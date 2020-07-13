However, overall MAUs remained flat - suggesting that as a whole, Tencent Music may not have that much more brand reach.

Shares of Tencent Music have shot up alongside other streaming companies this year as the coronavirus prompted a surge in paying subscribers.

Tencent Music (TME), which for all intents and purposes can be considered the "Spotify (SPOT) of China," has seen a recent reversal of fortune in its stock. After years of flatlined trading and general distrust of Chinese technology companies, Tencent Music "broke through" this year after seeing a massive rise in the number of paying users. The company has long had a massive base of monthly active users (MAUs) - significantly larger than Spotify or any other streaming company - but only a small proportion of those users paid. Now, that proportion is beginning to move upward, bringing the share price up along with it.

Data by YCharts

Make no mistake, this is a highly positive trend. But after Tencent Music's impressive ~40% year-to-date rally, we have to take a critical look at the business to see if 1) the recent growth trend in paying subscribers can be sustained, and 2) if the business as a whole is scaling favorably.

In my view, the answer to both of those questions is no. If you've been an investor in Tencent Music up to this point and enjoyed strong gains this year while global markets floundered, it may be a good time to lock in profits and exit the trade.

Uncertainty over paid subscriber trends

Recall that Tencent Music is the umbrella company over four key music apps:

Kugou: Tencent Music's broadest, mass-market service that focuses on lower-tier cities. Also includes a live performance element

Tencent Music's broadest, mass-market service that focuses on lower-tier cities. Also includes a live performance element QQ Music: the closest Spotify equivalent in China that provides a broad library of streamable mainstream music, catering primarily to a younger audience in top-tier cities in China

the closest Spotify equivalent in China that provides a broad library of streamable mainstream music, catering primarily to a younger audience in top-tier cities in China Kuwo: a Kugou equivalent with its primary market in Northern China

a Kugou equivalent with its primary market in Northern China WeSing: an online karaoke app

In Q1, Tencent Music's brands as a whole saw a 50% y/y rise in the number of paying users to 42.7 million. The mix of paying users to total MAUs on the music side, meanwhile, rose to an all-time high of 6.5% (up from 4.3% in the year-ago quarter). We note, however, that compared to Spotify the ratio of paid-to-free users is still starkly low. In Q1, Spotify had 130 million paid Premium subscribers out of 286 million total MAUs - or a ratio of 45.5%, or exactly sevenfold Tencent's rate.

Unfortunately this low paid ratio for Tencent Music illustrates one of the biggest macro problems facing the company: its core home market has a severe piracy problem, and the notion of paying for a streaming service rather than finding illegal downloads online is still gaining ground. The opportunity for Tencent Music to reverse this trend and to better monetize music IP like the U.S. and Europe has been able to is the lynchpin of the company's bullish thesis.

On the bright side, note that this growth rate in paid users represents a two-point acceleration from Q4's paid user growth rate of 48% y/y, which in turn accelerated five points from Q3's 43% y/y growth rate. Clearly, the onset of the pandemic in China had positive tailwinds for paid subscriber adds.

Figure 1. Tencent Music user adds Source: Tencent Music Q1 earnings release

Here's some interesting qualitative commentary from CEO Cussion Pang on how the pandemic has impacted Tencent Music's business, on the company's most recent earnings call:

While the COVID-19 global pandemic has changed the businesses and the ways of life in different aspect. It has also brought emerging opportunities in the digital era. We have seen some behavioral changes during the lockdown and observed an increasing number of users listening to music with home appliances, accessory, TVs and smart devices. As we saw in the first quarter of 2020, our online music MAU for mobile devices and in-home appliances increased by 3.5% on the year-over-year basis such behavior patterns could persist even after the life returns to normal course, the COVID-19 pandemic and potentially provide additional add news for our pay user growth. The launch of TME Live is a great example of how we quickly and innovatively deploy technology to bring offline concerts, online through live streaming."

Further on the bright side, we note that like Spotify, Tencent has increased its content library to include podcasts, and through a deal with China Literature has also added audiobooks. This broad spectrum of audio content will hopefully be able to draw in more paid adds to Tencent Music's existing base.

Unfortunately, we do note that total music MAUs are no longer really growing, having flatlined this quarter at 657 million. That total MAU count already also represents a large portion of China's population of ~1.4 billion (which includes children and the elderly), so unless Tencent Music can meaningfully expand its audience beyond China, this isn't really a reversible problem. Content-wise, this is more difficult for Tencent Music to do than for Spotify - as English-language music (and to a lesser extent, Spanish-language music) has more broad appeal throughout the world, but the Chinese language is spoken mainly at home.

Thus we do question the sustainability of this trend in paying users. Tencent Music is no longer really growing the "top of the funnel" (that is, overall users), and the recent spike in paid adds may be short-lived.

Gross margins are flailing

The other point we need to make is that Tencent Music's gross margins are declining. This is a huge problem because the whole concept of investing in a high-growth, but minimal-profit streaming company is the idea that as the user base grows, the cost it takes to license and acquire new content would be spread across a much wider base of users. As these companies broaden their paid user accounts, they would be able to capitalize on operating leverage.

The opposite has been the case for Tencent Music. Take a look at its Q1 results below:

Figure 2. Tencent Music Q1 results Source: Tencent Music Q1 earnings release

Despite the 10% y/y growth in revenues to RMB 6.31 billion (the equivalent of $891 million), gross profits actually decreased to RMB 1.98 billion ($279 million). This represents a significant contraction in gross margins from 35.4% to 31.3%.

Moreover, this is a sustained multi-year problem. When Tencent Music went public in 2018, it reported 1H18 gross profit margins of 40.4%.

Pang commented on the drivers for the margin reduction:

This was mainly attributable to higher revenue sharing fee resulting from additional promotion to live streaming paying users to meet guided impact from COVID-19 and adjustments during the active users in live streaming. As well as increased revenue sharing ratio to online karaoke performance to strengthen out platform competitively."

And in response to the Q&A portion of the earnings call, CFO Shirley Hu expressed her belief that the company's gross margins would be "stable" this year relative to Q1 (as in, show no improvement).

Of course, these numbers aren't out-of-line versus Spotify. Spotify's most recent gross margin was 25.5%, as the company continued to invest in splashy mainstream content as well as podcasts. But at least Spotify's gross margins are trending up, while Tencent's are trending down. The fact that Tencent is suffering from dis-economies of scale even as it grows its paid user base at a rapid clip may show a deficiency in its business model.

Key takeaways

Despite its strong stock performance in the year-to-date, Tencent Music's fundamental performance this year has been anything but perfect. The only good news we can point to is continued paid user adds, but at the same time the company's overall reach is flatlining while gross profits are on the wane. Given these sobering facts, it's a good time to lock in gains.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.