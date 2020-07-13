Valuations look a lot more reasonable now, as I am happy to take some profits here.

When browsing the list of big gainers in recent time periods, there is a notable exception between the companies who work on the electrification of transportation and/or provide work-from-home solutions and that is Carrier (CARR).

Subscribers to the premium service had a nice insight in early April as I concluded to ''carry on'' on this spin-off. With shares of such an established company basically rising 75% in just three months, it is safe to say that most of the appeal is gone, and while some gains might still be left in the tank, I am happy to make the move as a big profit opportunity.

My Take

Carrier is essentially a mini-conglomerate, once part of United Technologies, but it was spun off after its parent company merged with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) to solely focus on aerospace and defense. The company is a leader in HVAC, refrigeration, and fire & security; in fact, it is quite a large player benefiting from some long-term mega trends.

The company generated $18.6 billion in sales in 2019 on which it reported a nice adjusted operating margin of 14% for operating earnings of $2.6 billion. More than half of the sales come from the HVAC business; in fact, nearly $10 billion, as this is the largest and most profitable segment. This is complemented by a $5.5 billion fire & security and $3.8 billion refrigeration segment.

Diversification is solid across the globe, and sales do not just come from upfront equipment but from a large part of service and aftermarket as well. Growing population and urbanization make the long-term prospects for the solutions solid, although HVAC solutions are criticized, of course, for their impact on global warming (not trying to invoke a political discussion here).

As a standalone business, the company aims to accelerate growth to mid-single digits and boost margins, yet, I was little skeptical about the potential when the company was spun-off in April, for obvious reasons, at least in the short term to do so.

Having reported $2.7 billion in reported operating profits and $3 billion on an adjusted basis and pegging incremental costs of a separate business at $100 million, the company could realistically earn $2.6-$2.9 billion on an operating basis. With D&A running around $300 million, EBITDA totaled $2.9-$3.2 billion, translating into fairly high leverage ratios of 3.2-3.5 times as its former parent saddled the company with net debt of $10.3 billion.

Assuming 4.5% cost of debt, about half a billion in interest expenses, and using an effective tax rate of 20%, earnings could come in around $1.7-$1.9 billion. With 866 million shares outstanding, these potential earnings work down to $2.00-$2.20 per share, and with shares trading at $14 at the time of the spin-off, multiples were dirt cheap at 7 times.

When I furthermore made a magical thought process that an issue of 750 million shares at $14 could wipe out net debt, net earnings could rise to $2.1-$2.3 billion. In such a case, the share count could nearly double to 1.6 billion, for earnings of $1.30-$1.50 per share, translating into just a 10 times earnings multiple for an unleveraged business.

Easy to say I bought quite some despite the long-term concerns of the environmental impact of some of its solutions (by far not all) and the concern about debt.

What Happened?

In the time frame of just three months, shares have risen from $14 to $25; having risen a cool 75% in such a short time frame, I am very happy to take the profits.

In May, the company reported a 10% fall in first quarter sales, and given the impact of COVID-19, it was quite comforting to see a full-year outlook provided, although the $15-$17 billion sales estimate and $1.7-$2.0 billion operating profit estimate was not very strong, as such, numbers rapidly pushed up leverage ratios towards 5 times. Through June, it was quite comforting to see the company raising/refinancing quite some debt maturing in 2031 at just 2.7%, nearly 2 points under my estimate as this could provide a little boost to earnings but nothing compared to the shortfall seen this year.

With markets and economies recovering slightly, the role of HVAC in addressing COVID-19 is interesting as more attention is placed on air quality, although the debate is, of course, of HVAC could be net help or negative in tackling COVID-19 spreading.

Nonetheless, it has been a solid line upward to $25, so let's look at the numbers again. In April, I concluded that the company could earn $2.00-$2.20 per share based on $2.6-$2.9 billion in operating earnings and an interest bill of $500 million. If recent refinancing takes place below 3%, this might imply a $200 million pre-tax boost to earnings from lower interest costs, or about $0.15-$0.20 per share. The issue is that this year about $1 billion in EBIT, or close to $1 per share, will not be achieved.

So, for the current year with the current leverage structure, earnings might come in closer around $1.25 per share, yet the absence of COVID-19 earnings power might run around $2.25 per share. This means that dirt-cheap valuation around 7 times has risen to 11 times, although this is based on a world without the impact of COVID-19, as debt is still high.

The $10.5 billion debt load could theoretically be tackled with the issuance of 750 million shares around $14 or about 400 million shares around $25. In that case, the share count comes in around 1.25 billion. Based on normalized EBIT of $2.6-$2.9 billion, net earnings will come in at $2.2 billion under normal conditions and $1.4 billion this year and earnings of $1.75 per share under normal conditions and $1.10 this year. For an unleveraged business, the valuation at 15 times normalized earnings look a lot more normal already, although still a bit on the cheap side.

Nonetheless, to see a thesis play out in a big way so rapidly, although aided by a big market recovery, I am happy to cash in on the vast majority of my chips and move on, keeping a tiny position serving as a watchdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.