still don't see a turnaround. It pretty much depends on the numbers, which companies are reporting in the next few weeks as well as the guidance management is providing (assuming they are providing any) - and with numbers and guidance being worse than expected, we could see lower estimates again (especially for 2021).

(Source: FactSet Earnings Insight)

And not only earnings estimates are revised downwards, but the projections for GDP are also lowered. While the Federal Reserve is assuming "only" 6.5% decline in real GDP for 2020 and following that 5.0% growth in 2021, the IMF is more pessimistic and is expecting the US economy to decline 8.0% in 2020 and grow only 4.5% in 2021. With only two exceptions - Egypt and China - the GDP projections have been revised to the downside for all states included. For the United States, the IMF was assuming 5.9% decline in April 2020 and is now assuming 8.0% decline for 2020. For the Euro area, the IMF assumed 7.5% decline in April 2020 and is now expecting a decline of 10.2% with France, Italy and Spain all declining more than 12%.

(Source: IMF World Economic Outlook Update, June 2020)

Psychology

I wrote above that we could see lower estimates when companies miss in the second quarter. But as the market seems to be priced for perfection once again, even the slightest disappointment might be enough to send the market lower. If the stock market would only be influenced and affected by the economy and economic data, the situation would be much simpler. But we all know that investor sentiment and psychology also play an important role and are influencing the stock prices.

And as we can see in the last few weeks, fundamental data and sentiment don't always go hand in hand. While the fundamental picture with millions of people unemployed, institutions like the IMF expecting the worst decline since the Great Depression and earnings estimates getting lower and lower, the stock market is close to its pre-crisis levels and valued at one of the most extreme levels in history. It seems like investors are completely denying that the pandemic, the lockdown and the social distancing rules will have any effect on the economy over the coming quarters, which led to an increasing forward P/E ratio.

(Source: FactSet Earnings Insight)

When trying to understand the market right now, Robert Shiller's Irrational Exuberance might be helpful. In his book, Shiller argues that a bubble is not popping within just a few days. It usually takes quite some time before millions of investors realize they are wrong (or: too optimistic about future cash flows). At first, when the market begins to fall, investors will buy the dips as they still expect rising stock prices and will keep the stock market at a high level. It may take several weeks, months or sometimes even years before opinions change and market participants are questioning their own bullish sentiment.

I would argue that the shock in late February came so sudden that most investors - despite panic and declining stock prices - could not really disband the bullish sentiment and the expectation that stocks will always move higher. And with good news like declining COVID-19 cases, the reaction of the Fed and rising stock prices (which led to a kind of confirmation bias) from early April going forward, market participants might have wondered for a brief period if the bullish opinion about the market was wrong, but quickly were reassured again that stocks will keep going higher. The absence of negative news (as it takes time before horrible news about insolvencies, defaults and so on set in - especially with the government and Fed spending trillions) might also contribute to this sentiment.

I argued above that it often took several quarters before the economic consequences were visible - this was the case in 1929 as well as in 2006/2007. This led usually to a state of denial that the issue at hand (the 50% drop in the stock market in 1929 or the increasing defaults in the housing market in 2006 and especially 2007) is just the first sign of a bigger problem. This also led to a return to "normal" after the first shock and sell-off and created a classical bull trap as investors assumed that climbing stock prices are proof enough that the market just overreacted but will continue its way up. Jean-Paul Rodrigue published a famous chart, which is describing the different stages of a market cycle and showing where we might be right now.

(By Jean-Paul Rodrigue, Source: Wikipedia)

I would also argue that we not just see a "return to normal", but actually strong signs for euphoria as well as the fear of missing out that drove stock prices to pre-crisis levels again (several stocks as well as the Nasdaq-100 also marking new all-time highs). We also see valuation metrics being questioned again (claiming that new innovative companies can't be valued accurately by such valuation metrics like the CAPE ratio) and Warren Buffett is criticized for his investment style - all these seem to be classical signs of a bubble (like I argued in my previous article "Lessons From History: 2000").

The stock market was already overvalued in February 2020 without the effects of a pandemic and a shutdown, but with stock prices being at an almost similar level again and the economy being in a much worse state, it seems like an extremely dangerous situation that is increasing the risk for an extremely steep fall that might be upon us in the coming months.

Politics

An additional factor that also has a huge influence on the stock market (at least sometimes) is politics. Especially as we are getting closer and closer to the election, the polls will have an increasing influence on the stock market. I would assume that most market participants see it as the better alternative for the stock market. That might lead to fluctuations getting bigger and bigger as November approaches. Right now, RealClearPolitics sees Biden way ahead of Trump, but we should also remember that Hillary was constantly ahead of Trump in the polls in 2016 and we have to be cautious about polls.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

Aside from the election in November, foreign policy could also have an impact on the economy as well as the stock market. In the last few weeks, it seemed like tensions between North Korea and South Korea are rising again and the trade war between the United States and China is also becoming an issue again.

Epidemiology

And finally, we have to mention an aspect that is creating the highest level of uncertainty right now - the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two months it seemed like many market participants assumed COVID-19 was an isolated incidence, but many people have warned repeatedly in the past few months that we should not operate under the assumption that the virus is contained and that there won't be a second wave. Experts repeatedly warned that the virus is highly infectious and that it might be difficult to contain the virus without a vaccine, which might never be found (worst-case scenario) or at least not be available before 2021 (best-case scenario).

The last few weeks reminded us again that COVID-19 is far from over. Worldwide cases are constantly rising and we see more than 200k new cases daily. We are seeing rising cases in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India and Bangladesh. And especially Brazil is heading towards a massive problem as it seems incapable or unwilling to stop the virus (with over 70k deaths and almost 50k new cases daily and no sign of slowing down).

And in many other countries that seem to have the situation under control, we still see local outbreaks and local lockdowns like in Gütersloh in Germany or Leicester in Great Britain. But while countries like the United Kingdom or Germany seem to have the situation more or less under control, the picture looks grim for the United States. For a few weeks during May, it seemed as if social distancing and other measures slowed down new cases, but since mid-June the picture has changed dramatically again with more than 65k new cases on Saturday alone.

(Source: John Hopkins University)

And not only is the overall number increasing, but also the confirmed cases moved away from the hotspots and all over the country - especially those states in the south that weren't affected that much before are now deeply red (indicating an upward trend of new cases).

(Source: John Hopkins University)

And when looking at some of the states, we see frightening numbers for example in Texas, Florida or Arizona.

(Source: John Hopkins University // Cases for Florida, Arizona, California, Texas)

It is also not reassuring that only 20 states meet positivity recommendations and 32 states are (way) above the recommended positivity rate, which is stating that 5% or less of all tests should be positive. This is important as a high positivity rate is indicating that states are only testing the sickest patients and those that are showing clear symptoms. But there might be a lot of asymptomatic patients that could spread the virus, and without enough tests, it is difficult to find these people. So aside from rising numbers, the high positivity could indicate further trouble down the road.

(Source: Johns Hopkins University)

In the last few days, it was repeatedly pointed out that only the number of confirmed cases is rising, but the number of deaths is declining or stagnating, which was interpreted as good sign and indication that the virus is less deadly now and the rising numbers won't be problematic. As I am not a medical professional, I can't say much about a potential mutation of the virus - as I simply don't know. However, I will point out that the number of deaths has always been lagging the number of confirmed cases (which should make sense to everybody). It took about 10-14 days after cases in a country started to rise before the death numbers started rising too. And even though we might wish for only low double-digit daily death numbers in states like Arizona, Florida or Texas that report several thousand new cases every day, it just sounds too good to be true. Important is also the hospitalization rate, because when all ICUs are occupied, the death rate might suddenly climb very fast when patients can't be treated and ventilated any more.

Many state leaders announced that there won't be another lockdown (especially the president of the United States has been very vocal about that), but state leaders might face a tough decision between closing down states again too contain the virus (and causing extremely negative effects for the economy again) or letting cases rise (and also cause negative effects for the economy as the death of hundreds of thousands of people certainly won't happen without a trace). And in my opinion, many market participants still underestimate the influence COVID-19 could have on politics, the economy and especially the stock market.

Conclusion

We know that the stock market and the economy don't go hand in hand when looking at shorter time frames. It is nothing special when the stock market doesn't increase in the same pace as the economy or the individual stocks. Instead we see exaggerations in both directions and a movement in waves. We also know that the stock market is a leading indicator for the economy and looking at future cash flows, but somewhere there is a crucial point where the expected future returns won't make sense for most investors any more as a lot of investors won't buy stocks for expected low-single-digit returns over the foreseeable future (or maybe even negative return over several years).

And considering the uncertainty about the upcoming election and especially the high levels of uncertainty due to COVID-19 combined with the poor results of the United States to get the virus under control (compared to many other states), the stock prices, which are driven by euphoria and FOMO, leave me puzzled and have to come in line again with the performance of the underlying companies over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.