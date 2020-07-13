TSLA thus remains a reasonable hold in my view, with the chance of further short term dynamic upside action due to the still-large exposure of short sellers.

Weakness in cash flows and other challenges from Big Auto, and progress by TSLA toward Level 5 autonomy (and battery progress) lead me to increase my 2030 price target to $4000/share from $3000.

TSLA may now be in the pole position to achieve fully autonomous vehicles. If so, profits could be immense as the vehicular sector changes rapidly.

TSLA shares have suffered because it has been mostly covered by automobile analysts, but TSLA is a tech company whose lead products are currently autos.

TSLA continues to be viewed as a speculative story stock as is ZM, which indeed has little but a first-mover advantage and a non-diversified business.

Introduction

Seeking Alpha ran a post on Tesla (TSLA) Thursday, which said in part (with my emphasis added):

Valuation expert on Tesla: 'left a lot of money' on the table Aswath Damodaran, in some circles known as the "Dean of valuation" given his standing as a professor at NYU Stern, in an interview on CNBC, discussed recent valuation worries and "story" stocks like Tesla and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). He notes that he "left a lot of money on the table" with his calls on Tesla, but maintains he has always indicated the electric carmaker was a "story" stock, which means the price is driven not by the news, or fundamentals, but by the narrative, which "frustrates a lot of people." If you trade Tesla on expected earnings or cash flows, you're trading it "for the wrong reasons."

My take on TSLA is different. First, I believe that:

All growth stocks are story stocks, but TSLA is different from ZM in that regard

Today's large cap market (SPY) has little resemblance in fundamentals to that which prevailed in the past, both before the Great Depression and until about 1960. Historically, stocks often traded around book value, rarely did buybacks even when they were legal, and generally were valued by the dividends they paid.

Now, analysts rarely even mention book value and spend minimal time in their reports to clients on balance sheet issues, unless there are risks due to leverage.

Thus, today, every growth stock is a "story stock."

The term has no standard dictionary meaning, but there is a pejorative implication to it.

In that sense, ZM, which I championed as a resilient company I was buying in an April 1 article, 3 Antifragile Stocks I'm Buying, And Why I'm Starting Now, can be considered a story stock in a pejorative way based on valuation. ZM's established business is limited, there is at best a small moat, and there is no clear diversification coming. So, what's it worth? No one has a clue. Trade away.

Whereas, TSLA is more like the two titans I also highlighted in the above article, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). That's because all three companies have high-quality products at different stages of maturity and lots of open field ahead. AMZN and MSFT are story stocks in a good, strong way, as is TSLA, but all are different from ZM.

Next, I believe that, typical trading tactics understood, ultimately:

TSLA shares are driven by fundamentals

I trade, and hold, TSLA because of expected earnings and cash flows. So do many others, not just as gambles.

For example, I wrote Yesla! in October 2018. I projected that TSLA could well be valued at $1300/share in 2024; the stock was around $320 at the time.

This projection was based on a sober look at probable growth rates and a terminal valuation, i.e. on fundamentals.

I followed up on Dec. 3, 2019, with Tesla: Ready To Re-Enter The Fast Lane, in which I extended my forecast to 2030, saying (emphasis added now):

What TSLA might earn and be worth 10 years from now ... Thus, if TSLA were to trade at today's S&P 500 level of about 20X forward GAAP EPS, TSLA would be a $720 B market cap stock from vehicles alone. Assuming some dilution, that would be a 10X return in 10 years (26% CAGR). With Elon Musk saying that the energy business may exceed the vehicle business, TSLA might just deliver the 35%+ CAGR to shareholders that it has done since its IPO.

This projection utilized a forecast on EVs from BloombergNEF. Understanding that a 10-year projection even for a regulated utility stock is speculative, my forecasts were solely based on known fundamentals.

TSLA was at $330 when I wrote that article, meaning I was projecting a $3300 stock price in about 10 years. Obviously, given the gigantic surge TSLA has had since that December article, either a higher price projection or acceptance of low returns is needed to buy TSLA at Friday's closing price near $1545.

Here is why I think higher price targets are in order.

The geriatric set can't match and won't catch TSLA

The Dec. 3 article also discussed the problems of the incumbents, in a section of the article titled "It's not easy for an ICE auto manufacturer to enter the EV world."

Since then, the COVID recession has forced ICE (internal combustion engine) manufacturers to bite the bullet on EV development. In contrast, TSLA does not even do hybrids, and continues to push forward relentlessly.

A big picture demonstration of why the ICE companies may be road kill was noted in last December's TSLA article. Quoting from my article:

From Autoblog.com, some quotes with my comments: Manager Magazin also said Daimler plans to become a carbon neutral company by 2040, ensuring that all new cars, production methods and suppliers work in ways which do not produce carbon dioxide emissions. My comment: Is Daimler serious? 2040?

Where is the fire in the belly in Germany? This sort of attitude will lose to a Silicon Valley company, and TSLA is special.

This sort of thinking continues, per a recent announcement:

Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars, and NVIDIA (NVDA), the global leader in accelerated computing, plan to enter into a cooperation to create a revolutionary in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure. Starting in 2024, this will be rolled out across the fleet of next-generation Mercedes-Benz vehicles, enabling them with upgradable automated driving functions.

The parties plan to enter into a cooperative venture to do cool stuff 4 years from now?

Yawn.

Set the alarm for 2024 and then see how this plan is going.

Whereas, TSLA may be almost there, as Reuters reported Thursday:

Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says ... “I’m extremely confident that level 5 or essentially complete autonomy will happen and I think will happen very quickly,” Musk said in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference. “I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.”

Even pre-COVID, "Musk time" is not always precise - although that's in the stock price - but generally TSLA has delivered. Given the unpredictability of this pandemic and given "Musk time," I'll give TSLA a pass until next year on this front.

That's still way ahead of Mercedes/NVDA and, I believe, all competitors. In addition, most great breakthroughs are not simple projects; as Reuters also reports:

Tesla is also developing new heat-projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk said.

TSLA's single-minded vision of a carbon-neutral world have made TSLA one of the most highly preferred employers for top-tier engineering graduates in the US. So TSLA has great talent up and down the organization that is driven to change the world for the better. Whereas the incumbents have to maintain their profitable ICE businesses, which excite few 20-year olds.

Too many of these giants have thoughts of EVs the way Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer thought of the iPhone in 2007:

There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance... it doesn’t have a keyboard, which makes it not a very good email machine.

In that vein, I imagine the ICE executives laughing just a few years ago in their lunch rooms about TSLA eating their lunch.

Well, it's happening.

And just as a dynamic challenger such as Apple (AAPL) has been much of the past 20 years can have a surge as TSLA has enjoyed and appear to now be overpriced, the best companies find ways to make the new high price eventually look cheap. That's how I am thinking of TSLA right now.

Now let's think through the ramifications of TSLA actually blindsiding everyone and introducing fully autonomous electric vehicles by 2022 or, at the latest, 2023.

Full autonomy will change the world

The race is to the swift. The most valuable patent in history has been said to be Alexander Graham Bell's for the telephone, who deftly beat his competitor by a nose in that race.

Similarly, setting the standard for a hardware-software solution for full autonomy will rock the world.

A fully autonomous vehicle ("AV") will change the world profoundly. Here are some of the ways:

No more collisions

In the world in which old-fashioned human-driven vehicles are replaced by unerring machines, meaning no more drunk or sleepy drivers, collisions that cause death, injury and property damage will drop near zero. The occasional mechanical or microchip/sensor malfunction will mean that absolute zero is aspirational, but even pedestrian error will generally lead to no harm as the AV will react instantaneously, unlike a human driver.

Think of the savings to the world, both human and in less property damage, from AVs.

That leads to a major design implication of AVs:

Vehicles become simpler, cheaper and much less resource-intensive

Elon Musk has not done much talking (that I have heard of) about the implications of AVs once almost all vehicles are AVs. At that point, all vehicles have been downsized and are much lighter and simpler. For example, the following may disappear:

metallic "armor," i.e. a collision-resistant chassis

crumple zones

sturdy, reinforced roof for rollover protection

side view and rear view mirrors

steering wheel

accelerator and brake pedals

seat belts

inflatable air bags; and other safety/design features.

All this simplification would represent "good deflation."

It is also "green."

Interestingly, lighter cars imply less need for large, resource-intensive batteries. These considerations also imply immense potential range for the vehicle on one charge. Thus EVs can become yet more popular as their range increases while their cost decreases.

There are other big-picture implications that would be good for TSLA and the industry.

Vehicles can be redesigned to serve many more use cases

Cars have a front seat because - as you know - a driver has to be in front, behind the wheel.

Eliminate the need for a human driver and the entire shell of the vehicle, which can be sized and configured as appropriate and do not have to look like today's cars or SUVs, can allow varied interior configurations. Consider:

a bed to allow night trips; wake up hundreds of miles from home to start your vacation or business trip

a coffee-maker and small table (with seating) for, e.g., a preparatory meeting en route to an important presentation

a game "room"

other innovative seating arrangements.

Basically, a vehicle can begin to serve many uses. Also, as this new world of rental vehicles evolves, the same person may be able to call for different types of vehicle at different times of the day when different uses for the vehicle are needed.

TSLA has the chance to be the leader in this new world, just as AMZN made the cloud happen and is reaping great rewards both financially and in its stock market valuation.

Full autonomy changes a great deal about vehicles for the better, and at lower cost.

Implications for TSLA are profound

Revolutionary products may lead to new business practices. Steve Ballmer gave an interview 4 years ago that is relevant (my emphasis):

In an interview with Bloomberg, the former CEO said he wishes he realized how Apple’s pricing structure for the iPhone would work: through carrier subsidies. “I wish I’d thought about the model of subsidizing phones through the operators,” he said. “You know, people like to point to this quote where I said iPhones will never sell because the price at $600 or $700 was too high. And there was business model innovation by Apple to get it essentially built into the monthly cell phone bill.”

Now think of a fully autonomous vehicle, no driver needed and with different configurations in the interior. All of a sudden, guess what TSLA does not need for a large part of its production?

A buyer for the car is not needed.

Rather, TSLA can self-insure, own the RoboTaxi and compete with Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

If we disregard COVID fears as we are looking more than two years down the road, TSLA may rapidly generate immense profits by doing the equivalent for personal ground transportation to that which the Cloud does for off-site computer storage. With RoboTaxi, the rider just pays for what is used, which is the core Cloud's pitch to customers.

Over time, different configurations of RoboTaxi could provide one person different types of vehicles that suit the needs of the day, e.g. a work-oriented car for the morning commute (assuming that is still a thing) and a party one for a night on the town (if that is still a thing).

These possibilities leverage TSLA's no-dealer business model.

Then, of course, there is the related possibility of selling or leasing the vehicle to a private owner, who then may provide taxi service or may solely utilize it personally.

Implications for TSLA's valuation

As competitors drop out or falter along the way, my estimate of TSLA's EV market share in 2025-30 of 20% now rises at least somewhat. Every percentage point of market share provides upside to profit margins, of course.

I now give TSLA a greater chance of beating the pack in reaching Level 5 autonomy than I did before. Given the riches that await the leader, a more optimistic view of reaching this milestone is very valuable to the stock. Also, TSLA's solution to AVs is quite cost-effective.

My update to a 2030 price target incorporates a higher terminal market share within EVs and an enhanced chance of TSLA running the table in AVs. I also am more upbeat about batteries; recall Elon Musk saying on the Q1 conference call:

Battery Day... would be one of the most exciting days in Tesla's history.

This is now scheduled for September.

I have upped my price target by about 3% per year, which over 10 years takes it to $4000 from $3000. That in turn yields a 10% CAGR for TSLA, assuming dilution as previously assumed. This is no longer exciting. However, it is reasonable given today's market valuations, and has significant upside.

Next, some comments on technicals.

TSLA - the rocket ship blasts off

As of June 30, there were almost 14 million TSLA shares sold short, down only a bit from 15 MM two weeks earlier. With some bears still hoping for a Q2 loss to be reported soon, but with inclusion in the S&P 500 pending any report of a profit (I'm optimistic), a lot more short-covering may lie ahead.

If so, the current upward trend may turn into a yet larger spike.

TSLA stock went nowhere for a long time while many other growth stocks were growing fast along with their stock price; in a sense TSLA has been playing catch-up until recently.

Just as one example, TSLA lagged the cloud-centric SaaS stock ServiceNow (NOW) between late 2013 and the next 6 years, even though TSLA also grew rapidly over that time frame (semi-log scale):

Data by YCharts

Another technical positive is that while the highly speculative EV sector has been red-hot, another green energy stock I have focused on in, NextEra Energy (NEE), is outperforming another strong utility, WEC Energy (WEC), and the utility sector as a whole (XLU):

Data by YCharts

Thus: what is really happening is that renewable energy stocks ranging from a blue chip to start-ups are in favor.

I hesitate to try to call a TSLA top here, even a short-term one.

Risks

TSLA is a volatile stock, with no guarantee of financial success.

Risks are varied and meaningful. At this point, enhanced competition, weak global economies, dropping gasoline prices, and technology failures at TSLA lead my list of fundamental risks.

Please see TSLA's disclosure of its risks for the many important details as provided in its 10-K and quarterly 10-Q's.

Concluding comments - TSLA for the long run

TSLA is a profit-seeking business with an unassailable goal: to allow humanity to maintain or improve its standard of living by moving from dirty, depleting fossil fuels to renewables. This goal has been attracting the best and brightest engineers and other experts to join TSLA and give more than 100% effort.

But, the Street has almost willfully not chosen to look at TSLA as a dynamic Silicon Valley technology company. Rather, auto analysts have carried the bulk of the analysis, and they are attuned to the giants who I think of as lumbering dinosaurs.

An EV is a different species of vehicle than an ICE, and the Old Guard keeps proving this as TSLA enlarges and enhances its product line.

TSLA is a digital-first, science-first company that happens to make physical products.

TSLA has already demonstrated leadership in multiple industries that could all grow to be massive as the years (and decades) roll along, and these industries are fundamental: energy generation, energy storage, and transportation.

Fundamentally, what portfolio of business would be more sustainable, more Buffett-like, more able to grow faster than GDP, and less bubbly than TSLA's?

While TSLA has now joined many other Silicon Valley-based stocks in having a challenging valuation, modest compounded upside action in its future growth could lead to a much higher stock price than $4000 by 2030.

TSLA has operated admirably since Model 3's "production hell." With the possibility of a short squeeze inflicting unbearable pain on the many TSLA shorts, I am comfortable having TSLA as, currently, my #1 stock holding.

Good luck to Elon Musk and the TSLA team, to TSLA longs and to us all in these challenging times.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

TSLA closed Friday at $1544.65; SPY closed at $317.59.

Submitted Saturday.

