Source: Home Textiles Today

With this article I am getting back to my roots, deep value micro cap stocks. The last such article I wrote was six moths ago.

The COVID-19 recession has created many victims but also some opportunities. Numerous companies, especially retailers and oil & gas companies, that were struggling before were pushed into bankruptcy by COVID-19. Most retailers like Pier 1, J.C. Penney, and GNC had high leverage, rapidly declining sales, and exposure to Amazon. Tuesday Morning is different on all accounts. Leverage is relatively low, sales are actually increasing after being flat for several years, and their category is little impacted by Amazon. I believe it’s an exception the has been painted with the same brush as a parade of failing competitors who are all in worse shape. It is not without significant risk though. Anything can happen in bankruptcy and the longer it takes the more non-operating fees and Covid-19 risks pile up.

Background

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)(OTCPK:TUESQ) is a discount retailer similar to Big Lots (BIG) and Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI). It operated 687 stores in 39 states as of March 31, 2020. All three specialize in what is often referred to a treasure hunt. Tuesday Morning buys its merchandise from closeouts, other retailers and manufacturers. Like Ollies and other discounters like Burlington and Ross, it has no internet presence. Big Lots does offer internet shopping but only started online in 2017. Both Big Lots and Ollies have been profitable for a long time and Ollies is growing rapidly. They are proof that the business model can be quite successful.

On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At that time, its existing lenders, all on its line of credit, agreed to a new debtor-in-possession line of $100 million. Of that $50 million was made immediately available with the remaining to be available upon approval by the court upon meeting certain conditions. One of those conditions was receiving a $25 million loan secured by real estate holdings. That condition has been met. The line matures in November and the real estate loan in April, though it can be extended. However, since the Christmas season is by far the busiest and most profitable for Tuesday Morning, the line will likely get extended into 2021 even if sales fall off considerably.

Financials

On May 28, 2020, Tuesday Morning submitted the following revenues, cash flow and debt projections for 13 weeks through August 22 to the bankruptcy court.

Source: Tuesday Morning management

As shown above the company expects to receive $44.4 million in proceeds from its store closings, through August 22nd. That should be most of it, but more may come in after that. It projects a large drop off in sales from $16.3 million per week in May to $14.4 per week in June, to $8.9 million in July, recovering slightly to $10.9 million in August. Sales averaged $19.4 million in the last fiscal year. Assuming closing 230 stores reduces sales by 25%, that would indicate weekly sales of $14.5 million, with more in the Christmas season, less the rest of the year. Tuesday Morning recently announced that its operating results were exceeding this projection.

Substantial Shareholder Equity

There is significant equity held by the shareholders of company as evidenced by the following:

Tangible book value was $143.0 million as of March 31, 2020. Much of that net worth is liquid assets, primarily inventory. Inventory totaled $215.5 on March 31, 2020. Tuesday Morning also has valuable real estate worth at least $50 million, which they were recently able to borrow $25 million against. The gross book value was $48.4 million in the last 10-K. However, most of this real estate has been on the books over a decade. Most real estate in Texas has appreciated in that period. The real estate is primarily office and warehouse space. A $75 million value may be more appropriate. Tuesday Morning had EBITDA of $15.9 million in its last fiscal year, ended June 30, 2019. EBITDA was $15.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, the last period before COVID-19. That was down from $22.0 million the prior year but still indicative of a significant positive EBITDA for a full year. More recently, revenues are running above last year, indicating it may be back to the $15.9 million run rate or better. The catalysts mentioned later in this report could significantly improve operating results. The company expects to turn inventory into $44.4 million of cash through August 22nd as they close 230 stores. This cash coming in should more than offset payouts needed to landlords to walk away from 230 leases. Per bankruptcy law the landlords are limited to the greater of 15% of the remaining lease or one year with their unsecured claim. In many cases they may be able to negotiate something less than that in order to get paid quickly and without a lot of legal costs. Also, some of those landlords may already have new tenants so no payments will be needed. Total lease payments due next fiscal year per the last 10-Q is $88.0 million. Dropping 33.5% of the leases is about a $30-35 million cost at maximum. In reality, after negotiation and new tenants, a $20-30 million figure is more likely.

Collateral Coverage

What is very important is that the collateral assets mentioned above strongly cover all loans and unsecured claims. My calculation of loan collateral coverage is shown below.

Source: Form 10-Q, bankruptcy filings and the author.

As shown above, based on the expected line balance on August 22, 2020, the DIP line lenders will have a loan to collateral value of 14%. That increases to 60% if the full line gets drawn. A fully drawn line would require disastrous results to reach. It would take a reclosing of stores for six months or a huge fall off in sales. Either way, that is plenty of liquid collateral. Lenders routinely lend 70 to 90% of inventory for lines of credit.

The other loan is a real estate secured loan of $25 million. That is secured by real estate I believe is worth $50-75 million. The loan to collateral ratio if fully disbursed is 33% to 50%. It is currently planned for only a $10 million draw on August 22, 2020 bringing collateral coverage down to 13% to 20%. Lenders routinely lend 80% of real estate, though in the case of a bankrupt company 50% is a better number. On June 28, 2020, a new lender (Franchise Group) was approved to make this loan at an interest rate well below the first one. The effective rate would be about 5.30%.

There is one final point for this section which I believe is as important as adequate lender collateral. There are no bondholders. All the lenders, except the real estate loan, are banks, their original banks. The smaller real estate loan may never exceed $10 million and is not a bond. That means no vulture bondholders there to take equity.

The unsecured landlords are also covered with their claims. As I showed above, their maximum claims are probably $30-35 million, with $20-30 million more likely after negotiations and new tenants. The company expects to have at least $44.4 million in cash come in from inventory liquidation from the store closings. That is more than enough to cover the landlord’s without drawing on the line. The other unsecureds are primarily vendors who will continue to be paid from the regular course of the business.

The point is, there is no one out there that needs to take equity in order to satisfy their claim.

Catalysts For Improved Operating Results

It gets better. There are numerous actions in place that should boost earnings going forward. These are described below.

Tuesday Morning is walking from its weakest 230 of stores. That should significantly improve cash flow and margins by eliminating the worst performing ones.

Tuesday Morning should be able to negotiate some surviving store rents down. They appear to be purposely holding off in naming their second wave of closings to see what they can get in those negotiations.

Tuesday Morning is well positioned in the current climate of store closings and slow sales. All the closings and slow sales of other retailers should also provide more inexpensive merchandise for the company to sell. That should help their gross margin as prices decrease for their inventory purchases.

Store closings by companies such as Pier 1 and Bed Bath and Beyond may also help as they sell similar merchandise. Though that may eliminate some suppliers too.

Once its stores were reopened, COVID-19 actually became a positive for Tuesday Morning for two reasons. It provides housewares at a discount. Discounters are doing well. There is also clearly a nesting trend. On July 7, 2020, Wedbush reported:

Off-price retailers continue to lead the sector as search interest increased by 16% on average during the holiday period, following the 60% increase in May and June… HomeGoods inflected 48% positively from last year, followed by Marshalls and TJ Maxx

Recent Results

Tuesday Morning at the time it filed for bankruptcy reported that comparable store sales are actually running 10% above last year. Three weeks ago, I did my own channel check calling 15 stores throughout the country. Seven said they are busier than before COVID-19, 7 were just as busy, and one was less busy but picking up.

Concerns

The resurgence of COVID-19 is a concern especially since it is occurring in the South and Southwest, Tuesday Morning’s two largest markets. I believe this latest resurgence will be contained by new efforts in those states. Even if it isn’t, there isn’t the political will in those states to close stores again. They already tried that. A second wave in November, when the flu season starts, is more of a wild card. Meanwhile, the virus is creating a need for both housewares and discount merchandise.

In my opinion, Tuesday Morning has underperformed Big Lots and Ollies in large part due to having smaller stores. It has tried to rectify this in recent years by steadily moving to larger stores, though they are still smaller than those two.

Any time a company is in bankruptcy, anything can happen. One such risk is a takeunder, where the sale price does not exceed the debt. Since debt is low right now, that is not currently a big risk.

Only one Board member owns over 1% of the stock. Based on the current stock price, all but one director has no material financial interest in the well-being of shareholders. The director with over 1% is CEO Steve Becker. Mr. Becker owned 2.2% of the stock as of the last proxy statement dated October 7, 2019. He had an additional 2.0% in unvested stock. Mr. Becker’s background is hedge funds, not retail. As such, he has much more knowledge than most CEOs of maneuvering the bankruptcy proceedings for his benefit. His agenda may not necessarily align with shareholders. Steve Becker was either the CEO or Chairman when all of the other directors were elected. The CEO and Chairman has the most say in electing directors.

Another risk is an extended bankruptcy where bankruptcy fees start adding up. The company on July 8, 2020 asked to extend the period to reject leases from 120 days to 210 days. I have asked the court to reject this request. Extending the time period to object to leases by 90 days adds significant cost, complexity and uncertainty. It adds three more months of legal fees, management distraction, court time, dockets filed, and accounting costs. Fees are running $4 million a month. Whatever is gained by additional analysis is analysis paralysis at this point. It will be more than offset by losses through the added costs mentioned above. It’s not worth it. The company should get its best deal and get on with it. It is far riskier to take three months to argue over last few million dollars.

Takeaway

There is currently plenty of equity. Based on management’s May 28th projections, tangible net worth should still be well over $100 million. The biggest risk is this equity is squandered through an extended bankruptcy or a takeunder.

Interestingly, while we were looking for legal representation in Dallas, we stumbled on an attorney who declined because he was conflicted. He is helping a potential buyer. That certainly clarifies that there are potential buyers kicking the tires. It doesn’t mean there will be a deal, but it is being pursued.

I believe that Franchise Group (the $25 million real estate lender) is an interested party. They are not a lender by trade but a franchisor of businesses. In fact, their balance sheet on March 31, 2020 showed no loans receivable. Their income statement on that date showed no interest income. They are clearly involved to get a better look at Tuesday Morning. Of course, there is the risk they could take advantage of shareholders by asking for equity. This is countered by the strong collateral coverage for their loan. There were numerous bidders for that loan and they could be replaced if needed.

If there is a purchase offer, the debt outstanding is expected to be under $35 million come late August. I would expect any offer to be above that considering the prior cash flow, the revenue size and the fact that Tuesday Morning is well positioned as a discount housewares retailer. Both discount and housewares are on trend. I give a sale of the company a 50% chance.

If there is no sale, my base case is Tuesday Morning emerges from bankruptcy sometime this Fall, a smaller but more profitable company. Earnings will likely be juiced by lower rents and losing the weakest stores, and hopefully also from better prices for inventory. Tuesday Morning had an EBITDA of $15.9 million in its last fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Its figures were off earlier this fiscal year before COVID-19 hit. The March quarter was brutal as they did not furlough their employees soon enough. The loss was $31.0 million. So far since re-opening, sales have performed better than the prior fiscal year. I believe this has a lot to do with this being a discount business which does better than average in a recession, a focus on housewares, and pent-up demand.

Even with a lowered annual EBITDA of $10 million and debt of $32.5 million as projected for August, an Enterprise Value to EBITDA value of 7 would indicate an enterprise value of $70 million and a market value of $37.5 million. That equates to a stock price of $0.83. If, with the catalysts they have, they can obtain an annual EBITDA of $15 million, at an EV/EBITDA of 7, the stock price would be $1.61. The stock had traded between $1.30 and $1.85 in the 9 months prior to COVID-19. If the combination of lower rents, loss of weaker stores and a move toward discount stores increases their EBITDA, the stock price could be much higher. There is a real possibility Tuesday Morning does well during the recession based on the catalysts and move toward discounters and housewares.

The worst case scenario is sales fall off considerably due to a resurgence of COVID-19 and poor execution by management. While the line matures in November, 2020, it would likely be extended into 2021 to get through the Christmas season, which is by far the busiest time of year for Tuesday Morning. After that a liquidation would occur in 2021. There is still a chance there would be value remaining for shareholders at that point though it would be iffy.

I recommend a small to moderate long position in Tuesday Morning for investors who allocate a portion of their portfolios to high risk-high reward stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUESQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.