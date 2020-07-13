Andvari Associates Q2 2020 Letter

Summary

Andvari Associates seek a comprehensive understanding of the strategy, the people, and the culture of a business before we invest a penny. The funds goal is to build conviction in a small set of names over a multi-year period and concentrate firm capital in those names. The vast majority of our money sits in 5–10 names.

For the first half of 2020, Andvari generated net returns of 4.2%, versus -3.1% for the S&P 500 Index.

The economy continues to improve as life slowly gets back to normal. Business activity (as measured by ISM Service Sector indices) has rebounded.

Job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in May. This all bodes well for the economy and the markets.