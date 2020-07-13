You can buy it at this price or hedge by selling naked puts at lower prices, which also generates income in the meantime.

THESIS

Daddy wants a new pair of socks! Snake eyes! Casino stocks certainly came up snake eyes when they were hard-hit by the coronavirus.

Many investors perceive casinos to be just marginally better than cruise ships as far as epidemic danger, where the only difference is that one is potentially a captive onboard a ship. Yet, we've discovered that cruise ships have the liquidity to survive a big downturn and people are already booking trips.

Likewise, Las Vegas and Macau will never go out of style. People will return to the casinos. They did after 9/11, they did after the tragedy at Mandalay Bay, and they did after the financial crisis. Casino resorts are resilient. That's not to say times won't be tough on the road back, but casinos have a lot going for them.

For starters, they make money in two ways. Those two ways of generating revenue are why they are probably called "casino resorts." They make money in the casino and the resort. While luck can sometimes turn against the house, the beauty of a casino operation is the odds are stacked against the player in every single game.

Yet the allure of winning big has never dissipated for the human race, so people keep returning despite knowing the odds are against them! What a racket! People throw money at casinos KNOWING the deck is stacked against them. How's that for genius?

The resort angle is the second method of generating revenue. Hotels go through cycles where they try and find any excuse to charge guests money. Back when cell phones didn't exist, hotels would hit guests for gigantic phone charges. When cell phones took away that revenue source, exorbitant parking charges became the rage. Nowadays, the latest scheme is the "resort fee," which allegedly is a fee that pays for access to things like the pool and the gym. It's hilarious.

There's nothing different about the pool and gym. It's just now that resorts figured they may as well charge for access and make the charge mandatory whether you access it or not! In Vegas, the resort fee often exceeds the room fee itself!

Vegas casino resorts are also constantly reinventing themselves and trying to one-up the competition. The city always seems to be in the midst of change, enticing newcomers and fans alike.

Vegas became such a frequent destination that the casinos figured out 25 years ago that going big was the way to achieve economies of scale, and that's proven to be very successful.

Technology has also allowed resorts to engage in dynamic pricing across almost every revenue stream. Room prices can change by the hour. Table limits can be jacked up or down based on demand. Show tickets can be purchased through multiple avenues, some of which are discounted and some of which are higher priced.

It all comes down to making money off customers when times are booming and limiting expenses when demand falls. So far, our put selling strategy is carried out on stocks that we perceive as values, and right now, just about the entire casino sector is a value. We say that, however, with one caveat. We don't see casino resort stocks as buy-and-hold plays.

A look at just about every chart shows that the business is cyclical. So instead we look for stocks that offer timely values - where the price is on the low end of a long-term trading range.

For today, we will focus on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) because it is the most diverse operation. Wynn Resorts owns the flagship hotel in Las Vegas as well as Encore; the Encore Boston Harbor, The Wynn and Encore in Macau, and the Wynn Palace in Macau.

Speaking of cyclicality, a look at WYNN's income statement over the years shows just how erratic it can be. Regardless, though, how many other businesses can routinely sport a net margin of over 12% and even over 20%?

WYNN is also a very consistent generator of cash flow, averaging about a billion dollars annually over the past 10 years. When one considers that cash flow, and that WYNN maintains about $2 billion of cash on hand, the routine level of debt (around $10 billion) is easily managed.

That's why, with WYNN stock closing at $76.70 on Monday, on the low end of its trading range that runs between $45 during the March crash and $120 the past few years, it's a bargain.

Risks

There are several ongoing risks with WYNN and all casino resort stocks, although WYNN always seems to weather them. The biggest lingering concern is, of course, the effects of the coronavirus. Most businesses just have to worry about when customers will return. WYNN also has to worry about people having disposable income since they are hardly a staple household expense.

Indeed, the very fact that it is a discretionary industry is a risk unto itself. A long-term lag could seriously damage revenue, even as operating expenses begin to rise as WYNN properties reopen their doors.

Revenue lags can create cash flow lags which can impact debt service, although cash on hand significantly exceeds the half-billion dollars in annual debt service.

Because of its Macau presence, WYNN is subject to the whims of the Chinese government. China is a black box for most businesses and presents unique challenges. WYNN managed to stay alive despite China's crackdown on wealthy corrupt whales, but who knows what the government will do next.

While WYNN has a lot of property diversification, it is limited to operating in two major areas - Vegas and Macau. Any kind of disruption in those markets can impact results.

Finally, Wynn is never the only player on the block - or The Strip. Much depends on competition and the ever-changing tastes of those going on vacation.

Actionable Conclusion

WYNN stock closed at $76.70 on Monday. The stock is itself more volatile than most, leading to higher premiums.

Depending on how long you are willing to tie up your cash securitization of selling naked puts, you can also bet on just what kind of deep value you choose to aim for should the stock get put to you.

The August $70 puts are selling for about $4.90. That offers a 7% return over just seven weeks, which is very attractive. If put to you, you will get WYNN stock at the equivalent of $65.10 per share.

The December $67.50 puts are selling for $9.50. That delivers you a 14% return for a five-month holding period. If put to you, WYNN stock becomes yours at the equivalent price of $57 per share.

Another interesting play is to sell January 2022 $60 puts for $13.50. It's a long wait to earn a 22% return, but getting WYNN stock at the equivalent of $46.50 per share means getting it near the recent panic low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.