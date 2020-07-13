Why Asset Managers Should Switch Some Of Their Bond Allocation For Gold

On the other hand, gold benefits from rising inflation, but also from market shocks and political uncertainty.

Post World War II, the U.S. embarked on one of its greatest economic periods often referred as the Golden Age of Capitalism. This period of economic prosperity benefited both capitalists and workers, with ‘full’ employment, which led to a gradual rise in interest rates between 1950 and 1970.

Figure 1 shows that while the CPI inflation remained nearly flat between 1953 and 1965 at around 1 percent, the 10Y yield was slowly trending higher, from 2 to 5 percent. Then inflation started to kick off unexpectedly in the second half of the 1960s with headline and core CPI breaking through 6 percent at the end of the decade. Many variables could explain the sudden take off in prices, however one of the main triggers was the fiscal expansion run by the U.S. government to fund the Vietnam War in addition to the rising domestic expenditure at a late stage of the cycle, which eventually led to a rise in wages and prices.

Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the U.S. deficits, which have historically moved in tandem with the official unemployment rate, started to rise significantly in the end of the 1960s (from 0.3% to 2.3% of the country’s GDP), while the jobless rate fell by 1% to a new low of 3.4%.

However, the two decades of 'prosperity' were marked by three major events:

The end of the Bretton Woods system first announced by the Nixon Shock in August 1971 followed by the Smithsonian Agreement until 1973, giving birth to a new fiat currency regime. The first oil shock in 1973 when the OAPEC proclaimed an oil embargo to nations supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War; by the end of the embargo in March 1974, oil prices had risen by over 400% to $12 per barrel. The second oil shock of 1979 that was due to a decrease in oil supply due to the Iranian revolution that caused a three-fold increase in oil prices.

Figure 1 shows that the two oil shocks resulted in economic recessions combined with a sharp rise in inflation, to over 12% in 1974 and to nearly 15% in 1980, ‘forcing’ U.S. policymakers to increase the Fed Funds rate to 19% in 1981.

As the uncertainty over inflation expectations and the business cycle started to rise significantly in the second half of the 1970s, the term premium (often thought as the extra return that investors demand to compensate for the risk associated with a long-term bonds, also surged during that period to 4 percent in 1980 (from nearly 0 percent in 1970).

As we know, the Great Inflation period was followed by a four-decade bull market in U.S. bonds where the 10Y yield collapsed from 16% to 60bps, generating outstanding returns for long-only bond investors. Figure 3 shows a striking observation when we look at the performance of volatility-adjusted bond returns over equities. Using monthly times series of total returns of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and the S&P 500 index, we calculate monthly returns of each asset class and then adjust our U.S. Treasuries exposure using the 1-year realized volatility of equities. We also rebalance our portfolio every single month so that the volatility of each asset remains constant.

Since January 1974, equities (SP500) lost 77% of their value relative to bonds. We can also notice the strong outperformance of bonds during economic downturns; U.S. equities lost nearly 20% of their value during the 2000 – 2002 bear market and 12% of their value between 2007 and 2009.

However, with interest rates now close to the zero bound, do U.S. bonds still offer good a good hedge for traditional equity/bond investors?

It is clear now that with the 10Y trading slightly above 60bps, the risk-reward in U.S. Treasuries remains limited, and therefore the negative convexity in the current bond trade may reduce investors’ allocation in the big winner of the past 40 years. Not only Treasury bonds currently offer a very poor risk rewards to investors but could also perform extremely poorly if inflation starts to rise unexpectedly. Gold, on the other hand, benefits from rising inflation, but also market shocks (figure 4, left frame) and political uncertainty.

We recently saw that investors are very bearishly positioned due to the rising uncertainty coming forward; total assets held in money market funds have reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2020 at $4.3 trillion, up from $2.8 trillion in Q1 2018. We know that inertia – how well an asset has performed in the past – is an important characteristic when defining a safe haven, and therefore investors may be skeptical in reducing their allocation in an interest-bearing asset (Treasuries) in order to hold an non-interest bearish asset (gold). However, the supply of gold remains limited and therefore the massive monetary debasement will eventually lead to a depreciation of the value of each currency relative to the precious metal.

Now that the 10Y yield is trading very close to 0 percent, how hedged is a traditional equity/bond investor against a new round of panic selling? Figure 4 (right frame) shows that gold has historically reacted positively to a rise in price volatility; the precious metal has averaged monthly returns of 80bps in the past 30 years when the VIX was trading above 20.

We are strongly convinced that more and more institutional investors will cut some of their bond allocation to hold more gold in their portfolio in this new regime of aggressive monetary interventions. If gold did not break through new historical highs (in U.S. dollar terms) in the past cycle, it certainly will in the coming years.

We agree with some investors that gold will be the new ‘bond trade’ in this new cycle, and therefore will generate significant returns to asset managers who are ready to stomach some volatility in the short run.

