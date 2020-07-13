The IPO appears reasonably valued and is worth considering.

ACLL has shown strong growth but is feeling the negative effects of the Covid19 pandemic; I believe these effects are likely temporary.

The firm develops and sells various wound care products.

ACell has filed to raise $75 million from an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

ACell (ACLL) has filed to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and sells wound treatment systems for various tissue care applications.

ACLL was growing revenue sharply but has since felt the negative effects from the Covid19 pandemic.

The IPO appears reasonably valued and I believe the negative effects from Covid19 will be temporary, although may last through 2020.

Company & Technology

Columbia, Maryland-based ACell was founded to develop proprietary porcine urinary bladder matrix technologies to assist in the reinforcement of soft tissue that has been damaged.

Management is headed by Mr. Patrick McBrayer, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously president and Chief Executive Officer of AxioMed Spine until the company's acquisition in 2014.

Below is a brief overview video of abdominal wall repair using the firm's technologies:

Source: AEGIS Communications

The company’s primary offerings include:

MicroMatrix

Cytal

Gentrix

ABRA Abdominal

ACell has received at least $42 million from investors.

Customer Acquisition

Since the firm's commercial launch in 2009, it has sold more than 500,000 units of its urinary bladder matrix products in the U.S.ACell also has marketing approval in Canada and Saudi Arabia and is pursuing approvals in China, South Korea and the EU.

The company sells its products through a 160-strong direct sales force that sells to hospital operating rooms and intensive care units.ACell also sells through group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks and to the federal government.Total customer count in 2019 was 1,900 customers.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 84.6% 2019 71.8% 2018 75.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.0 2019 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market for advanced wound care was $2.46 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of chronic wounds, increasing demand for shorter hospital stays and more surgeries in the U.S.

Also, The chart below shows the historical and forecast U.S. advanced wound care market size:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Avita Medical

Integra LifeSciences (IART)

MiMedx Group (OTCPK:MDXG)

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR)

Vericel (VCEL)

Others

Financial Performance

ACell’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight contraction in topline revenue

Reduced gross profit

Uneven operating losses and margin

Variable cash flow from or used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 23,684,000 -1.9% 2019 $ 100,794,000 13.0% 2018 $ 89,221,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 19,038,000 -3.4% 2019 $ 72,932,000 -10.7% 2018 $ 81,684,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 80.38% 2019 72.36% 2018 91.55% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (2,741,000) -11.6% 2019 $ 1,376,000 1.4% 2018 $ (3,065,000) -3.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (2,671,000) 2019 $ 1,449,000 2018 $ (3,131,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (2,283,025) 2019 $ 606,611 2018 $ (2,615,348) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, ACell had $4.6 million in cash and $22.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($1.4 million).

IPO Details

ACLL intends to sell five million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase 15% of the offering as the ‘greenshoe.’

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $368.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.05%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $25.0 million to fund research, including clinical trials and post-market studies, and product development for our existing and pipeline products; approximately $10.0 million to invest in commercial infrastructure, including growing our sales force, expanding our international opportunities and investing in continued enhancement in training, including professional education; approximately $8.0 million to invest in upgrades to our Lafayette, Indiana facility; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

ACell is seeking public investment for a variety of initiatives, including further product development as well as its continued commercialization efforts.

The company’s financials show the appearance of a ‘decline in procedure volumes in the second half of March 2020, driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in April 2020, as hospital access began to resume and restrictions on mobility began to lift in certain areas of the United States, we began to observe a gradual recovery in weekly procedure volumes.’

So the negative effects of the pandemic may be temporary; however, the definition of ‘temporary’ may change as a number of large states are now experiencing a resurgence in Covid19 cases, so the effects may continue to dampen results for some time.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue jumped in the first quarter of 2020 and the firm’s Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 0 as the pandemic affected operations.

The market opportunity for improved wound care solutions is significant and expected to grow at a moderate rate in the years ahead while the firm faces significant competition in the industry.

Management hopes to expand internationally to grow its addressable market although such expansion is likely to bring additional costs related to it.

As a comparable-based valuation, PolyPid (PYPD), which is in Phase 3 trials for its wound care matrix system, currently has a market capitalization of around $250 million.

ACell, with products in the marketplace and significant revenues and growth is proposing a market cap of $340 million and a Price/Sales multiple of 3.4x.

Compared to a basket of publicly held ‘Healthcare Products’ firms in the NYU Stern School dataset which indicated an EV/Sales multiple of 5.94x, ACLL’s proposed multiple of 3.4x appears reasonable.

Although the firm will likely continue to feel heo effects of the Covid19 pandemic on its sales growth in 2020, those effects will be temporary. The IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth considering for patient investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 16, 2020.

