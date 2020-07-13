The price action in silver can be wild at times. Throughout the past years, silver has displayed a lack of respect for technical levels. The most recent example came in March when risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic sent the silver futures market to its lowest price since 2009 at below $12 per ounce. Technical support for the precious metal stood at the December 2015 low of $13.635 per ounce, but it blew through that level like a hot knife goes through butter on its way to a low of $11.74 on the continuous futures contract. The price action below $12 turned out to be a blow-off low in the silver market.

Silver only spent a few days below the $12 level in March. By early April, the price was back above $14 per ounce, and in May, it was trading north of $18 per ounce. After reaching a new eleven-year low in March, silver rose to a new high for 2020 in early July. The move to the downside a few short months ago could have set the stage for an epic rally in the silver futures market. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) tends to outperform the price action in the silver futures market when the price of silver rises.

New lows in Q1 to new highs in Q2

In late February, the price of silver on the continuous futures contract on COMEX rose to a high of $18.92 per ounce before risk-off conditions caused it to collapse.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the rapid decline to a low of $11.74 per ounce took silver 37.9% lower by mid-March. The total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market dropped from 244,705 contracts on February 24 to a low of 131,830 contracts in early May, a decline of over 46%. The price carnage caused market participants holding speculative long positions to scramble for the exit. By the end of March, the metric was already below 140,000 contracts. Falling price and decreasing open interest is not a technical validation of a bearish price trend. However, the elevator shaft ride to the downside caused lots of pain for silver bulls as the price violate technical support levels as it fell off the side of a cliff.

Silver experienced a V-shaped recovery since the mid-March low. After making a new eleven-year low, the price rose to a new high for 2020 at the beginning of July when it eclipsed $19 per ounce for the first time since September 2019.

At the end of last week, nearby September futures closed at $19.053 per ounce. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising and heading towards oversold territory on the daily chart. Open interest at 175,732 contracts has increased with the price, which is a constructive sign for the bullish price action in the silver futures market. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility dropped from over 100% in March to 22.2% as of July 10. The price variance measure moved back to a level that is close to the long-term average. Q1’s blow-off low turned out to be a launchpad for silver in Q2 and the beginning of Q3.

Waiting for gold to break to new highs?

Silver has been lagging the price action in gold since 2013. The silver-gold ratio’s long-term average is around the 55:1 level or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The ratio hit a record high of almost 124:1 when silver tanked in March, but it has been moving lower as the price of silver has recovered. As of the end of last week, the metric stood around the 94.43:1 level, still well above the historical average.

Gold has been on fire since August 2018. In June 2019, the price rose above its technical resistance level at the July 2016 peak of $1377.50. In late June, the yellow metal moved to its highest price since 2011 when it broke above the $1800 level.

Source: CQG

The quarterly gold chart shows that the yellow metal has surpassed all technical resistance levels on the upside, and the target is now at the all-time high from 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. The most recent peak came last week when gold traded to a new nine-year high at $1829.80 per ounce. At the most recent high, gold was only $90.90 away from record territory.

Gold has already reached new all-time highs against almost all other currencies. Silver could be waiting for gold to break out to new highs before making a substantial move. After spending time below $12 per ounce a few short months ago, it would be ironic for silver to explode to the upside above a technical hurdle that has been in place over the past four years.

The 2016 peak is a key

When gold broke through its July 2016 high at $1377.50 in June 2019, silver only made it to $19.54 per ounce in September. That high remains the first step towards the critical resistance level on the upside for the volatile metal.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights some minor resistance at $19.54, but the most significant level stands at the July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce. A break above the 2016 could turn out to be a significant event for the silver market. Trend-following longs are likely to pile into the market on the long side above the 2016 peak.

Silver has lots of potential

The technical picture for silver becomes extremely bullish above $21.095. The next target on the upside would be the August 2013 high at $25.12 per ounce. If silver can climb above that level, the October 2012 peak at $35.445, the February 2012 high at $37.48, and the August 2011 $44.275 highs are gateways to a test of the 2011 $49.82 level. The all-time high in silver dates back to 1980 at $50.36 per ounce.

Silver has tremendous upside potential. The price action in gold is a sign that a new all-time high is on the horizon. With the significant decline in open interest, which was still below the 176,000-contract level at the end of last week, there is plenty of room for buyers to return to the silver market.

Junior mining shares send a signal- SILJ

I am bullish on silver and believe the price is heading above the July 2016 high, sooner rather than later. Shares of silver mining companies tend to underperform silver when the price declines and outperform the metal during periods of price appreciation.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF product (SILJ) holds shares in many of the leading junior silver mining companies. The most recent top holdings and fund summary include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $259.01 million, trades an average of over one million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. Silver fell from $18.92 in late February to $11.74 in March, a decline of 37.9%. The price then recovered to a high of $19.365 last week, a 64.9% rise from the low.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ dropped from $11.82 to $4.84 per share or 59.1% as the junior mining ETF underperformed the silver market on the downside. The recovery took SILJ to its recent high of $13.24 on July 9, or over 173.5% higher. If the price of silver is heading a lot higher over the coming weeks and months, SILJ could provide a leveraged return compared to the silver futures market.

Silver could be preparing for an epic move to the upside. The critical level stands at the July 2016 peak at just over $21 per ounce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver.