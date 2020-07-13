New York, the big kahuna of sports betting, is rumored to be considering a policy change to convene a special session on a legalization expansion.

We liked DKNG's IPO as a nice pure play in sports betting, but stressed it was no unicorn due to the crowded field of entrants.

Ants at the Draft Kings (DKNG) picnic are beginning to crawl. The company has ridden a nice wave since its IPO last April. It has spurted since March 13 of this year at $12.45 to a high of $43.70 on June 1. Much of the move was attributable to the perception that the COVID-19 virus would send massive minions of gaming-starved gamblers to online sites. Furthermore, the lingering bullishness on the stock springs from the conviction of mostly retail investors that DKNG is in fact a unicorn, since it's the closest thing to a pure play in the sports betting segment. Both of these propellants have a thread of validity.

We liked the company’s IPO because we do believe a pure play in the sector is worthy of a premium at this early stage of the sports betting industry to come. But beyond that we could not imagine a bull scenario that some analysts and salivating millennials who invested in the stock shared. Our departure was entirely based on the simple reality that this was a race with a huge field of runners. And nobody we could see was positioned to dominate it with a market share going into the 30% range.

As a matter of fact, we saw more dilution and challenges to DKNG’s existing market (and Fan Duel’s as well) coming at them from deep-pocketed competitors. The difference is that Fan Duel sits behind the massive financial fortress of Flutter Entertainment (FLTR), the UK giant. And many other competitors likewise present tough competitors as the bruising competition for sports betting customers gets ever more fierce.

For that reason, we looked at DKNG’s current trade against results and its going forward competitive prospects.

Data by YCharts

Our conclusion: Ants at the picnic are beginning to crawl and it might be a good idea for investors in the stock, or those contemplating a move in it, hedge with a short position.

2019: A nice revenue boost, but mounting losses

Two prevailing characteristics of a unicorn accompanied the company last year. DKNG posted $223m in revenues, a hefty 43% gain year-over-year. But in the process, it showed a net loss of $143m. Its 684,000 average monthly users showed an increase in their outlays from a per capita $31 to $39. So if you are a believer in unicorns this is pretty much an expectation with those with dreams of a future Amazon (AMZN) dancing in their heads.

We expect losses to continue and we also expect investors to shake them off believing the company’s access to capital will pose no problem and that the stock will surge as soon as the COVID-19 hostage taking of pro sports eases. The endgame it's believed will justify the $11.6b market cap now enjoyed by the stock. The fantasy of course is even that bloated number is chump change compared to where DKNG might be by 2025.

It’s possible of course. I'm a strong believer that the sports betting business will grow somewhere into the annual $8.5 to $9b revenue range by 2025 once there are between 23 and 28 states where it will be both legalized and operative. Now there are 13 active. So even if DKNG manages a 10% market share it can post $850m in revenues provided in finds a way to get better control of its customer acquisition and promotional costs by then. You keep giving away the store and pretty soon there's no store to give away anymore.

Until then the crawling ants noted above will continue to build an ever higher hill or a barrier to the growth ambitions of the 13 to 15 major players now in the space. Let’s just look at the two most recent developments which give us pause about DKNG holding its current price at writing of $32.81. (Below: The IPO was done through a spac with SBTech).

We don’t suggest that either of these two developments could permanently damage the long-term prospects of DKNG. When the inevitable market share shakeout is complete in the out years, we see only faint prospects of any player in the space achieving anything near a 20%-plus share. There's just too much firepower aligned against that possibility for any single entity. What will happen instead is consolidation. Perhaps five big players will eat the remaining ten by 2030 or before.

Below" DKNG is a very aggressive marketer which exacerbates high customer acquisition costs. Source: Draft Kings archives.

Our focus now: The case for a short position hedge on DKNG over the next 120 days or so. It’s a move we think presents good odds of taking a nice few shekels home for the trader, and a comfort level for true believers in the unicorn to come. Beyond that we see DKNG as a HOLD, but others we like in the space as a BUY. (More on our picks in a future post.)

So what are the developments evolving at the moment that open the consideration of building a short position against an existing long one on DKNG?

New York State beginning to stir

Up until the last month, we and most observers of the sports betting scene had placed the prospects of New York State expanding its faint-hearted sports betting law to near zero. Right now, sports betting in the Empire State is only legal in the four upstate commercial and Indian casinos at sports books there. The four upstate casinos legalized in 2013 have not performed anywhere near expectations. In January 2019, the state legislated sports betting at the four properties, which since have done little to bolster their prospects. The problem, which was obvious from the get go, was that the governor and the solons forgot a simple principle: Follow the money. And downstate in the metro New York area is where the money and the big time betting action lies.

No greater proof of that can be found than the hard reality that neighboring New Jersey’s nation-leading sports betting numbers derive anywhere between 15% and 22% of their 2019 sports betting handle of $4.5b from New York residents, or near $1b. The total state win reached just under $300m. Last month the state posted $7.9m in wins with essentially zero events on which to entice any but die-hard bettors. This represented nearly a $1m decline from the prior month. DKNG still enjoyed a 22%-plus market share, running head to head with its biggest competitor, Fan Duel. (Below: New Jersey growth could be stunted in New York goes all in on special session rumored. Source: Legal Sports.)

Logistics as always in the gambling business rule. New York-based bettors in the greater metro area (not including North Jersey) can take a leisurely spin across bridges and tunnels of the Hudson River and within minutes literally can bet their heads off in New Jersey. It appeared that this blaring 600lb gorilla in the sports betting room had apparently escaped the notice of the state’s governor in 2019 who continued to insist he was concerned about “constitutional issues” in mobile sports betting. And so, New York money continued to bleed over the river.

It was a carbon copy of the original cluelessness of New York politicians way back in the early 1980s when despite pleas from possible developers to legalize casinos in New York fell on deaf ears. The fact then, to which I can personally attest, was that New York residents accounted for between 25% and 30% of casino win in Atlantic City. At the apogee year of 2006, that amounted to $5.2b. Even assuming the town’s geographic reach had widened considerably, we take a 25% number, translating to $1.3b in 2006 New York contributed casino win.

New York Governor and legislators: From dumb and dumber to just plain dumb, or perhaps, finally: Smartening up

As all the nation’s governors struggle through the top priority virus crisis, we can well understand how much new sports betting legislation has stalled or merely continues to idle.

At the same time, state coffers are dwindling rapidly. So governors are facing multi-edged swords. Health crisis compounding economic destruction, spiking unemployment, and massive declines in tax revenues. Worse yet there's no certain duration in sight.

Although we know at some point the vaccine will arrive and probably put an end to this most important health disaster, we know less about the time it will take to repair the economic damage to the states. It's finally this logic, so long escaping the political establishment that we now are beginning to hear recurring rumors—and we stress at this state—rumors, that in New York, the governor has finally seen the light and could be ready to act. Last April’s budget deal did not include any new tax sourcing. We have consulted our sports betting industry sources and the most knowledgeable political people in the state capitol about the issue.

There's widespread belief that momentum is building toward convening a special session of the New York state legislature to move as soon as possible on an expanded sports betting bill. Our rumor mill sees an 8.5% tax on win, full scope mobile and live sports book betting for the New York metro areas’s two existing racinos (Resorts Word and MGM’s Empire City). There's also support for extending live sports book locations to major arenas and stadiums: Citi-field, home of the NY Mets, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden and New Era Field home of the NFL Buffalo Bills. “It’s got to be either all in, or not in at all if we are to recapture the bleed off to New Jersey and build our potential from there,” one long-time sports betting advocate in state government told us.

Using New Jersey as a high volume standard at $4.5b in handle reached in 2019, we begin with the assumption that at least $1b of that handle will form the basis for New York sports betting. Supporting this case is the fact that the Meadowlands Race track, minutes from Manhattan, is the single largest generator of sports betting revenue in the state. To that base we add another $5.5b, bringing our estimate to a range of $6.5b to $7.2b in hand by 2025. That would generate over $550m in tax coffers for the state which even for mammoth 20m population New York is a formidable revenue stream.

All New Jersey platforms would rush to participate

Below: Draft Kings could be facing both plusses and dilutions if New York legislators get religion from virus costs and move to legalize beyond the upstate handful of low volume casinos (Source: Draft Kings archives).

A New York legalization would of course present a great new market for all New Jersey players including DKNG. But in the process it's clear there would be considerable dilution of its existing share in New Jersey. So our point here is that first DKNG would need to re-ramp its New Jersey base among New York residents and then build from there. That translates to digging even deeper into marketing budgets, increasing the cost of free play promotions and facing thinner margins and continuing losses.

According to JPMorgan studies of the sports betting sector, there's little question that the state of New York represents the biggest kahuna in the entire sports betting US map. For insight into this possibility, we called upon an old friend, former VIP customer at one of my casino properties, a long retired bookmaker with a wide spectrum of customers.

Said Leo:

“New York could be a kiss of death threat to a nice chunk of the Jersey business. The real big play that goes deep comes out of New York. The grind play, you know, the store keepers, the plumbing contractors, those kind of guys who now drive over to Jersey will stay close to home in droves. If you can sit in your office or stand behind your counter and make a lay down on a game, why even go near your car to drive to Jersey?”

“The young kids, you know the college kids, Wall Street’s kids who sit at computers, that young generation, for certain doesn’t much care to get off their asses for anything. They prefer to sit at screens and run their lives of them. You might even have a reverse flow too. You know, North Jersey guys who work in Manhattan, who will open accounts in New York.”

Our takeaway here: If, and we repeat if, the recurring rumors we hear turn out to have real substance it would be a mixed bag for the dominant market share owners in the New Jersey sector. They would gain for certain, but also see a lot of migration of their existing business to over the river. The market could see this as a neutral as well as a plus for DKNG. What is more central here is the spurt in marketing costs for customer acquisition in a media market that is the most expensive in the US. That could materially impact DKNG’s customer cost acquisition numbers.

MGMBet: Doubles Down

Now we move from the heavy rumor mill to cash on the barrel head fact: This week, MGM and its JV partner, GVC Holdings Ltd. (GVC), the UK-based betting giant anted up another $450m to support expansion of its marketing and tech based product through its Roar Digital LLC. “They are taking direct aim at Draft Kings and Fan Duel’s market share. This is going to be hand to hand combat,” a competitor of both told us.

The product: BetMGM

For purposes of comparison we use New Jersey as our standard. As of this writing, BetMGM has a 5% share of market as against the 20%-plus enjoyed by DKNG and Fan Duel. Their initial aim will be to deploy its added financial firepower, to take market share first from the two leaders by upping the ante across the board. They already have increased media budgets in New York. They expect to build a far more aggressive promotional stance to compete with the endless free bet and exotic wager offerings of the two leaders. DKNG is the pure play here but BetMGM has an advantage of the MGM Resorts International sports books behind it including its Empire City racino in the Yonkers New York suburb, minutes over the NYC border line in the Bronx.

MGM Resorts International has a market cap of $7.81B and total 2019 revenues of $12.9b.

Lay that against DKNG’s $233m in revenues against a market cap of $11.6b.

So what’s wrong with this picture? If you apply a unicorn standard to DFNG probably nothing new. We see these kind of distortions every day particularly in the tech-related sectors. But as we noted, by any measure in our view, DKNG is not a unicorn possessing anything near proprietary technological patents or processes. It's a good performer in the space having done a nice job of migrating its daily fantasy sports play into sports betting. It has made lots of good partnership deals with casinos and sports leagues as brand builders. But so has everyone else to a greater or lesser extent.

It has a good management overall.

But so do most of its competitors.

It has access to capital.

But so do most of its competitors, in fact, among them there are at least, five who can out borrow DKNG any day of the week if justified in building revenue in this early stage business.

It books bets on every sport you can reasonably point to.

But so does everyone else.

It has a degree of loyalty among its mass customers.

But so does everyone else.

It's wrong to characterize DKNG as a sitting duck against the growing aggressiveness backed by big buck investments of competitors. Like everyone else, it's a duck, not a unicorn. And therefore in our view does not deserve the valuation it currently holds as the possible change in events noted in this post begins. These are just two factors we cite among many more we expect to encounter that will continue to keep the sports betting sector fractionized until it reaches the kind of critical mass when companies will begin to sniff around one another and we’ll see consolidation.

Will pro sports resume, really?

Since we’re talking about noisome anthills forming around the picnic table, let’s have a quick look at the status of sports betting’s interim term product possibilities.

MLB: Major league baseball, due to return for a 60 game season before the end of this month. But having talked to associates who have actually read the league’s massive virus behavior tome given players, I'm beginning to get skeptical about the season lasting the authorized 60 games and thereafter the playoffs. There's clearly concern among many players both anxious to play, yet hesitant about the protocols actually protecting them. The overriding fear among players, coaches, officials, etc., is this: What happens when, god forbid, even a small cluster of players come down with the virus and get seriously sick? The answer: We don’t know the fallout: If the season is shut down and no playoffs reached, the sports betting sector will take a hit without question.

NBA: The pro basketball protocols pose an even more questionable prospect for players. Unlike MLB, theirs is a game of constant body contact, sweat droplets flying all over the place, constant ball handling. After this, the protocols contain strict rules about high fiving, hugs and after hours social interactions. So on the court, players need to touch, push and bump one another, but off the court have to social distance.

What’s wrong with this picture? So here too, a heaven forbid, outbreak of even minor degree happens after a few games and poof, there goes the season. And after it, another dive for sports betting stocks.

NHL: Hockey has passionate but very small fan bases and not a whole lot of betting revenue save the Stanley Cup playoffs in regular seasons. Body contact plentiful here too.

NFL: So now we come to the 6,000 lb. gorilla of sports betting, the NFL, on target for a fall debut. It too has loaded up on protocol treatises for the players. No game has as much one-on-one contact, sweat exchanges, pushing, shoving, grabbing, tackling, you name it as football. So again, the players are expected after games to go into their hotel caves and play video games or watch Netflix. Lots of luck. And of course, any shutdown of the NFL season would add yet another body blow to a recovery of sports betting stocks fingers crossed now that we will see NFL football in 2020.

College sports: Totally sailing in unchartered waters. Some conferences are cancelled, others a go. If shut down, the impact will be greatest in sports betting states of the south and Midwest where college sports reigns supreme.

As both a sports fan and a citizen, the last thing I think we all want to see is undue exposure of athletes, coaches and employees of the leagues vulnerable to this horrible virus. We all live in the hope than we can have our sports and our bets going forward. But nobody ready can unequivocally say now that we will.

The takeaway

We think the mindset that DKNG is a pure play unicorn that will find enough support by Mr. Market to withstand the headwinds that may be coming the sector’s way leaves holders hostage to fortune. On that basis we think a well thought-out short position hedge against a holding makes great sense over the next few months to provide some protective cover in case the headwinds get really ugly.

Some investors with an even greater risk profile may wish to short the stock now. We guide against that because we think hedging this bet is defensive yet preserves the prospect of an upside should events fall into place as hoped.

The House Edge Moves Ahead As of April 2020, my public picks are Returning 20.8% on average

producing a 68% hit rate

