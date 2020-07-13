Smaller-Caps Are Still Consolidating (Technically Speaking 7/13)

Is the recovery weakening (emphasis added)?

After two surprisingly strong months, the economy could begin shedding jobs again this month and in August, Morgan Stanley warned Friday. Many small businesses that received forgivable government loans have exhausted their funds while some larger companies are starting to thin their payrolls in preparation for a longer-than-expected downturn. ..... “ ‘Stalling’ is the word I’m using,” said Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist for TD Ameritrade. “But the risk there is that the numbers start turning negative again.” ..... Several regional Federal Reserve officials last week expressed concerns about the recovery petering out. Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, warned that economic activity “is starting to level off.” Thomas Barkin, who heads the Richmond Fed, cited “air pockets” in new business orders.

Here's a link to Calculated Risk's high-frequency indicators. While the data is moving in the right direction, individual indiators have a long way to go. This week, we'll get new data on retail sales, industrial production, and 1-unit housing permits. Let's see if the weakness is showing up in those indicators.

This recession will force a sharp and important shift in the US labor force. An article in today's NY Times explains that the shift to working from home combined with the shutdown of consumer-facing businesses (retail, restaurants, hospitality) has accelerated a move towards a more digital-centric economy. This will be an on-going trend. This chart from a Microsoft study highlights the core issue:

Non-knowledge-based jobs have been declining since the beginning of the 2000s. But it was the Great Recession that really decimated this area of the labor market. Expect to see another decline during the next 12-18 months.

Let's take a look at last week's ETF fund flows from ETF.com:

This is a defensive table. First, let's place the QQQ into its own fund cate gory. Over 60% of its assets are allocated to tech and communication services -- two sectors that will outperform in the pandemic economy. The SPY and IWM experienced large outflows while the long-end of the treasury market had a big inflow. There is no solid pattern to the flows into and out of the largest sector ETFs. The biggest decline occurred in the XLB -- a sector that should theoretically rally at the beginning of an expansion. But three defensive sectors -- real estate, healthcare, and consumer staples --also lost cash. While some sectors did receive new cash, the new flows weren't that large.

Today, let's take a look at several key charts since the end of March, when the counter-rally to the COVID lockdowns started. Let's begin with the treasury market: With the exception of a brief dip below the 120 level in early June, the IEF (the 7-10 year treasury) has traded between 120 and 122 -- a very narrow range, even for the treasury market. It's also important that while the equity markets rallied, the treasury market didn't. The one time the treasury market started to sell-off, it quickly rebounded. The TLT pattern is a bit different but just as defensive. Prices moved lower -- from ~172 to 152.98 (about 11%) between the second half of April and early June. Since then, prices have reversed course, gaining ~ 9%. Prices are now above the 200-day EMA.

Next, let's look at micro, small, and mid-caps. After moving through the 200-day EMA in early June, micro-caps have traded just above the 200-day EMA, using it as a center of gravity. Small-caps exhibit a similar pattern as do ... ... mid-caps.

If we assume that smaller-company indexes are higher risk, then the above charts indicate that traders are biding their time, waiting for something to push them to a more bullish perspective. It's also important to note that they aren't bearish -- prices haven't moved significantly below the 200-day EMA either.

A large-cap break-out from current levels isn't doomed to failure. In fact, this would make sense against the backdrop of a slowing economy since larger companies are more capable of surviving a slowing economy. But it's hard to see a large-cap break-out making strong advances without smaller-cap indexes participating in the upward move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.