Finding Winners In The Government-Supported Airline Industry

As the airline industry attempts to move past the deepest of the corona virus crisis, investors have been on a turbulent ride that has quickly and repeatedly swung from excessive hope and denial of the extent of the problem the industry faces to predictions of complete demise of the airline industry. There have been scores of articles written even here on Seeking Alpha embracing both extremes. To compound the difficulties investors face, many writers and analysts continue to paint the airline industry with broad brushes including by making statements about airlines as parts of business models rather than on an individual basis. Given that there have long been considerable differences in the financial strength and performance of airlines that are not along business model lines, it seems counter-intuitive to think that the capability of the industry will be reduced to business models.

There are essentially three types of business models in the U.S. airline industry: the global/legacy carriers which include American (AAL), Delta (DAL) and United (UAL), each serving five plus continents, using a variety of aircraft, complex route systems that generally use hubs, and offering complex services including that appeal to high value business travelers. Hawaiian (HA) uses a similar model although on a smaller scale. While technically a legacy carrier (offering interstate service before 1978), Alaska (ALK) functions more as a low cost carrier in a group that includes JetBlue (JBLU) and Southwest (LUV); these airlines offer predominantly domestic and/or Caribbean service on only a couple types of narrowbody (single aisle) aircraft with pricing that is seen as high value. Ultra-low cost carriers such as Spirit (SAVE), Allegiant (ALGT) and privately held Frontier offer deeply discounted service that is usually offered on an ala carte basis.

Governments around the world have pumped tens of billions of dollars into their airlines, erasing years of movement toward free market principles which the U.S. heavily pushed. As part of the CARES Act, U.S. airlines received grants and partial loans worth $25 billion which provided necessary payroll support during the worst of the crisis in April and May. Prior to approval of the CARES Act, even airlines such as DAL and LUV which have historically had strong access to capital markets became limited in their ability to secure debt and equity. Since approval of the CARES Act, Delta and Southwest each raised more than $10 billion in private capital markets. More recently, United has raised its own $10 billion including by offering its loyalty program as collateral for a private sector loan. Most recently, the U.S. Treasury has approved nearly every U.S. airline for loans under the CARES Act in amounts that are close to what each airline received in the first portion (grant/loan) of the CARES Act. The U.S. Treasury is finalizing term sheets for each airline which can decide whether to take the loans until September 30, 2020. If an airline accepts a CARES Act loan, it will be restricted in its ability to buy back stock, pay dividends and compensate its executives during the time the loan remains outstanding. Given the considerable uncertainty about when covid-19 will be contained and when travel recovery can begin, it is more likely than not that most airlines will take the loans and repay them if business conditions improve. All of the loans are expected to be secured by aircraft, routes, gates, or corporate assets and many airlines will exhaust most if not all of their remaining collateral in order to secure the Treasury Dept. loans.

Evolving Business Plans

The ability to survive the virus crisis comes down to creating a business model that helps the passengers that do fly believe that they are safe, obtaining sufficient cash and liquidity, and cutting costs to be in line with reduced revenues.

A key part of convincing passengers to return to airlines involves enhanced cleaning. Every airline has developed new procedures for aircraft cleaning. Nearly all commercial aircraft use hospital grade HEPA filters that filter cabin air, removing particles the size of the covid-19 virus. A minority of U.S. airlines are limiting the capacity on their aircraft to increase the likelihood that a passenger will not have someone sitting next to them; among the largest airlines, Delta and Southwest are limiting their flights to 60% load factors while American and United are not limiting the capacity of their aircraft. Limiting the capacity of aircraft requires the financial strength to not fill seats on an aircraft in the expectation that passengers will pay more for a perceived higher standard of safety. Limiting load factor also serves as a means to reduce capacity on each flight, helping to boost yields. Delta will begin the second quarter financial season on Tuesday July 14, allowing investors and analysts to see if DAL and LUV’s strategy of promoting aircraft social distancing to the extent possible is resulting in higher yields.

Cost management is a key component of adjusting business plans to the greatly reduced revenue environment. While revenues were down as much as 95% at the worst of the covid outbreak, some airlines such as Southwest are forecasting near-term revenue declines of 70-75% - and LUV’s revenue forecast is one of the more optimistic; while that kind of reduction would normally result in groans from even the most risk-taking investor, they do show that there are some signs of demand return, although revenue recovery is still far behind passenger demand recovery. Most airlines are counting the days until September 30 when they can begin laying off personnel, a practice prohibited by CARES Act grants. United has been the most aggressive in predicting layoffs and just recently sent WARN notices to half of its U.S. workforce or 36,000 employees. While it might not lay off that many personnel, it is certain that United as well as other airlines will shrink their work forces dramatically; most are using the period until Sept. 30 to offer voluntary retirement and separation programs and are strongly encouraging participation by their employees.

Airlines’ ability to control costs is directly related to the amount of capacity they add to the market. Just as reopening the economy has helped to reduce unemployment around the country, reopening has also increased the number of passengers that are willing to travel. While the lucrative summer travel season including long-haul international travel for legacy carriers and family vacations for much of the industry has been shelved for 2020, there has been a steady almost exuberant return of capacity in an attempt to capture what might be left of the summer travel season. And yet, signs are clear that the surge in virus cases in the South, esp. Florida and Texas, as well as California and Arizona, all large travel markets, is having a profound chilling effect on the willingness of Americans to take leisure trips. As I previously noted, airline blog The Cranky Flier has been carefully tracking airline capacity during the covid-19 crisis. He noted less than two weeks ago that Seattle-based Alaska Airlines significantly pulled back its capacity for July, reducing flights by 20%, seats offered by 24% and available seat miles by 31%, indicating ALK is not only operating fewer flights but also using smaller aircraft and removing longer domestic flights. ALK’s primary hubs in Portland and Seattle are seeing major capacity cuts while ALK’s network of flights to Mexico beach resorts is being dramatically reduced. Clearly, ALK saw a significant drop in demand late in June that caused it to pull back its July schedule, weeks after airlines typically have firmed their summer schedules.

Cranky Flier posted a similar article about privately held ultra-low cost carrier Frontier’s last minute schedule reductions, many of which were made with less than 30 day notice. Many passengers this summer have received unwelcome flight rerouting or cancellation notices much closer to departure than normal, often throwing vacation planning into turmoil. Delta and United also separately noted a reduction in bookings since the beginning of July. Just this past weekend, Spirit significantly reduced its capacity for August.

While it is often believed that the incremental cost of operating flights is low during a period such as the airline industry is in right now, the increased frequency of cancellations indicates that airlines are often not even able to cover the incremental operating expenses associated with specific flights. Air fares below $50 are common in many leisure markets, requiring that aircraft have to be nearly full in order to cover basic costs such as fuel and landing fees.

With the likelihood of school reopenings increasing this fall, the traditional demand profile for fall will prevail: leisure travel typically drops off considerably after Labor Day, replaced by business travel. With the prospect of the corona virus still running rampant throughout the U.S. for two to three months or more, travel demand could once again fall to levels seen in April and May as only essential business and family travel continues after Labor Day. Given that some airlines such as Southwest and American are planning to have more than 60% of their domestic capacity operating in August, there will be deep discounting and increasing losses well into the third and fourth quarters of 2020. The prospect of demand return beginning in the first quarter of 2021 appears dependent on a significant drop in the level of covid-19 cases or the implementation of a vaccine. Even covid-19 treatments such as remdesivir might not be enough to increase confidence in air travel; while remdesivir and other treatments might increase the likelihood of a successful recovery if one actually becomes sick with covid-19, few people are willing to travel if the possibility of infection remains high regardless if whether there are improved treatments or not. While there is increasing evidence that infection and death rates for covid-19 are significantly elevated in specific geographies, demographics, and by certain behaviors, the nature of this infectious disease means that even careful, risk-avoiding Americans cannot safely return to normal activities until the virus is contained – with airline industry recovery continually being pushed further back.

Significantly reduced passenger demand and an even larger reduction in revenue means that airline managements are laser-focused on managing cash. News from the Treasury on July 7 that virtually the entire U.S. airline industry has now qualified for loans under the CARES Act pushes the risk of bankruptcy well into 2021.

“Last week, the Treasury Department announced that American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Sky West Airlines, and Spirit Airlines have signed letters of intent setting out the terms on which Treasury is prepared to extend loans under the CARES Act. We welcome the news that Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines have now also signed letters of intent. “

Given the recent surge of cases in U.S. South and West, quarantines in some Northeast states, and limits on international travel that could easily stretch into 2021, I expect most airlines will take the government loans with the more healthy carriers repaying the loans as soon as demand begins to return, or by repaying commercial loans first if the terms of the CARES Act loans are more favorable. Most carriers now have or expect to have cash balances multiple times as much cash as they carried before the covid-19 crisis. Interest expense on the borrowed cash will heavily cut into airlines’ financial performance for the next several years. American spent the most on interest expense in 2019 at a whopping $1 billion or more than 2% of revenues. With reduced revenues likely even into 2021, interest expense at many carriers will exceed 5% of revenues.

Airlines have all worked to reduce capital spending in order to preserve cash but nearly all airlines had significant numbers of new aircraft on order at the end of 2019. While some of those orders can be pushed back and most new aircraft are still holding their value, the value of middle age and older aircraft is certain to fall. Airlines such as AAL and SAVE will be pressured to manage their balance sheets; both still have aggressive commitments for new aircraft as well as a limited ability to retire other aircraft because much of their fleets are relatively new; even its older aircraft which are not needed are mortgaged. For example, Delta’s decision to retire its relatively young 777-200ER/LR fleet likely depressed the value of that fleet for American and United, both of which operate far more 777s than Delta; the 777-200 is the least fuel-efficient widebody for U.S. airlines. While Boeing continues to work to return the 737 MAX to service, its return will compound the glut of capacity and financial stress on airlines that have ordered it.

Legacy vs. low cost carrier

Many analysts and prognosticators have postulated that low cost airlines will be the first to recover and will see the best financial results, esp. since they do not have long-haul international routes which are largely not operating for the global carriers. Closer examination of that theory shows why it is not accurate on a blanket level. First, the big 3 global carriers are operating some of their international flights as passenger operations but are also operating all-cargo flights that are generating yields far higher than usual. Normally, half of the world’s air cargo is transported in the cargo bins of passenger aircraft; because so much global passenger capacity has been removed, air cargo has become much more profitable. In addition, each of the three global airlines are also operating an increased level of military charters. Finally, the global 3 all have very lucrative loyalty programs; United’s recent debt offering using its loyalty program as collateral shows that global airline loyalty programs each deliver billions of dollars in revenue and that revenue has been shown to be more stable in industry downturns than passenger revenue. Because all airlines are chasing the same small domestic market right now, low cost and ultra-low cost carriers that have long lived off of low-priced traffic which global carriers do not choose to carry will find that their revenues will fall just as much or more relative to their costs as global carriers. The dramatic last minute reductions in capacity by ALGT and SAVE show that their strategy to aggressively add capacity based on expected demand was premature.

Competitive Opportunities

A crisis as deep as what the airline industry is facing with covid 19 will result in a significant reshuffling of airline industry markets. History shows that there are always airline specific routes that are operated on a marginal basis during the best of times that no longer make sense in periods of weak demand, let alone during periods when demand has been decimated, as it will be for 2020. Still, each carrier will employ different strategies to survive and reposition themselves through the period of virus-induced reduction in travel as well as during the recovery period, when that begins. Several airlines have already indicated their strategies.

As I previously noted in my latest Seeking Alpha article, Southwest has said it is prepared to operate a high percentage of its schedule during the fall because it expects to be able to gain market share from other carriers. While Southwest’s costs are lower than the global 3, it only uses 140-175 seat 737s which are harder to fill given the reduced demand. However, Southwest’s strong financial situation will allow it to grow its market share where other carriers are forced to retreat. Southwest expects to significantly grow Denver, where it competes with United and gained significant market share during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Southwest is also reworking its schedules in many of its major cities, including Denver, to connect more passengers, relying less on local traffic. Legacy carriers have used hubs for years because they allow many more passengers to be carried per flight as dozens of connections are offered from every flight arriving into a hub. Using sophisticated revenue management tools, airlines can select the most valuable passengers across a hub considering potential connections and local passengers; as demand recovers, Southwest can reduce the amount of connecting traffic it carries and focus on a greater percentage of local traffic. Southwest has also indicated that it will fly less long-haul domestic flights, leaving opportunities for other carriers that do well in those market segments. The Dallas-based carrier will also shift flying away from Ft. Lauderdale, a market that is not only highly competitive but also will remain depressed due to the absence of cruise traffic as well as high levels of covid-19 cases.

American, the other N. Texas based airline, has indicated a number of reductions in major markets on its network that highlight its need to reduce money-losing flying. As I have noted in previous Seeking Alpha articles, American has operated its transpacific network at significant losses for many years while merely breaking even on its transatlantic network. American recently announced that it will permanently end three routes from Los Angeles to China and Hong Kong as well as routes from the highly competitive Southern California airport to Brazil and Argentina. American will also permanently cut a number of seasonal routes from Philadelphia and Chicago to eastern Europe as well as from Charlotte and DFW to western Europe. American will pare a smaller percentage of its routes from Miami to S. America. While American’s Chief Revenue Officer stated recently that American first made money flying international routes from New York’s JFK airport in 2019, AAL is not cutting its service there which consists of the marquee New York to London route as well as a half dozen routes to western Europe. As I previously wrote on Seeking Alpha, long before the covid-19 crisis, Delta and United are increasingly being positioned to serve as the two primary U.S. international carriers, as I noted in this Seeking Alpha article penned before the covid-19 crisis took root.

American’s reductions at Los Angeles have provided an opportunity for JetBlue to expand its network. At just 20 years old, JBLU aggressively grew its presence at JFK airport in NYC during the late 2000s when American’s unit costs became the industry’s highest before its chapter 11 filing. JBLU has announced two significant route realignments and expansions recently, highly unusual given the lack of revenue the industry is currently generating; most airlines are simply trying to hold onto their present networks but JBLU sees an opportunity to permanently reposition its network. First, in order to comply with CARES Act funding, JBLU requested permission from the DOT to abandon a number of nonstop routes from its bases in NYC and Boston to secondary cities in the western U.S. Long, thin routes might do well at the top of an industry cycle but they are certain to not do well for years to come; JBLU appears set to significantly reduce the number of long-haul routes it operates to secondary cities. JBLU also likely sees a very slow recovery for its Boston and NYC operations as well as the previously mentioned reduction in S. Florida demand. Looking at reduced demand in some of its key markets, JBLU recently announced a major expansion at Newark airport, where United is the largest carrier; Newark is also United’s highest revenue hub both because of its access to NYC and the large number of international flights that United operates (or operated) there. JBLU is adding its Mint (lie-flat premium and standard economy) service to the highly valuable Newark to Los Angeles and San Francisco markets as well as standard service (without Mint) to a number of other cities which JBLU already serves from its other gateways. JBLU also announced further domestic expansion of its JFK operations to mirror some of the routes it operates from Boston but also has added new flights to Florida and the Caribbean from Philadelphia, one of American’s primary hubs. JBLU is diversifying its network into other major markets in the Northeast while shifting to competitive but much larger markets.

On the west coast, JBLU has operated a mini-hub at Long Beach, CA just south of Los Angeles International airport, the highly competitive and single-largest airport in the U.S. based on local revenue. JBLU tried to develop a niche at Long Beach but failed to win city approval for enhanced terminal facilities even as it faced strong opposition for repeated violations of Long Beach’s noise restrictions. Mirroring its east coast shift to larger markets, JBLU has found space at LAX to expand and is ending its operations at Long Beach. While JBLU will take five years to build to 70 flights/day, it is trying to build a larger presence on the west coast. One of the losers in JBLU’s increased presence at LAX is Alaska Airlines which acquired Virgin America several years ago; Richard Branson’s airline for the United States offered a discounted premium class cabin that helped JBLU see the value of a discounted business class-type cabin in domestic long-haul markets. Unable to become profitable on a sustained basis, Virgin America put itself up for sale, resulting in a bidding war between ALK and JBLU with JBLU walking away when the bidding got too rich. Despite Virgin America’s premium cabin transcon product, Alaska chose not to use a dedicated aircraft configuration in the markets that Virgin America flew and its market revenue has fallen amidst a cadre of airlines that offer premium cabin services in those markets using dedicated sub-fleets of aircraft. JBLU’s addition of new routes from both Newark and Los Angeles targets many of the remaining longhaul domestic markets outside of the Pacific Northwest that Alaska operates.

While JBLU’s route restructuring is risky given the current industry environment, it positions JBLU to have a much more nationwide presence in far more of the industry’s highest profile markets. While ALK is relatively strong financially, JBLU’s success in its market expansion will likely come because neither American or United are in a position to engage in a protracted market share battle; Alaska has cut a number of routes from both San Francisco and Los Angeles, cities where Alaska grew as a result of its Virgin America merger. JBLU’s moves could see Alaska unwind most of the value acquired in the merger after less than five years and billions of dollars. Having both suffered setbacks in California, Alaska and American are planning to collaborate more deeply.

Among the legacy/global carriers, Delta appears to be most committed to continuing with its network growth started before the covid-19 crisis. Delta recently built new hubs at Seattle and Boston, where Alaska and JetBlue, respectively, are the dominant carriers. Delta has focused its network rebuilding on the west coast as well as core hubs at Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Salt Lake City, where a brand-new terminal complex will open in months, providing improved facilities in the growing Mountain West region. Delta’s return of capacity in the Northeast has been slower as overall economic activity in New York and Boston has trailed other states that have reopened, even at the expense of increased covid-19 cases. American’s pull down of routes from Los Angeles and its slower return of capacity to that airport where it has long been the largest airline leaves Delta currently in the position of being the largest airline at LAX. As I noted in one of my early Seeking Alpha articles, Delta envisioned a greater position for itself in both New York and Los Angeles and is investing more than six billion dollars in terminal facilities in both cities. While longer-term capacity and market share trajectories may change, Delta appears poised to further strengthen its position on the west coast and especially in the rich Southern California market where it has previously indicated a desire to grow both domestically and internationally.

Prior to covid-19, Delta invested in Latam, the largest carrier in S. America, with the intention of forming a joint venture that would elevate Delta’s position in Latin America, where Delta is currently the third largest of the three U.S. global carriers. While Latam is currently operating under chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Delta’s joint venture with Latam recently progressed with a joint application by the two to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the joint venture and antitrust immunity. While highly redacted, Delta’s application envisions significant growth in Miami with the addition of dozens of new domestic flights into Miami as well as new routes to Latin America from Miami and other points in the United States. Miami is the largest single airport gateway to Latin America and American has had a U.S. carrier near-monopoly from Miami to Latin America for more than 20 years. While the DOT typically takes 18-24 months to approve joint ventures, Delta can begin adding routes while the application is being processed – and they likely will do that to demonstrate their commitment to the joint venture. Thus, it is likely that Miami will become a much more competitive market and Delta will grow its presence in yet another key American Airlines market, having dramatically grown in New York City and Los Angeles and will apparently do so in Miami.

As the covid-19 crisis continues to impact the airline industry, specific airlines will have different levels of capacity to engage in or continue strategic initiatives. It is certain that the low cost carrier segment and Delta will gain market share at American and United’s expense, just as they have done since the airline industry was deregulated 40 years ago.

WIIFM?

Many Seeking Alpha readers reach the end of articles asking themselves “what’s in it for me?” and that question is just as relevant for an assessment of the U.S. airline industry in the midst of the deepest crisis that has hit it.

First, airlines do have medium and long-term value and that is reflected in the fact that airline stock prices have not fallen more than they have. The U.S. government rightly recognized that air transportation is essential to the U.S. economy and is the most efficient and economical means for medium to long-haul transportation; the U.S. airline system has largely been built with private capital even if the U.S. Treasury is providing more government support and capital during this crisis than the industry has ever seen. It should be noted that the Treasury gained warrants from all of the airlines to which it provided the first round of CARES Act support and will increase the number of those warrants for airlines that accept the second phase of CARES Act loans. It is noteworthy that the U.S. government made money on the relief it provided the airline industry post 9/11 and will most certainly do so again. While the industry is not illiquid, uncertainty remains and expected large-scale reductions in airline employment would be much larger absent further government loans.

Because the Treasury has agreed to provide funding for just about every U.S. airline, the risk and return profile for airline investors is largely unchanged from before the covid-19 crisis. Southwest is widely considered the financially strongest airline, has the best credit rating, and has a strong history of adapting to changing market conditions. Delta is considered the most successful legacy/global airline, had a strong history of profitability before the crisis and also has a strong reputation for cost control as well as the ability to adapt in crises and grow itself at the expense of competitors. Alaska and JetBlue both have historically been strong financial performers but both suffered from depressed financial performance in the past few years and trailed both Delta and Southwest in margin performance and also trail both in credit ratings. As I noted above, the ultra-low cost carriers, esp. SAVE, are dependent on volume esp. to leisure destinations which may not return for months, requiring deep discounting below fare levels that are traditionally much lower than other carriers. United has committed to aggressively cutting costs and secured substantial capital even before the Treasury approved its CARES Act loan. American remains the most vulnerable U.S. airline and continues to face high debt service costs, an excessively large workforce, and continued competitor growth in many of its major markets. While the Treasury loans will push back the specter of bankruptcy in the airline industry, it is very likely that the cost of acquiring capital to survive will push some U.S. airlines into bankruptcy eventually just as is happening in other countries.

Much of the U.S. airline industry is owned by institutional investors. Their willingness to hold their stock indicates the future they see in the industry. While few individual investors are willing to choose airlines as long-term investments right now, there is money to be made by attempting to profit from the short-term volatility that remains in the industry as well as lock in positions in strong long-term industry stalwarts. Airlines such as Southwest and Delta remain long-term investments. Other airlines such as JetBlue are likely strong future performers, have the cash and credit quality to navigate the crisis and grow as the industry emerges from it.

