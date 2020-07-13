Square (SQ) has tripled off of its March lows, and has more than doubled YTD as the company has seen the benefits from digitization trends during the pandemic. Even though Square has rallied up to over $130 per share, its forward earnings are not supporting that growth, with estimates for the forward 12-month period still down after being revised lower twice; peer PayPal (PYPL) isn't facing this situation, with 12 month forward earnings showing improvement.

Square just broke into its first full fiscal year of profitability, posting $0.88 in EPS for 2019; TTM earnings through the first quarter of 2020 are sitting at $0.72. Q1 earnings were nearly three times worse than the year ago quarter, with a loss of $0.24 per share (compared to a loss of $0.09 per share) as Square felt the effects of higher operating expenses during the pandemic.

Square looks to still be feeling the effects of the pandemic for the rest of the fiscal year, as the forward earnings estimate for 2020 fiscal year sits at $0.26 per share, representing a drastic 70.5% decline in annual earnings. A rolling 12-month forward estimate shows improvement off of that 2020 estimate, with that figure pegged at about $0.55 per share; although that is an over 100% recovery in earnings, it's still far behind 2019's actual earnings and the rolling 12-month estimate of $0.95 before the pandemic.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

Even though estimates are not completely accurate or indicative of the overall prospects of Square, the slow recovery after two heavy drops in forward EPS estimates point to a tough end to 2020; the effect to merchants using Square's platform and on CashApp is still hard to picture in the coming weeks and months as we could see some rather drastic changes to reopening measures. But what makes the estimates slightly worrisome is the discrepancy between the share price and forward earnings estimate trends - Square's current rally seems to be more focused on optimism, flocking to tech, or the longer-term resumption of the growth picture as opposed to the current performance of the underlying business in the coming 6 months.

Compare this to PayPal's forward earnings estimates, shown below. Although PayPal's estimates started to slump throughout April, a solid Q1 earnings report and strong outlook boosted both share price as well as forward earnings. Whereas the 12-month forward earnings before the outbreak hovered around $3.40 to $3.50 per share, current forward estimates are now about 5.5% higher at $3.69 per share; as forward earnings estimates are rising, PayPal's rally up to over $180 is more justified than Square's rise to $130. Under these estimates for 2020, Square is trading at nearly 500x 2020's estimated earnings, and over 230x times 12 month forward earnings, while PayPal is trading about 52x 2020's estimated earnings and about 48x 12 month forward earnings.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

But earnings estimates are just a small part of the picture - when looking at Square's EBITDA and levered FCF estimates, the potential for growth is still strong. Now although revenues are not expected to reach new quarterly highs until Q4 2020, annual revenue growth remains intact.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

EBITDA is on a fairly exponential trajectory, with 2020 estimated EBITDA of $177 million expected to double for the rolling 12-month forward period, and triple to $530 million by 2021. Levered FCF is expected to be nearly flat YoY from 2019 to 2020, but expected to jump up to $500 million by 2021, compared to 2019's $253 million.

Although Square's earnings are expected to take a hit for 2020 and the forward 12-month period, leaving it trading at a quite lofty P/E ratio, Square is expected to be a powerhouse in terms of FCF generation and EBITDA growth. For Square, as revenues continue to grow, the key will be if the company can keep this growth in EBITDA and FCF - PayPal's FCF is nearly 10 times that of Square's and on a similar trajectory, and EBITDA is expected to bounce from $3.4 billion in 2019 to an expected $5.49 billion in 2020 and up to $6.7 billion by 2021.

Whereas Square's P/E is slightly astronomical given the revisions to forward earnings and the strength of the rally since March, other underlying fundamentals like EBITDA and FCF growth back the strength of the business. The current phase of the market is one where valuations based on fundamentals aren't really that important anymore, and one where tech stocks are coveted due to the nature of the past two quarters. Names in e-commerce have been some of the market's best performers, like Wayfair (W) for example, whose fundamentals are quite terrible.

But the atmosphere has changed rapidly within the past few months. Micro-merchants using Square's PoS technologies were not only affected by lockdowns, but by loss of traffic of prospective consumers due to those lockdowns as well as stay-at-home orders. And as cases continue to rise, more states/cities might continue to reverse reopening measures - such as Atlanta reversing back to Phase I measures over the weekend - which would potentially put consumers and merchants out of contact again.

CashApp has been the primary beneficiary for Square, but can't be the only catalyst to rely on as share catapult higher. By combining money management - P2P payments, instant deposits, etc. with a usable Visa Cash Card, CashApp usage has surged and is expected to continue, with some analysts seeing Cash App as over half of Square's total EV.

To conclude, don't underestimate the growth potential of Square based on fundamentals, or P/E alone. Yes, Square is outperforming its current and forward earnings potential, but the revenue and EBITDA growth will still continue. Square won't trade at these P/E multiples forever; earnings will recover, and P/E will fall back in line with historical numbers in the long-term. CashApp is a haven of strength for Square, but its core business of PoS tech will recover again with reopening, and Square's growth story can continue once more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.